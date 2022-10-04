Read full article on original website
University of MN Awarded HRSA Grant for Rural Communities Opioid Response in Grand Portage and Cook County
From Cook County Sawtooth Mountain Clinic - October 4, 2022. The Health Resources & Services Administration (HRSA) announced last week that they have awarded $1,000,000 to the University of Minnesota, in partnership with The Grand Portage Band of Lake Superior Chippewa, Sawtooth Mountain Clinic and Cook County Public Health and Human Services to strengthen and expand substance use disorder services including opioid use disorder prevention, treatment and recovery services in Grand Portage and Cook County.
A conversation with Brittany North, owner of Cook County's North Paws Canine Services
Brittany North was 21 years old, working and attending school full time, when she got her first husky. “I have five now”, she added with a smile. And although North has always loved dogs, she didn’t set out to own and operate her own dog business initially. Nine...
Starry stonewort introduction to Lake Superior prevented by watercraft inspectors
From the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources - October 4, 2022. Vigilant DNR watercraft inspectors prevented the introduction of starry stonewort to Lake Superior, which is currently not known to be infested with the harmful invasive species. A DNR watercraft inspector saw what appeared to be grass in the motor...
