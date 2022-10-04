ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

FMX 94.5

7 Places Around Lubbock to Go to a Pumpkin Patch

If you're looking for the perfect pumpkin for decorating, carving or eating, you've come to the right place. We're talking about seven different places to see pumpkins around the Lubbock area. Some are just pumpkin patches, and some have other great offerings. We've got the names, locations and when they're...
FMX 94.5

Are Terrified Lubbock Citizens Literally Being Eaten Alive?

Yeah, blame these guys, even though they are TOTALLY INNOCENT! WHAT DID THOSE POOR ZOMBIES EVER DO TO YOU???. Even during this Halloween season, there is an evil lurking in Lubbock that has turned all of us into it's delicious prey and is ready to pounce again at the first chance it gets.
FMX 94.5

Fit For an Autopsy Brings Deathcore Back to Lubbock’s Jake’s Backroom

American Deathcore band Fit for an Autopsy will perform at Lubbock's Jake's Backroom (50th & Slide) on Monday, October 17th. Fit for an Autopsy will be supported by local acts Bastion, World War, and Victis. Advance tickets are $18.50 and are available at Ralph's Records online or in store at 3322 82nd Street, online through Stubwire (for a little more) or at the door (likely the most expensive of the three).
FMX 94.5

A Salute To The Greatest Rock Fans In Texas

You guys are kind of special. I'm just dying here knowing that Dallas/Fort Worth couldn't figure out a way to support a rock station. At one time there were three or four variants, and the only thing left is an older classic rock. Lubbock, on the other hand, not only...
FMX 94.5

New Lubbock Park Plans Are Great, But Baffling

The city has finally unveiled a 20-year master plan for its parks. I'm so pleased that Lubbock is investing in its parks. I do believe that these improvements should take place a little quicker than the next 20 years, but for now, we'll take it. The short version is that...
FMX 94.5

Lubbock’s REAL Haunted House Has Been Sold

Did you know there's a real haunted house in Lubbock?. When you're leaving Lubbock on Woodrow Road, have you ever noticed a really nice house off to the right by itself? Its located at 512 Woodrow Road. It's been there for a long time, but we've never seen anyone actually living there.
KCBD

Family pets die in Central Lubbock house fire

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A fire near 36th and University Ave. Thursday afternoon took the lives of two family pets. The fire started in the kitchen at 12:30 p.m. By 1 p.m., the fire was extinguished. Lubbock Fire Rescue officials say no humans were injured in the fire but one...
FMX 94.5

FMX 94.5

ABOUT

FMX 94.5 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lubbock, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

