MAZOMANIE—Wisconsin Heights produced two goals early in the second half and held off the visiting Lake Mills boys soccer team 3-2 in a Capitol Conference game on Tuesday, Oct. 4. The L-Cats’ Daniel Almeida scored unassisted in the 34th minute to make it 1-all. The Vanguards took the lead for good on Sam King’s goal in the 41st minute, adding a Terek Marx scored in the 43rd. Almeida capped his...

LAKE MILLS, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO