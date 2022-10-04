Read full article on original website
Live Out Your Yuppie Dreams In This Home For Sale Near Amarillo College
One thing I can't get enough of about the housing market in Amarillo is that we have a few architectural styles that are totally unique to the area. And on top of that...these telltale styles are timeless in design.....and rich. Did I mention rich?. You've definitely seen the type of...
To My Surprise This Amarillo Building Once Was Something Magical
I have lived in Amarillo for about thirty years and in the Texas Panhandle for nearly forty years so I have really seen some things. I love to drive around and just pay attention to my surroundings. I like to discover something new every time I take a drive down...
What’s Going On With The Wall At Blue Sky In Amarillo?
A couple of weeks ago, I was driving along the access road at Bell St to get on to I-40 as I was leaving work. Normally, I'd hop on the highway right there and start my journey home. Unfortunately, they had the on-ramp there closed as they were doing some construction (of course they were).
Amarillo Girl Scouts Team Up with United Way to Have Messy Fun
October sure is a fun month. So many fun activities to get us outside. The weather is starting to feel a little bit on the fall side so it's exciting. The more outside activities you can find the better. Who Doesn't Want to Get Out and Make a Mess?. This...
How Cheap Is Amarillo To Live In? Check This Out, It’ll Surprise You.
No matter what city you live in, it has pros and cons. Whether it's quality of life, finances, restaurant scene, etc., there is bound to be good and bad. When my family moved to Amarillo from Austin, we knew one of the pros was going to be the cost of living. Austin isn't cheap, I don't think that's a secret to anyone. However, we didn't realize just how much lower Amarillo was actually going to be.
Introducing More Videos Of Real Haunted Places In Amarillo, TX
Amarillo, for whatever reason, seems to be a hotbed for all kinds of weirdness. Nestled in the heart of the Texas panhandle, Yellow City seems to be a magnet for all kinds of spooky stuff. Here are even more videos of supposedly haunted places in Amarillo, TX. The Maverick Club.
Video: Do You Remember These Haunts In Amarillo, TX?
We've got a lot of haunted houses (the ones with actors and props) to visit this Halloween. Over the years, we've seen several come and go. Check out these Amarillo Haunts. Some still going, some lost to Halloweens past. Beneath Hangar 13. It's crazy to think about, but 2009 was...
Rental in Amarillo A Lot to Say But Nothing to Show – Red Flag
When you are trying to sell a home or even get one rented out the ad is everything. You have to talk about the property. You need to actually show off the place. Nobody wants to rent a place that you have no idea what it looks like inside. That...
Looking For Horrific Haunted Houses? Look At Our Map For Amarillo
Halloween in Amarillo is a great time. There are tons of trunk-or-treats. There are fall festivals, pumpkin farms, hayrides, and corn mazes. There's also several haunted houses in the area. If you're wondering where to find all the haunts in Amarillo, check out our map. There's A Haunted House For...
Wonderland working to get back on track after year riddled by supply chain issues
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — For Rebecca Parker, Wonderland is more than just a park to ride the rides or go hang out. “It’s like another brother or sister, it’s just part of us, and here we are,”. Parker serves as controller at the park, which was started by her grandparents Paul and Althea Roads. “The […]
This Is Interesting: Ever Seen Amarillo’s Official Sister-City?
Something I've walked past a million times is the story of our sister-city. It's true. Our sister-city is Tuxtla Gutiérrez, Chiapas, Mexico. Have you ever been to, or seen, our official sister-city?. Tuxtla Gutiérrez And Amarillo. Downtown, between the Civic Center and Hodgetown, there's the Centennial Plaza. A...
West Texas Estate Up for Sale Is a Real-Life Dollhouse [Photos]
Do you ever see a property, and immediately start dreaming of what it could become?. When I saw this Amarillo estate up for sale, I immediately thought it would make an amazing Airbnb and venue space for fairy tale weddings and more. In fact, this property is the former Maddox Manor House and event venue. It was built in the 1920s but has an aesthetic that's even older. This house is a "real-life" Victorian dollhouse.
Get Peace of Mind for You and Your Amarillo Pets in October
When you are a pet owner there is so much you have to do. You want to be responsible. You want to make sure your pets are around for a long time. When you get a pet you have to go through so much. You need to make sure they are set up from the beginning.
Halloween is a Howling Good Time for Families at the Amarillo Zoo
Once that calendar changed to October everything fun and just a little bit spooky took precedence in Amarillo. We didn't even really wait until the start of the month. We are ready for all the fall activities. We definitely are not going to disappoint in the area. We have a...
Catch Up on the Spookiness of Hocus Pocus in this Amarillo Park
If you get on social media and don't find anything about Hocus Pocus you are just not trying. After almost thirty years everyone is going crazy over the second part. It took that long to revisit the favorite. From the fact that Hocus Pocus 2 came to Disney Plus recently....
Strange, Uncommon Art In The Panhandle Outside Of Amarillo
Now that I've got your attention, this is not the strangest statue in the panhandle. It barely scratches the surface of "odd" when you consider the "art installations" we have around Amarillo. Still, it's an interesting choice and in an interesting location. So I've got to ask, what is the...
The Legend of ‘Baby Graves’ in a Ghost Town near Amarillo, Texas
Texas is littered with ghost towns and old homesteads. One of those has a strange, sad story that ends with you never going there. Plemons, as it is now, is unreachable by almost all accounts. What used to be a bustling hub on the high plains is now private property. Most of the buildings are gone. But the history left behind is the stuff of Texas legend.
You Know Sanborn Park Is A Startling 100 Years Old? Me Either.
Amarillo is full of rabbit holes. Not the kind that rabbits live in. The kind where you start looking for an answer to a question, and you wind up with over a century's worth of info and stories. For instance, did you know that Sanborn Park has over 100 years...
Bad News: Amarillo’s Mental Wellness is not Good
Mental health and mental wellness are important parts of life. It's been said, we go to the doctor when we are sick, the eye doctor when we can't see, etc. So why is our mental health so taboo? Our mental wellness is just as important as our heart beating or our lungs breathing.
How to Keep Warm Once the Cold Weather Sets In Amarillo
Winter is not the greatest holiday, Fall and Spring are because they have mild temps and are just pleasant. Winter is the holiday where you are dreaming of warmth and sun and water. I mean all you can do in winter is throw on 20 layers of clothes and then sit in front of a fireplace.
