Read full article on original website
Related
rsvplive.ie
JLS star Aston Merrygold marries fiancée Sarah Richards in celeb filled Liverpool wedding
JLS singer Aston Merrygold and fiancée Sarah Louise Richards finally got married in a fabulous autumn wedding. The couple officially tied the knot in front of their two sons four-year-old Grayson and Macaulay, who is two, in Liverpool’s historic Palm House in the city’s Sefton Park recently.
How the Queen ensured her loyal aide Angela Kelly - a docker's daughter from Liverpool - would be allowed to stay at her grace-and-favour home near Windsor Castle following the monarch's death
One of the Queen's most trusted confidantes is set to be allowed to stay on in her grace-and-favour home at Windsor – thanks to the Queen herself. Angela Kelly, a docker's daughter from Liverpool, began work as an Assistant Dresser at the Royal Household before becoming indispensable to the Monarch.
U.K.・
'I was blown away by the beauty of it all': Good Morning Britain presenter Alex Beresford marries fiancée Imogen McKay in magical Majorcan wedding ceremony
Alex Beresford has married his fiancée Imogen McKay in an intimate ceremony on the picturesque Spanish island of Majorca. The 41-year-old Good Morning Britain weatherman and 29-year-old McKay were introduced on a blind date in August 2020 set up by a mutual friend. Speaking to HELLO! magazine about the...
Woman tells Kate ‘Ireland belongs to the Irish’ during Belfast walkabout
The Princess of Wales has been challenged by a woman in Northern Ireland who suggested she was not visiting her own country. The exchange unfolded when Kate and William were undertaking an impromptu meet and greet with people in north Belfast. The royal couple, who were on a one day...
RELATED PEOPLE
Alex Scott is announced as Children In Need 2022 presenter as she joins Jason Manford to host BBC show
Children In Need has announced its presenters as it prepares for its return on November 18. And on Monday, Alex Scott was been announced as a presenter for this years BBC show, as she returns for her third year. The former footballer, 37, will join comedian Jason Manford, Ade Adepitan...
EXCLUSIVE: Paul Hollywood, 56, looks in good spirits as he enjoys rare outing with girlfriend Melissa Spalding, 38, as couple attend James Bond 60th anniversary concert
Paul Hollywood looked in good spirits as he enjoyed a rare public outing with his girlfriend Melissa Spalding on Tuesday. The Great British Bake Of star, 56, and his partner, 38, attended The Sound Of 007 In Concert at the Royal Albert Hall, an event celebrating the 60th anniversary of the James Bond film series.
TV tonight: Jeremy Paxman on Parkinson’s, dissecting brains and quitting University Challenge
A frank and funny documentary sees the TV host explore his diagnosis. Plus: Mexican goodies on Bake Off and Michael Palin in Iraq. Here’s what to watch this evening
Eurovision: Final two cities in running to host contest revealed
Eurovision has revealed the two UK cities left in the running to host the song contest next year.Ukrainian group Kalush Orchestra won the 2022 competition in Turin, Italy, however the European Broadcasting Union ruled that the country would be unable to host the event safely due to Russia’s ongoing invasion.It was decided that the UK - whose competitor Sam Ryder came second this year - would be the host, with the competition to be broadcast by the BBC.Potential host cities shortlisted were Glasgow, Birmingham, Sheffield, Leeds, Newcastle, Manchester, and Liverpool.Sign up for our newsletters.
IN THIS ARTICLE
BBC
London Marathon 2022: Man dies after collapsing during event
A 36-year-old man died after collapsing while running the London Marathon, organisers have confirmed. The man, from south-east England, became unwell between miles 23 and 24 of the 26.2-mile event. He received immediate medical treatment and an ambulance arrived within three minutes but he died later in hospital. His cause...
BBC
London Overground: Three people dragged by trains within week
Three passengers were dragged along London Overground platforms in north London within the space of a week, the railway safety watchdog has revealed. A hand, walking stick and umbrella were trapped in the doors at Seven Sisters, Wembley Central and Crouch Hill stations respectively in June. Each passenger was standing...
