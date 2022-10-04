Read full article on original website
Stilly Cup heads to Stanwood
After 13 years, the Stilly Cup has a new home. In front of a full house at John Larson Stadium, Stanwood topped Arlington 37-6 in a Wesco North matchup. “They’re a really good team,” Arlington coach Greg Dailer said of Stanwood after the game. “We didn’t play well on offense.”
Work continues on future of Smokey Point Blvd.
The city of Arlington continues to work on designing the future of Smokey Point Boulevard into what they hope will be a neighborhood street. Arlington received a grant from the Puget Sound Regional Council for about $959,000 to design what the road will be designed toward. “We applied for this...
Cities honored for economic development
The International Economic Development Council recently recognized the cities of Arlington and Marysville with a 2022 Excellence Award for exemplary multi-year economic strategy that led to the creation of the Cascade Industrial Center. “The communities selected exemplify the ingenuity, leadership, and determination needed to meet today’s economic challenges,” IEDC President...
MSD engages locals at community building circle
Community members have begun to get together with Marysville School District staff to engage in ‘community building circles.’. The first community building circle was held at Shoultes Elementary on Sept. 29 and three more will be held in October. They are meant to provide a place where participants can...
It's dry out there, water your yard
I will be the first to admit that this extended warm and dry period (100 days with only one-half inch of rain) brings with it mixed blessings. On the one hand, all this sunshine keeps things growing and puts me in the mood to spend time in my garden where my perennials are in their full glory and the yard continues to be full of bees, butterflies, and hummingbirds. The early morning hours are truly magical when the sun is still low in the sky, the air is brisk, and there is a glistening of dew on everything. There is still so much going on with the fall-blooming Asters just reaching their peak, Sedum ‘Autumn Joy’ modulating from what looked early on like green heads of broccoli to domes of rusty pink flowers. There are drifts of blue-flowering Salvia ‘Black and Blue' contrasting with tall red spires of Lobelia cardinalis ‘Victoria’, wispy spikes of purple Verbena bonariensis, mounds of red, gold, and rust colored Heleniums, ornamental grasses of various colors, clouds of white and pink Guara, assorted roses, and so on and so forth. I think you get the idea. My garden is still rich in colors and textures because I have been able to control the moisture, rather than having Mother Nature beat things down like it can often do in September. But of course, there is a downside, that being the water bill and the tedium of constantly having to water everything.
Nehring holds Coffee Klatch
Bring your questions! The city bring coffee and light refreshments. Mayor Jon Nehring invites you to join him for his next Coffee Klatch on Tuesday, Oct. 18, from 10 to 11 a.m. at Marysville City Hall, 1049 State Ave. This is an excellent opportunity for residents to hear about what’s new at the city and ask questions in an informal setting.
Mental health pilot program completes first year in Arlington
People in Arlington experiencing a mental health crisis have had more support over the last year thanks to the Mobile Integrated Health Program. The program is from the Center for Justice Social Work, an organization based in Arlington that advocates for increased access to mental health resources. Social workers from...
