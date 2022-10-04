BOSTON (AP) — DJ Uiagalelei broke free up the middle for 40 yards before he tripped himself up and crashed to the turf — 13 yards short of the end zone. No matter, the Clemson quarterback finished the job with his arm on the next play. “I thought for a second I’d be gone,” Uiagalelei said after leading No. 5 Clemson to a 31-3 victory over Boston College on Saturday night. “And then reality hit.” Uiagalelei threw for 220 yards and three touchdowns, running for 69 more to help Clemson (6-0, 4-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) break the game open in the second half. He might have scored on a third-and-3 from the Clemson 47 with about five minutes left — if he could have stayed on his feet.

