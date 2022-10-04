Read full article on original website
ktoy1047.com
MVA has traffic at standstill on Highway 67
Reports of half a dozen vehicles involved in the accident, with emergency vehicles responding. Traffic is being detoured down South 2148 to Highway 59. If you're in the area, consider finding an alternate route.
Police respond to Texarkana shooting on Bann Street
TEXARKANA, Ark. — On the evening of Wednesday, October 5, officers with the Texarkana Police Department were dispatched to shots fired call on Bann Street. Upon arrival, officers found a 19-year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound. An ambulance was dispatched, and once medical personnel arrived on the scene,...
ktoy1047.com
Longview police investigating after pedestrian in motorized wheelchair killed by vehicle
Authorities say the accident happened around 5 a.m. in the 2400 block of East Cotton Street. According to an officer, the driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene and is cooperating with police.
5 Booked Into Hopkins County Jail On Controlled Substance Charges
Five individuals were booked into Hopkins County jail on controlled substance charges over the past week. Among them was a teen who set off a vape sensor in a school restroom and a pedestrian who complained he was being followed by someone in a vehicle, but was found to have drug paraphernalia and a controlled substance concealed in his body.
Texas Cold Case: Texarkana Moonlight Murders
In 1946 Texarkana was plagued by a Phantom Killer who donned a white mask and hunted town residents under cover of nightfall. These infamous killings became known as the Texarkana Moonlight Murders.
ktoy1047.com
Oklahoma man arrested for 1993 murder in McCurtain County
51-year-old John Wesley Smith was arrested on September 30 for one count of first-degree murder for the killing of John Randall O’Steen that occurred in February of 1993. On May 20, 1993, an anonymous caller told the McCurtain County Sheriff’s Office where O’Steen’s remains were located, according to records from the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation. The Sheriff’s Office and OSBI located the remains and investigated the homicide. It took several days to locate the skeletal remains in a wooded area southeast of Panki Bok, about 12 miles from Broken Bow. Smith was identified as a potential suspect.
2 Arrested In 6 Days For Alleged Offenses Against Children
Two people were arrested in the last six days on warrants for alleged offenses against children. A 47-year-old Sulphur Springs man allegedly threatened to harm himself with a knife in an attempt to avoid being taken into custody on warrants, while a Sulphur Springs woman surrendered to authorities on the outstanding charge against her, according to arrest reports.
foxsportstexarkana.com
Bowie County Sheriff’s Office chief deputy graduates from Leadership Command College
TEXARKANA — The Bowie County Sheriff’s Office says that chief deputy Robert McCarver recently graduated from the Leadership Command College – Class 92 of the Law Enforcement Management Institute of Texas. According to the sheriff’s office, the program, taught by a consortium of universities throughout Texas, provides...
KXII.com
Woman charged after deadly McCurtain County crash
MCCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A Bogota woman was charged with murder after a crash back in July of 2021 left a woman dead. According to court documents from the State of Oklahoma, 34-year-old Micah Landers is accused of being intoxicated while driving and crashing into another vehicle, killing Anna Garcia Villalobos Rodriguez and injuring two others on July 16, 2021.
ktoy1047.com
Atlanta's Fall Maker's Market is this Saturday
More than 60 local craftsmen, artists, food vendors, and more will be setting up shop from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday in downtown Atlanta.
Former East Texas teacher arrested for alleged inappropriate relationship with student
ccording to the Bowie County Sheriff’s Office Jail records, Brandon Sams, 46 was arrested Friday by the TISD police department on charges of evading arrest with a vehicle, tampering with evidence, and improper relationship between an educator and student.
KSLA
Human remains found in heavily wooded area east of Idabel
McCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KSLA) - The McCurtain County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after human remains were found in a wooded area during the first weekend of October. Sheriff Kevin Clardy says on Saturday, Oct. 1, someone found the remains in a heavily wooded area east of Idabel in the area of Goodwater/Redland off Goodwater Road. The scene has been secured so that on Friday, a team of anthropologists and the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation can search the area more thoroughly.
easttexasradio.com
Paris Police Report For Thursday (Oct 06)
Paris Police responded to Paris Regional Medical Center’s ER at 3:29 Wednesday morning to meet with the victim of an aggravated assault. Reportedly, a 26-year-old Paris man had a verbal altercation in the 500-block of E. Houston with a 68-year-old man. As a result, the older man struck the victim in the leg with a square stick with drywall screws. The incident is under investigation.
76 Total Arrests Last Week in Bowie County, Here’s Your Sheriff’s Report
Arrests were up for your Bowie County Sheriff's Office last week, thankfully other areas they were down a bit. There were 27 people arrested by BCSO last week, and 49 people were arrested by law enforcement agencies other than BCSO which were turned over to Bowie County. Thursday and Friday were the busiest days this past this week, thankfully Saturday and Sunday things calmed down a little. Here is your Bowie County Sheriff's Office report prepared by Chief Deputy Robby McCarver.
txktoday.com
Parker Guilty Of Capital Murder
NEW BOSTON, Texas–A Bowie County jury deliberated about an hour on Monday morning before finding Taylor Parker guilty of capital murder in the 2020 killing of a pregnant friend whose unborn baby girl was cut from her womb. The jury of six men and six women was instructed by...
eparisextra.com
Paris police arrest report || Oct. 4, 2022
The following individuals were recently arrested by the Paris Police Department. The following individuals were recently arrested by the Paris Police Department. Perez,Jonathan Porcayo – EXPIRED MOTOR VEHICLE REGISTRATION; FAIL TO ID FUGITIVE FRM JUSTICE REFUSE TO GIVE; FAIL TO MAINTAIN FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILIT; FAIL TO APPEAR Non Traffic. MTA...
KTBS
First Cup with First News: Local 259, Broken Bow, Okla.
BROKEN BOW, Okla. - Local 259 is a special place! A local gourmet grocery with a deli featuring specialty items such as hand-cut steaks, salads, fresh cakes desserts and so much more!. You can enjoy a glass of wine and listen to music on our patio while the kids play...
ktoy1047.com
Preservation Texas awards grant to Jamison-Thompson-Weatherford Building
The Jamison-Thompson-Weatherford Building at 523 W. 3rd St. Texarkana, Texas, is one of ten recipients of the Texas Rural African-American Heritage grant awarded by Preservation Texas. These funds will be used to make improvements to the exterior of the building. "Preserving and sharing the history and the legacy of G....
Bowie capital murder trial: Prosecution reminds jury Taylor Parker is not insane
The prosecution in the Taylor Parker trial on Thursday made a point to remind the jury that the woman accused of killing a New Boston mother and cutting her unborn baby from her womb was found competent to stand trial.
KLTV
BB gun revealed as cause of Chapel Hill-Mount Pleasant school closure
TITUS COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Chapel Hill ISD administration made the decision not to have school at the high school on Wednesday after a possible threat was reported to the school. According to Superintendent Daniel Pritchett, late on Tuesday evening, Chapel Hill ISD became aware of a possible threat to...
