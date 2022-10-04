ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mccurtain County, OK

Arrest Made In Oklahoma Cold Case Murder

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation has arrested a 29-year-old cold case murderer in McCurtain County. They are holding 51-year-old John Wesley Smith in connection with the death of John Randall O’Steen. They found O’Steen’s body near the Arkansas border in 1993 after friends reported him missing three months earlier. They are holding Smith without bond in the McCurtain County Jail in Idabel.
Woman charged after deadly McCurtain County crash

MCCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A Bogota woman was charged with murder after a crash back in July of 2021 left a woman dead. According to court documents from the State of Oklahoma, 34-year-old Micah Landers is accused of being intoxicated while driving and crashing into another vehicle, killing Anna Garcia Villalobos Rodriguez and injuring two others on July 16, 2021.
19-year-old shot in Texarkana, Ark.

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) — A shooting in Texarkana, Ark., that sent a teenager to the hospital possibly was accidental, police say. Authorities said they got a call about gunfire about 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5. Responding officers then found the wounded 19-year-old Texarkana, Ark., resident in a front yard in the 3600 block of Bann Avenue.
Pursuit Of Stolen Vehicle Spans 2 Counties Concludes With Collision

Pursuit of a stolen vehicle spanned two counties before concluded Tuesday morning with a collision in Commerce, according to arrest reports. Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office deputies were notified at 4:44 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, that a stolen vehicle was believed to be traveling west on Interstate 30. Deputies reported spotting and getting behind a silver Toyota Corolla they believed to be the stolen car in question at mile marker 127 on I-30, and attempted to stop the driver. Instead of pulling over, however, the driver accelerated and continued west on I-30 to exit 116 in Brashear.
Paris police arrest report || Oct. 4, 2022

The following individuals were recently arrested by the Paris Police Department. The following individuals were recently arrested by the Paris Police Department. Perez,Jonathan Porcayo – EXPIRED MOTOR VEHICLE REGISTRATION; FAIL TO ID FUGITIVE FRM JUSTICE REFUSE TO GIVE; FAIL TO MAINTAIN FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILIT; FAIL TO APPEAR Non Traffic. MTA...
Two Jailed In Hopkins County Burglary

Hopkins County Deputies received a report shortly before 9:00 am about a burglary of a home that had occurred Sunday night. Investigators gathered evidence at the scene that led to the arrest of two suspects. They were 30-year-old Shane Michael Ray and 27-year-old Joshua Lee Ray, mugshot not available, charged with burglary of a habitation, and they recovered the stolen property. The court did not set a bond.
Bowie Woman Convicted Of Capital Murder

After deliberating less than an hour, a Bowie County jury convicted Taylor Parker of Capital Murder and Kidnapping. They charged her with killing 21-year-old Reagan Hancock and cutting her unborn child from her womb. The baby was later pronounced dead. Parker now faces a possible death penalty or life in prison without parole. The sentencing phase of the trial begins Wednesday week, October 12.
Human remains found in heavily wooded area east of Idabel

McCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KSLA) - The McCurtain County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after human remains were found in a wooded area during the first weekend of October. Sheriff Kevin Clardy says on Saturday, Oct. 1, someone found the remains in a heavily wooded area east of Idabel in the area of Goodwater/Redland off Goodwater Road. The scene has been secured so that on Friday, a team of anthropologists and the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation can search the area more thoroughly.
Hopkins County Jail Bookings

Sulphur Springs Police contacted a man at a residence on Atkins Street about Anderson County warrants for Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Child Under 14 and a Hopkins County Child Support warrant. They arrested 47-year-old James Larry York, Jr. and placed him on a $100,000 bond for the Anderson County warrant and $1,000 on the Hopkins County warrant.
76 Total Arrests Last Week in Bowie County, Here’s Your Sheriff’s Report

Arrests were up for your Bowie County Sheriff's Office last week, thankfully other areas they were down a bit. There were 27 people arrested by BCSO last week, and 49 people were arrested by law enforcement agencies other than BCSO which were turned over to Bowie County. Thursday and Friday were the busiest days this past this week, thankfully Saturday and Sunday things calmed down a little. Here is your Bowie County Sheriff's Office report prepared by Chief Deputy Robby McCarver.
MVA has traffic at standstill on Highway 67

Reports of half a dozen vehicles involved in the accident, with emergency vehicles responding. Traffic is being detoured down South 2148 to Highway 59. If you’re in the area, consider finding an alternate route. The Jamison-Thompson-Weatherford Building at 523 W. 3rd St. Texarkana, Texas, is one of ten recipients...
Paris Police Report For Monday (Oct 3)

Paris Police responded to a disturbance in the 600-block of E. Sherman St at 8:29 Friday morning. The 56-year-old male victim reported that his 47-year-old ex-girlfriend had struck him in the head with a lamp. She also attempted to cut him with a boxcutter during an argument. The investigation continues.
First Cup with First News: Local 259, Broken Bow, Okla.

BROKEN BOW, Okla. - Local 259 is a special place! A local gourmet grocery with a deli featuring specialty items such as hand-cut steaks, salads, fresh cakes desserts and so much more!. You can enjoy a glass of wine and listen to music on our patio while the kids play...
John Deere Hay Baler Stolen In Titus County Recovered

In May of 2021, Titus County Sheriff’s Office opened an investigation into the theft of a John Deere Model 460M hay baler from the eastern portion of Titus County. The department investigated to locate the nearly new hay baler worth over $40,000. Titus County Sheriff’s Investigators joined forces with Special Rangers from the Texas and Southwest Cattle Grower’s Association looking for leads. At one point, investigators conducted aerial searches for the stolen baler to no avail.
Paris Police Report For Tuesday (Oct 04)

Paris Police responded to a theft in the 800-block of Oak St. at 1:06 Monday afternoon. Someone had stolen a shotgun and some cash from his residence, and the victim reported that two known people came to his place in the early morning hours and visited for a few hours. A short time after they left, the victim noticed that the shotgun and cash were missing. The investigation continues.

