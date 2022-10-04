Read full article on original website
Related
ktoy1047.com
Police searching for missing Springhill man
32-year-old Billy Robertson was last seen August 27. According to Robertson’s mother, he takes seizure medication which he left behind. Police report that Robertson has not made contact with his family since his disappearance. If you have any information, contact the Springhill Police Department at 318-539-2511.
ktoy1047.com
Two shootings Monday night in Shreveport less than an hour apart
Police responded to a call in the 5600 block of Hearne Avenue around 9:15 p.m. where an argument in a Domino’s parking lot had resulted in the shooting death of a man who has not been identified. Police have taken a suspect into custody. The second shooting took place...
ktoy1047.com
Atlanta's Fall Maker's Market is this Saturday
More than 60 local craftsmen, artists, food vendors, and more will be setting up shop from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday in downtown Atlanta. The Jamison-Thompson-Weatherford Building at 523 W. 3rd St. Texarkana, Texas, is one of ten recipients of the Texas Rural African-American Heritage grant awarded by Preservation Texas.
Comments / 0