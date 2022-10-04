ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cook County, MN

University of MN Awarded HRSA Grant for Rural Communities Opioid Response in Grand Portage and Cook County

From Cook County Sawtooth Mountain Clinic - October 4, 2022. The Health Resources & Services Administration (HRSA) announced last week that they have awarded $1,000,000 to the University of Minnesota, in partnership with The Grand Portage Band of Lake Superior Chippewa, Sawtooth Mountain Clinic and Cook County Public Health and Human Services to strengthen and expand substance use disorder services including opioid use disorder prevention, treatment and recovery services in Grand Portage and Cook County.
COOK COUNTY, MN

