q13fox.com
Seattle weather: Less patchy morning fog Thursday will warm temperatures a few degrees
SEATTLE - Highs Wednesday landing cooler than our forecast as morning fog and afternoon haze keeps temperatures near average. The Seattle area only hitting 63 today and that is just one degree shy of normal for this time of year. Overnight will look very similar to the last couple of...
q13fox.com
Camano Island residents face months-long permit process to prepare for storm season
CAMANO ISLAND, Wash. - Nearly a year after devastating floods hit Western Washington, some residents on Camano Island are running into roadblocks to rebuild from the damage left behind. Waves whipping from last November's storms tore down the bulkhead protecting Donna Marshall's home in Utsalady and Marshall says there's not...
myedmondsnews.com
Edmonds’ Main Street Commons on track to open mid-2023
The construction work at 6th and Main has been hard to miss. The place has been a beehive of activity with workers busy doing everything from electrical to framing to finish carpentry. But two big questions are on everyone’s mind: When will it open and what will be there?
Time to say goodbye for the season to Bellingham’s waterfront The Portal Container Village
Businesses there include Kulshan Brewing’s Trackside beer garden, Sun-E-Land Bikes, Rain or Shine Riviera Club and The Selkie Scoop.
KING-5
Dogs and ghosts frequent this Snohomish dive bar
SNOHOMISH, Wash. — Built in 1898, the Old Inn Tavern has grown to be a staple in the community. "Everybody knows each other," Heather Hanson said. "We've all gone to the same school. It's nice to know that no matter what in here I'm safe." A large beer garden...
secretseattle.co
Visiting The “Practical Magic” Town Near Seattle Is The Perfect Fall Trip
Here’s everything you need to know about visiting the Practical Magic town this October. Do you love the classic 1998 movie Practical Magic? If you live in Seattle or plan to visit, you should know that the charming coastal town in the movie is actually just a hop, skip, and a jump away! The town of Coupeville on nearby Whidbey Island served as the fictional Massachusetts town featured in Practical Magic.
Have you seen water rising in Whatcom Creek? Here’s why
Water consumption during the winter is about 7.2-7.4 million gallons a day. Summer consumption rises to 10.5-11.5 million gallons per day.
myedmondsnews.com
City of Edmonds offers tips for co-existing with coyotes
You may have seen more coyotes out and about in recent weeks. As young coyotes leave their birth families in fall to find territories of their own, the number of coyote sightings in our community goes up — and the City of Edmonds offers some tips for co-existing with them.
KING-5
Anacortes-based SeaBear Smokehouse has been satisfying seafood lovers for 65 years
ANACORTES, Wash. — Salmon tastes great on its own, but when it’s smoked, the flavor reaches another level. That’s one of the reasons Anacortes-based SeaBear Smokehouse has been making seafood lovers happy for 65 years. "Smoked salmon out of the Pacific Northwest is unlike any other smoked...
KOMO News
2 dogs found 'dangerously' skinny in Tacoma now getting help at local shelter
TACOMA, Wash. — Two dogs found "dangerously skinny and extremely dehydrated" in Tacoma are receiving care at the Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County. Now, shelter officials are drawing attention to the high number of animals receiving critical treatment at their facility. On Sept. 30, two pit bulls...
US 2 reopens after multiple closures over past month due to Bolt Creek Fire
A section of U.S. 2 has reopened after it closed again on Wednesday due to the Bolt Creek Fire near Skykomish. The stretch of highway has been closed for nearly a month since the fire started. =======================================================================. US Highway 2 will be partially closed again Wednesday as crews work to...
q13fox.com
Wildfire smoke a growing concern as locals breathe in 'moderate'-quality air for weeks
KENMORE, Wash. - Wildfire smoke can expose individuals to dangerous levels of fine particulate matter, which can lodge itself in our lungs and even into our bloodstream. Locals are becoming familiarized with the onslaught of threats brought on by wildfire smoke. On Monday, Kenmore Middle School became one of the...
KING-5
Outdoor retailer REI closing its doors permanently on Black Friday
SEATTLE — Beginning this Black Friday, all REI locations this year and in the future will be closed as part of a movement the retailer is calling "Opt Outside." REI said in a statement Tuesday that the hope is to encourage customers and more than 16,000 employees to spend more time outdoors, and the co-op is willing to forgo profits to do so.
Chronicle
Bolt Creek Fire Was 'Human-Caused'
Authorities lifted evacuation guidance near the Bolt Creek fire Saturday and said the blaze was human-caused. The fire continues to burn and is likely to cause hazy skies over Seattle throughout the weekend. The Bolt Creek fire started Sept. 10 just north of Skykomish. The fire is now a little...
KING-5
Made in Washington: The popular pancake mix that comes from the Pacific Northwest
KENT, Wash. — A blue cardboard box of Krusteaz Buttermilk Pancake mix means 'pancakes for breakfast' for millions of people. And they fly off the factory floor right here in the Pacific Northwest, in Kent. And company headquarters is located right next door in Tukwila. "Krusteaz Company was started...
That’s not a Mary Kay Cosmetics car you just sped past — Bellingham Police are going pink
“BPD employees are proud to take part in helping increase awareness to get screened early and help raise funds,” the department said in a release.
q13fox.com
Seattle weather: Unusual heat for October
SEATTLE - This forecast is truly mind-boggling: highs will soar into the 80s across Western Washington today and tomorrow!. In Seattle's recorded history over 128 years, we've only had eleven days in the 80s for October. Check out this tweet for more:. The average high for Sea-Tac Airport today is...
KOMO News
Seattle hit 80 degrees Sunday, breaking nearly 30 year record, is more heat on the way?
SEATTLE — It's officially October, but this weekend felt more like summer in the Puget Sound region. On Sunday, Seattle broke the record for the hottest Oct. 2 when the temperature measured 80 degrees. The last time the Emerald City hit 80 degrees on that date was in 1993.
Improved air quality on the way to western Washington
It was another weekend with hazy skies due to wildfire smoke, with some areas of western Washington being “unhealthy for sensitive groups” according to the Washington Smoke blog, leaving many to ask – when will it rain enough to put out the wildfires and stop the smoke?
livingsnoqualmie.com
Filming to Occur in Downtown Snoqualmie the Week of October 3
Valley residents may notice filming activity in a few downtown Snoqualmie locations this week. A film production crew will be in the vicinity of Falls Ave and Railroad Ave intermittently during the hours of 9 am to 9 pm the week of October 3, 2022. Traffic and parking impacts are...
