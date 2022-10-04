Read full article on original website
Arrest Made In Oklahoma Cold Case Murder
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation has arrested a 29-year-old cold case murderer in McCurtain County. They are holding 51-year-old John Wesley Smith in connection with the death of John Randall O’Steen. They found O’Steen’s body near the Arkansas border in 1993 after friends reported him missing three months earlier. They are holding Smith without bond in the McCurtain County Jail in Idabel.
KXII.com
Woman charged after deadly McCurtain County crash
MCCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A Bogota woman was charged with murder after a crash back in July of 2021 left a woman dead. According to court documents from the State of Oklahoma, 34-year-old Micah Landers is accused of being intoxicated while driving and crashing into another vehicle, killing Anna Garcia Villalobos Rodriguez and injuring two others on July 16, 2021.
KSLA
19-year-old shot in Texarkana, Ark.
TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) — A shooting in Texarkana, Ark., that sent a teenager to the hospital possibly was accidental, police say. Authorities said they got a call about gunfire about 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5. Responding officers then found the wounded 19-year-old Texarkana, Ark., resident in a front yard in the 3600 block of Bann Avenue.
Former East Texas teacher arrested for alleged inappropriate relationship with student
ccording to the Bowie County Sheriff’s Office Jail records, Brandon Sams, 46 was arrested Friday by the TISD police department on charges of evading arrest with a vehicle, tampering with evidence, and improper relationship between an educator and student.
ktoy1047.com
Longview police investigating after pedestrian in motorized wheelchair killed by vehicle
Authorities say the accident happened around 5 a.m. in the 2400 block of East Cotton Street. According to an officer, the driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene and is cooperating with police. The Jamison-Thompson-Weatherford Building at 523 W. 3rd St. Texarkana, Texas, is one of ten recipients of...
Pursuit Of Stolen Vehicle Spans 2 Counties Concludes With Collision
Pursuit of a stolen vehicle spanned two counties before concluded Tuesday morning with a collision in Commerce, according to arrest reports. Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office deputies were notified at 4:44 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, that a stolen vehicle was believed to be traveling west on Interstate 30. Deputies reported spotting and getting behind a silver Toyota Corolla they believed to be the stolen car in question at mile marker 127 on I-30, and attempted to stop the driver. Instead of pulling over, however, the driver accelerated and continued west on I-30 to exit 116 in Brashear.
eparisextra.com
Paris police arrest report || Oct. 4, 2022
The following individuals were recently arrested by the Paris Police Department. The following individuals were recently arrested by the Paris Police Department. Perez,Jonathan Porcayo – EXPIRED MOTOR VEHICLE REGISTRATION; FAIL TO ID FUGITIVE FRM JUSTICE REFUSE TO GIVE; FAIL TO MAINTAIN FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILIT; FAIL TO APPEAR Non Traffic. MTA...
easttexasradio.com
Two Jailed In Hopkins County Burglary
Hopkins County Deputies received a report shortly before 9:00 am about a burglary of a home that had occurred Sunday night. Investigators gathered evidence at the scene that led to the arrest of two suspects. They were 30-year-old Shane Michael Ray and 27-year-old Joshua Lee Ray, mugshot not available, charged with burglary of a habitation, and they recovered the stolen property. The court did not set a bond.
easttexasradio.com
Bowie Woman Convicted Of Capital Murder
After deliberating less than an hour, a Bowie County jury convicted Taylor Parker of Capital Murder and Kidnapping. They charged her with killing 21-year-old Reagan Hancock and cutting her unborn child from her womb. The baby was later pronounced dead. Parker now faces a possible death penalty or life in prison without parole. The sentencing phase of the trial begins Wednesday week, October 12.
KSLA
Human remains found in heavily wooded area east of Idabel
McCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KSLA) - The McCurtain County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after human remains were found in a wooded area during the first weekend of October. Sheriff Kevin Clardy says on Saturday, Oct. 1, someone found the remains in a heavily wooded area east of Idabel in the area of Goodwater/Redland off Goodwater Road. The scene has been secured so that on Friday, a team of anthropologists and the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation can search the area more thoroughly.
