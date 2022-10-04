ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

Amarillo, TX
Amarillo, TX
Mix 94.1

How Cheap Is Amarillo To Live In? Check This Out, It’ll Surprise You.

No matter what city you live in, it has pros and cons. Whether it's quality of life, finances, restaurant scene, etc., there is bound to be good and bad. When my family moved to Amarillo from Austin, we knew one of the pros was going to be the cost of living. Austin isn't cheap, I don't think that's a secret to anyone. However, we didn't realize just how much lower Amarillo was actually going to be.
AMARILLO, TX
96.9 KISS FM

Video: Do You Remember These Haunts In Amarillo, TX?

We've got a lot of haunted houses (the ones with actors and props) to visit this Halloween. Over the years, we've seen several come and go. Check out these Amarillo Haunts. Some still going, some lost to Halloweens past. Beneath Hangar 13. It's crazy to think about, but 2009 was...
AMARILLO, TX
Sky
NewsTalk 1290

West Texas Estate Up for Sale Is a Real-Life Dollhouse [Photos]

Do you ever see a property, and immediately start dreaming of what it could become?. When I saw this Amarillo estate up for sale, I immediately thought it would make an amazing Airbnb and venue space for fairy tale weddings and more. In fact, this property is the former Maddox Manor House and event venue. It was built in the 1920s but has an aesthetic that's even older. This house is a "real-life" Victorian dollhouse.
AMARILLO, TX
#Local Life#Travel Info#Travel Guide#Travel Themeparks#What To Do#Linus Travel#Amusement Park#Wonderland#Travel Destinations#Fantastic#The Amarillo Globe Times#Spe
94.3 Lite FM

The Legend of ‘Baby Graves’ in a Ghost Town near Amarillo, Texas

Texas is littered with ghost towns and old homesteads. One of those has a strange, sad story that ends with you never going there. Plemons, as it is now, is unreachable by almost all accounts. What used to be a bustling hub on the high plains is now private property. Most of the buildings are gone. But the history left behind is the stuff of Texas legend.
AMARILLO, TX
96.9 KISS FM

Bad News: Amarillo’s Mental Wellness is not Good

Mental health and mental wellness are important parts of life. It's been said, we go to the doctor when we are sick, the eye doctor when we can't see, etc. So why is our mental health so taboo? Our mental wellness is just as important as our heart beating or our lungs breathing.
AMARILLO, TX
96.9 KISS FM

96.9 KISS FM

Amarillo, TX
96.9 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Amarillo, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

