Shreveport, LA

Police searching for missing Springhill man

32-year-old Billy Robertson was last seen August 27. According to Robertson’s mother, he takes seizure medication which he left behind. Police report that Robertson has not made contact with his family since his disappearance. If you have any information, contact the Springhill Police Department at 318-539-2511.
SPRINGHILL, LA
Atlanta's Fall Maker's Market is this Saturday

More than 60 local craftsmen, artists, food vendors, and more will be setting up shop from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday in downtown Atlanta. The Jamison-Thompson-Weatherford Building at 523 W. 3rd St. Texarkana, Texas, is one of ten recipients of the Texas Rural African-American Heritage grant awarded by Preservation Texas.
ATLANTA, TX

