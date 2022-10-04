Read full article on original website
9to5Mac
Apple Music crosses 100 million songs milestone; over 3x growth since original launch
Apple is out with a new press release this morning touting a milestone for Apple Music. The company says that Apple Music now offers an expansive library with over 100 million songs. With this, however, Apple says that it’s focus on human curation has never been stronger…. It’s a...
Watch Billie Eilish Perform ‘Therefore I Am’ From Apple Music’s ‘Happier Than Ever’ World Tour Livestream Concert
The world tour in support of Billie Eilish’s sophomore studio album Happier Than Ever was a long time coming. As the global event comes to an official close, the singer is sharing highlights from her career-spanning setlist with live performance videos from her sold-out show at London’s O2 arena, including the swaggering single “Therefore I Am” and the unbothered deep cut “I Didn’t Change My Number.”
Joey Ramone’s Music Publishing Catalog Sells for $10 Million
The estate of the late Ramones’ frontman Joey Ramone has sold his music publishing to Primary Wave Music for $10 million. The deal includes the non-exclusive rights to license Ramone’s name and likeness, a stake in the income of the band’s catalog, and is reportedly part of a larger $2 billion partnership with Primary Wave and investment company Brookfield Asset Management.
That Classic Rock Music Catalog Buying Spree May Be Over
Remember when labels and investment funds started buying up the catalogs of your favorite classic rock heroes and paying ridiculous sums of money? You should, because that was basically all the rage last year (and a bit of this year). Turns out that might not have been such a great...
Guitar World Magazine
John Mayer once bumped into a fan at a music store, and ended up buying her the guitar of her dreams
The star-struck fan went to Rudy's Music Shop in New York back in 2013, and left having had a once-in-a-lifetime encounter with the guitar icon. It’s an unfortunate fact that many people will navigate their way through life without receiving the opportunity to meet their six-string heroes. For most people, merely attending gigs and concerts is the closest they’ll get to some of the biggest names in the guitar world.
The Official New Wave Of Classic Rock Volume 2 compilation album is coming next year
The Official New Wave Of Classic Rock Volume 2 album features music from Inglorious, Wayward Sons, The Treatment and more. NWOCR have announced the second volume of their compilation album, The Official New Wave Of Classic Rock, set to arrive on March 3, 2023. The collection features music from over...
Aerosmith’s Best Albums, According to Billboard
Few bands have modified their image as successfully as Aerosmith. After starting out in Boston in 1970 as a hard-living, down-and-dirty group fronted by vocalist Steven Tyler, they evolved into a slickly produced heavy-metal rock act packing venues across the U.S. Not many states name a day in honor of their favorite sons, but Massachusetts […]
Black Sabbath to release deluxe editions of Dio-era classics Heaven And Hell and Mob Rules
Black Sabbath continue their reissue series with the November release of their first two studio albums with Ronnie James Dio
Slipknot return to the apex on experimental maelstrom The End, So Far
Iowa’s masked machine Slipknot get freaky on album seven The End, So Far
Guitar World Magazine
The inside story of Matt Bellamy’s vision for Manson Guitar Works
Co-owner Adrian Ashton takes us inside one of the most thrilling gear collaborations between artist and luthier, and explains how the Muse frontman drives innovation at the company he co-owns. The roots of Manson Guitar Works go all the way back to the ’60s, when Andy Manson decided to build...
NME
Dream Theater to start recording new album in late 2023
Dream Theater have revealed that they are planning on entering the studio to record their sixteenth studio album in late 2023. In a new interview with Eddie Trunk on SiriusXM’s Trunk Nation, guitarist John Petrucci spoke about the band’s plans for 2023 and his solo tour with former bandmate Mike Portnoy. Petrucci released his second solo album ‘Terminal Velocity’ in August.
Guitar World Magazine
This is what an acoustic guitar sounds like when you fill it up with water
Watch YouTuber Bernth Brodträger pump litres of water into the soundhole of an Ibanez acoustic, making for some incredible sonic results. YouTube is a breeding ground for wacky guitar videos. Take the insane electric guitar builds by BurlsArt, for example, like a six-string made entirely of skateboards, or an otherworldly guitar built using epoxy resin. Or think of Ichika Nito's impossibly virtuosic solo with just one finger, and a jaw-dropping lead played on one string.
Guitar World Magazine
Meshuggah’s Mårten Hagström: “Fredrik is the mad guitar genius. So for him to come back was natural and made me want to go on with it, too”
Hagström takes you inside the Swedish extreme metal masters’ punishing new album, Immutable, and the triumphant return of co-founding guitarist Fredrik Thordendal. When the coronavirus pandemic shut down the music industry in 2020, Swedish technical, experimental death metal band Meshuggah only had two tours left for their 2016 album The Violent Sleep of Reason.
BBC
Ellie Goulding: 'People forget I write music'
TikTok and streaming might have changed the music industry a lot in the past decade, but Ellie Goulding says she enjoys the new challenges. It was back in 2009 that Ellie was signed, and a year later she won the BBC's annual Sound Of… poll. Since then, she's had...
Google's Pixel Watch is finally here and it looks amazing
In brief: Google on Thursday unveiled the Pixel Watch, a flagship wearable positioned to go toe to toe with the Apple Watch and other mainstream smartwatches in the growing wearables category. The Pixel Watch features a 41mm case made of 80 percent recycled stainless steel that measures 12.3mm tall and...
NFL・
Google delisted six billion alleged 'pirate' links in ten years
In a nutshell: Takedown requests from copyright holders have reached an all-time high of six billion URLs. So Google is working with content owners to blacklist rights-infringing websites before its algorithms can even index them. As a result, the search giant has removed billions of results linking to pirated materials.
9 New Albums You Should Listen to Now: Björk, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, and More
With so much good music being released all the time, it can be hard to determine what to listen to first. Every week, Pitchfork offers a run-down of significant new releases available on streaming services. This week’s batch includes new albums from Björk, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Lambchop, Shygirl, Cole Pulice, Oren Ambarchi, Nicholas Craven & Boldy James, Shannen Moser, and Deepchord. Subscribe to Pitchfork’s New Music Friday newsletter to get our recommendations in your inbox every week. (All releases featured here are independently selected by our editors. When you buy something through our affiliate links, however, Pitchfork earns an affiliate commission.)
Physical Copies of Slipknot’s New Album Have the Wrong Title on the Cover
Slipknot's seventh album The End, So Far just came out last Friday (Sept. 30), but apparently, physical copies of the record have the wrong title on the cover. Several fans have reported that their copy contains the error. One fan uploaded a photo of their vinyl copy of the album...
TechSpot
