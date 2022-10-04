ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mccurtain County, OK

ktoy1047.com

MVA has traffic at standstill on Highway 67

Reports of half a dozen vehicles involved in the accident, with emergency vehicles responding. Traffic is being detoured down South 2148 to Highway 59. If you’re in the area, consider finding an alternate route. The Jamison-Thompson-Weatherford Building at 523 W. 3rd St. Texarkana, Texas, is one of ten recipients...
TEXARKANA, TX
THV11

Police respond to Texarkana shooting on Bann Street

TEXARKANA, Ark. — On the evening of Wednesday, October 5, officers with the Texarkana Police Department were dispatched to shots fired call on Bann Street. Upon arrival, officers found a 19-year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound. An ambulance was dispatched, and once medical personnel arrived on the scene,...
TEXARKANA, AR
KSST Radio

5 Booked Into Hopkins County Jail On Controlled Substance Charges

Five individuals were booked into Hopkins County jail on controlled substance charges over the past week. Among them was a teen who set off a vape sensor in a school restroom and a pedestrian who complained he was being followed by someone in a vehicle, but was found to have drug paraphernalia and a controlled substance concealed in his body.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
ktoy1047.com

Oklahoma man arrested for 1993 murder in McCurtain County

51-year-old John Wesley Smith was arrested on September 30 for one count of first-degree murder for the killing of John Randall O’Steen that occurred in February of 1993. On May 20, 1993, an anonymous caller told the McCurtain County Sheriff’s Office where O’Steen’s remains were located, according to records from the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation. The Sheriff’s Office and OSBI located the remains and investigated the homicide. It took several days to locate the skeletal remains in a wooded area southeast of Panki Bok, about 12 miles from Broken Bow. Smith was identified as a potential suspect.
MCCURTAIN COUNTY, OK
KSST Radio

2 Arrested In 6 Days For Alleged Offenses Against Children

Two people were arrested in the last six days on warrants for alleged offenses against children. A 47-year-old Sulphur Springs man allegedly threatened to harm himself with a knife in an attempt to avoid being taken into custody on warrants, while a Sulphur Springs woman surrendered to authorities on the outstanding charge against her, according to arrest reports.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KXII.com

Woman charged after deadly McCurtain County crash

MCCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A Bogota woman was charged with murder after a crash back in July of 2021 left a woman dead. According to court documents from the State of Oklahoma, 34-year-old Micah Landers is accused of being intoxicated while driving and crashing into another vehicle, killing Anna Garcia Villalobos Rodriguez and injuring two others on July 16, 2021.
MCCURTAIN COUNTY, OK
ktoy1047.com

Atlanta's Fall Maker's Market is this Saturday

More than 60 local craftsmen, artists, food vendors, and more will be setting up shop from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday in downtown Atlanta. The Jamison-Thompson-Weatherford Building at 523 W. 3rd St. Texarkana, Texas, is one of ten recipients of the Texas Rural African-American Heritage grant awarded by Preservation Texas.
ATLANTA, TX
KSLA

Human remains found in heavily wooded area east of Idabel

McCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KSLA) - The McCurtain County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after human remains were found in a wooded area during the first weekend of October. Sheriff Kevin Clardy says on Saturday, Oct. 1, someone found the remains in a heavily wooded area east of Idabel in the area of Goodwater/Redland off Goodwater Road. The scene has been secured so that on Friday, a team of anthropologists and the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation can search the area more thoroughly.
IDABEL, OK
easttexasradio.com

Paris Police Report For Thursday (Oct 06)

Paris Police responded to Paris Regional Medical Center’s ER at 3:29 Wednesday morning to meet with the victim of an aggravated assault. Reportedly, a 26-year-old Paris man had a verbal altercation in the 500-block of E. Houston with a 68-year-old man. As a result, the older man struck the victim in the leg with a square stick with drywall screws. The incident is under investigation.
PARIS, TX
Good Time Oldies 107.5

76 Total Arrests Last Week in Bowie County, Here’s Your Sheriff’s Report

Arrests were up for your Bowie County Sheriff's Office last week, thankfully other areas they were down a bit. There were 27 people arrested by BCSO last week, and 49 people were arrested by law enforcement agencies other than BCSO which were turned over to Bowie County. Thursday and Friday were the busiest days this past this week, thankfully Saturday and Sunday things calmed down a little. Here is your Bowie County Sheriff's Office report prepared by Chief Deputy Robby McCarver.
BOWIE COUNTY, TX
txktoday.com

Parker Guilty Of Capital Murder

NEW BOSTON, Texas–A Bowie County jury deliberated about an hour on Monday morning before finding Taylor Parker guilty of capital murder in the 2020 killing of a pregnant friend whose unborn baby girl was cut from her womb. The jury of six men and six women was instructed by...
eparisextra.com

Paris police arrest report || Oct. 4, 2022

The following individuals were recently arrested by the Paris Police Department. The following individuals were recently arrested by the Paris Police Department. Perez,Jonathan Porcayo – EXPIRED MOTOR VEHICLE REGISTRATION; FAIL TO ID FUGITIVE FRM JUSTICE REFUSE TO GIVE; FAIL TO MAINTAIN FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILIT; FAIL TO APPEAR Non Traffic. MTA...
PARIS, TX
KTBS

First Cup with First News: Local 259, Broken Bow, Okla.

BROKEN BOW, Okla. - Local 259 is a special place! A local gourmet grocery with a deli featuring specialty items such as hand-cut steaks, salads, fresh cakes desserts and so much more!. You can enjoy a glass of wine and listen to music on our patio while the kids play...
BROKEN BOW, OK
ktoy1047.com

Preservation Texas awards grant to Jamison-Thompson-Weatherford Building

The Jamison-Thompson-Weatherford Building at 523 W. 3rd St. Texarkana, Texas, is one of ten recipients of the Texas Rural African-American Heritage grant awarded by Preservation Texas. These funds will be used to make improvements to the exterior of the building. "Preserving and sharing the history and the legacy of G....
TEXARKANA, TX