NME
The Big Moon announce 2023 London gig: “Our biggest headline show ever”
The Big Moon have announced a headline show at the Roundhouse in London – find all the details below. The band, whose third album ‘Here Is Everything’ arrives next Friday (October 14), are due to play the 1,700-capacity Camden venue on May 31, 2023. It’ll be their biggest headline gig to date.
How to get Tom Grennan tickets for the 2023 What Ifs & Maybes UK tour in March
British vocalist Tom Grennan is set to play 10 dates as part of his UK What Ifs & Maybes tour starting in March 2023, and tickets are due to go on general sale from 9am on Friday 7 October. Although, it’s worth taking a look now, as some pre-sale tickets are already available at specific venues and in connection with O2 and Three priority perks, for example. The Bedford-born musician is ending 2022 on a high, with this year’s achievements including four UK top-10 singles. In addition, Grennan’s platinum-selling songs Little Bit Of Love and By Your Side have earned...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
withguitars.com
Sian Eleri’s Tonna announces Rachel Chinouriri, Mychelle and Terra Kin to perform at London Omeara
Radio 1 DJ Sian Eleri is pleased to present the second edition of ‘TONNA’, an event series that stands out from the crowd. The night focuses on warm, intimate performances from much-loved artists. Taking place in the arches of OMEARA, Rachel Chinouriri, Mychelle and Terra Kin will all perform on Friday 4th November. Tickets go on sale Friday 7th October at 10am via https://sjm.lnk.to/TONNA.
buckinghamshirelive.com
Love Island's Davide giving away free tiramisu at Prezzo
For Brits wanting to make things official with their partners this autumn, Prezzo is giving its customers the chance to ‘get together’ over a tiramisu, served by Love Island favourite, Davide Sanclimenti. This year’s Love Island saw the series’ winner Davide Sanclimenti make things exclusive with his now girlfriend, Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu, after surprising her with a homemade tiramisu on the show.
digitalspy.com
Graham Norton welcomes Strictly judge and Line of Duty star in show line-up
The Graham Norton Show is set to welcome Strictly Come Dancing judge Motsi Mabuse and Line of Duty's Stephen Graham to the famous red sofa. On Friday, October 21 Norton will be catching up with Mabuse to talk about her autobiography Finding My Own Rhythm and (hopefully!) her thoughts on this year's Strictly line-up.
Forget Michelin stars... the best boozers in Britain revealed: A 17th-century West Sussex inn run by a former art teacher is named Great British Pub of the Year 2022
A 'lively and imaginative' 17th-century West Sussex inn run by a former art teacher has been hailed as the best pub in Britain. The Gun Inn in the village of Findon, 15 minutes from the seaside, was named the Great British Pub of the Year 2022 at an event in Manchester hosted by comedian Russell Kane.
Iron Maiden announce UK, Ireland and Europe arena shows for 2023's The Future Past Tour
Iron Maiden will be merging two albums for a special seven date UK and Irish tour in 2023, plus five shows in Europe. Iron Maiden will undertake a UK and Ireland arena tour next summer, billed as The Future Past Tour. The setlist for the tour, which kicks off at...
Abbey Clancy shows off her sensational figure in a skin-tight grey dress as she cosies up to her husband Peter Crouch at Chris Floyd's Not Just Pictures launch event in London
Abbey Clancy and Peter Crouch put on a loved-up display on Thursday as they attended Chris Floyd's Not Just Pictures launch event held in the Pragnell showroom in London. The model, 36, showed off her sensational figure in a skin-tight grey midi dress as she cosied up to her husband Peter, 41.
talentrecap.com
‘The Masked Singer’ Recap: Harp Moves on to Semifinals on TV Theme Night
The Masked Singer Season 8 returned on Wednesday night for TV Theme Night, as Harp defended her title of Queen and made it into the Semifinals. The episode also featured two unmaskings, as we learned who was under the costumes for Mummies and Fortune Teller. Mummies, Fortune Teller Unmasked on...
Lilly Becker and Lewis Capaldi attend the Frameless immersive art experience launch event
Lilly opted for a glam makeup look with a nude lip, while styling her brunette locks straight. Meanwhile Lewis, 25, cut a casual figure in a black jumper, teamed with matching trousers and a pair of Adidas trainers. He appeared in great spirits at the event as he gave a...
Comments / 0