Marysville, WA

myedmondsnews.com

Edmonds’ Main Street Commons on track to open mid-2023

The construction work at 6th and Main has been hard to miss. The place has been a beehive of activity with workers busy doing everything from electrical to framing to finish carpentry. But two big questions are on everyone’s mind: When will it open and what will be there?
EDMONDS, WA
Marysville, WA
City
Marysville, WA
KING-5

Dogs and ghosts frequent this Snohomish dive bar

SNOHOMISH, Wash. — Built in 1898, the Old Inn Tavern has grown to be a staple in the community. "Everybody knows each other," Heather Hanson said. "We've all gone to the same school. It's nice to know that no matter what in here I'm safe." A large beer garden...
SNOHOMISH, WA
secretseattle.co

Visiting The “Practical Magic” Town Near Seattle Is The Perfect Fall Trip

Here’s everything you need to know about visiting the Practical Magic town this October. Do you love the classic 1998 movie Practical Magic? If you live in Seattle or plan to visit, you should know that the charming coastal town in the movie is actually just a hop, skip, and a jump away! The town of Coupeville on nearby Whidbey Island served as the fictional Massachusetts town featured in Practical Magic.
SEATTLE, WA
myedmondsnews.com

City of Edmonds offers tips for co-existing with coyotes

You may have seen more coyotes out and about in recent weeks. As young coyotes leave their birth families in fall to find territories of their own, the number of coyote sightings in our community goes up — and the City of Edmonds offers some tips for co-existing with them.
EDMONDS, WA
KING-5

Outdoor retailer REI closing its doors permanently on Black Friday

SEATTLE — Beginning this Black Friday, all REI locations this year and in the future will be closed as part of a movement the retailer is calling "Opt Outside." REI said in a statement Tuesday that the hope is to encourage customers and more than 16,000 employees to spend more time outdoors, and the co-op is willing to forgo profits to do so.
SEATTLE, WA
Chronicle

Bolt Creek Fire Was 'Human-Caused'

Authorities lifted evacuation guidance near the Bolt Creek fire Saturday and said the blaze was human-caused. The fire continues to burn and is likely to cause hazy skies over Seattle throughout the weekend. The Bolt Creek fire started Sept. 10 just north of Skykomish. The fire is now a little...
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Seattle weather: Unusual heat for October

SEATTLE - This forecast is truly mind-boggling: highs will soar into the 80s across Western Washington today and tomorrow!. In Seattle's recorded history over 128 years, we've only had eleven days in the 80s for October. Check out this tweet for more:. The average high for Sea-Tac Airport today is...
SEATTLE, WA
livingsnoqualmie.com

Filming to Occur in Downtown Snoqualmie the Week of October 3

Valley residents may notice filming activity in a few downtown Snoqualmie locations this week. A film production crew will be in the vicinity of Falls Ave and Railroad Ave intermittently during the hours of 9 am to 9 pm the week of October 3, 2022. Traffic and parking impacts are...
SNOQUALMIE, WA