Texas Cold Case: Texarkana Moonlight Murders
In 1946 Texarkana was plagued by a Phantom Killer who donned a white mask and hunted town residents under cover of nightfall. These infamous killings became known as the Texarkana Moonlight Murders.
easttexasradio.com
Hopkins County Jail Bookings
Sulphur Springs Police contacted a man at a residence on Atkins Street about Anderson County warrants for Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Child Under 14 and a Hopkins County Child Support warrant. They arrested 47-year-old James Larry York, Jr. and placed him on a $100,000 bond for the Anderson County warrant and $1,000 on the Hopkins County warrant.
76 Total Arrests Last Week in Bowie County, Here’s Your Sheriff’s Report
Arrests were up for your Bowie County Sheriff's Office last week, thankfully other areas they were down a bit. There were 27 people arrested by BCSO last week, and 49 people were arrested by law enforcement agencies other than BCSO which were turned over to Bowie County. Thursday and Friday were the busiest days this past this week, thankfully Saturday and Sunday things calmed down a little. Here is your Bowie County Sheriff's Office report prepared by Chief Deputy Robby McCarver.
ktoy1047.com
MVA has traffic at standstill on Highway 67
Reports of half a dozen vehicles involved in the accident, with emergency vehicles responding. Traffic is being detoured down South 2148 to Highway 59. If you’re in the area, consider finding an alternate route. The Jamison-Thompson-Weatherford Building at 523 W. 3rd St. Texarkana, Texas, is one of ten recipients...
easttexasradio.com
Paris Police Report For Monday (Oct 3)
Paris Police responded to a disturbance in the 600-block of E. Sherman St at 8:29 Friday morning. The 56-year-old male victim reported that his 47-year-old ex-girlfriend had struck him in the head with a lamp. She also attempted to cut him with a boxcutter during an argument. The investigation continues.
KTBS
First Cup with First News: Local 259, Broken Bow, Okla.
BROKEN BOW, Okla. - Local 259 is a special place! A local gourmet grocery with a deli featuring specialty items such as hand-cut steaks, salads, fresh cakes desserts and so much more!. You can enjoy a glass of wine and listen to music on our patio while the kids play...
easttexasradio.com
John Deere Hay Baler Stolen In Titus County Recovered
In May of 2021, Titus County Sheriff’s Office opened an investigation into the theft of a John Deere Model 460M hay baler from the eastern portion of Titus County. The department investigated to locate the nearly new hay baler worth over $40,000. Titus County Sheriff’s Investigators joined forces with Special Rangers from the Texas and Southwest Cattle Grower’s Association looking for leads. At one point, investigators conducted aerial searches for the stolen baler to no avail.
KXII.com
Motorcyclist killed, woman flown to hospital after crash in Pushmataha Co.
PUSHMATAHA COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A Lindale man died and a woman was seriously injured after a motorcycle crash in Pushmataha County. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said 61-year-old Harris Goodwyn was killed after he ran his bike off Indian Highway and crashed near Albion. Troopers said Goodwyn was pronounced dead...
easttexasradio.com
Paris Police Report For Tuesday (Oct 04)
Paris Police responded to a theft in the 800-block of Oak St. at 1:06 Monday afternoon. Someone had stolen a shotgun and some cash from his residence, and the victim reported that two known people came to his place in the early morning hours and visited for a few hours. A short time after they left, the victim noticed that the shotgun and cash were missing. The investigation continues.
KTBS
Taylor Parker found guilty in capital murder trial; sentencing phase begins Oct. 12
NEW BOSTON, Texas – A Bowie County jury returned a unanimous guilty verdict Monday in the capital murder of Taylor Parker. Parker, 29, was convicted in the murder of 21-year-old Reagan Hancock and kidnapping of her baby, Braxlynn Sage, on Oct. 9, 2020. There was little reaction in the...
