Girls tennis: Lake Mills' Claudia Curtis advances to sectionals
BEAVER DAM -- Lake Mills senior Claudia Curtis advanced to sectionals from a WIAA Division 2 subsectional held at Wayland Academy on Tuesday, Oct. 4. Curtis, who is seeking consecutive trips to the individual state tournament, beat Jefferson's Kieran O'Reilly 6-0, 6-0 to reach the sectional meet at Nielsen Stadium in Madison on Thursday, Oct. 6. At No. 2 singles, the L-Cats' Erin Williams lost her opening match 7-5, 3-6,...
Boys soccer: Wisconsin Heights holds off Lake Mills 3-2
MAZOMANIE—Wisconsin Heights produced two goals early in the second half and held off the visiting Lake Mills boys soccer team 3-2 in a Capitol Conference game on Tuesday, Oct. 4. The L-Cats’ Daniel Almeida scored unassisted in the 34th minute to make it 1-all. The Vanguards took the lead for good on Sam King’s goal in the 41st minute, adding a Terek Marx scored in the 43rd. Almeida capped his...
