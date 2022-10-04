Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Officers say man fatally shot on E Main St.
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man in his 30s has died after he was shot Friday evening on E Main Street near Railroad Street in Rochester. When officers with the Rochester Police Department arrived to the scene they located the victim and say he was shot multiple times in his upper body. AMR pronounced the […]
13 WHAM
Man jailed in Livingston County arrested for Rochester shooting
Rochester, N.Y. — A man already in custody in the Livingston County Jail now faces charges for a shooting over the summer in Rochester. Byron Davis Jr., 29, allegedly shot a 30-year-old man at North Clinton Avenue and Andrews Street just before 6 p.m. June 29. The victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries.
WHEC TV-10
Fatal car accident in Yates County
YATES, N.Y. – On Friday Yates County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to Italy Valley Road, near Olney Road, for a report of a car accident with injuries. Investigators found that Tyge E. Johnson was traveling southbound when he rounded a curve in the road and lost control. The car went off the road and hit a tree. A passenger in the car, Edward J. Johnson was pronounced dead at the scene. Tyge E. Johnson was treated for minor injures on the scene and released. He was given a traffic ticket and will appear in Italy Town Court at a later date.
iheart.com
Shoplifter Slashes Henrietta Walmart Security Employee in the Face
A Rochester man is facing charges for allegedly slashing a store security employee in the face at the Henrietta Walmart. The Sheriff's Office says 64-year-old Johnny Greggs was spotted shoplifting Tuesday evening, then pulled a knife from his pocket and took a swing at the security guard. Deputies found Greggs...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City Of Oswego Drug Task Force Makes Heroin/Fentanyl Arrest
OSWEGO – Yesterday afternoon, Wednesday, October 5, the City of Oswego Drug Task Force along with the Oswego County Drug Task Force executed a search warrant on a residence in the city of Oswego. As a result of that search warrant, Adam L. Levea, age 42, of Oswego was...
WHEC TV-10
Man charged with June shooting at North Clinton Ave parking lot
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A 29-year-old man was charged with a shooting on North Clinton Avenue on June 29 that wounded a city resident. Byron Davis Jr. is facing assault and weapons charges. Rochester Police Department investigators found Davis on Wednesday when they learned he was in Livingston County Jail on unrelated charges.
cortlandvoice.com
City Police: Man arrested for heroin and meth possession
A Cortland man was arrested Monday afternoon after he was found to be in possession of heroin and methamphetamine, according to a city police report. According to the report, a city police detective was conducting surveillance for an unrelated case in the area of the small plaza that includes the former Family Video building and the 7-Eleven stories on North Main Street.
whcuradio.com
Cortland man arrested for violating order of protection
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) – A homeless Cortland man is charged with 2 felonies. Cortland City Police responded to a disturbance call on Homer Avenue yesterday afternoon. A woman at the scene had allegedly just been assaulted by 31-year-old Travis Hartwick. The victim and Hartwick were previously in a relationship, and she had an order of protection against him. He was arrested for violating that order. The victim refused to press assault charges. Hartwick became unresponsive in the police cruiser, and it was diverted to Guthrie Cortland Medical Center. He received treatment and became responsive before trying to flee the hospital. He was thwarted by the arresting Officers. He is charged with felony criminal contempt for violating the protection order and felony aggravated family offense. He was additionally charged with misdemeanor attempted escape. He was taken to Cortland County Jail with no bail. He will reappear in City of Cortland Court next week.
IN THIS ARTICLE
nyspnews.com
Elba man arrested for DWI
On October 5, 2022, Troopers out of SP Batavia arrested Dale W. Gress, 54, of Elba, NY for Driving while Intoxicated and other vehicle and traffic infractions. On October 5, 2022, Troopers stopped Gress on West Saile Drive in the town of Batavia for a traffic infraction. While interviewing Gress, an odor of alcoholic beverage was present. Gress was placed under arrest after failing multiple SFSTs and transported to SP Batavia, where a chemical breath test revealed a 0.14% BAC.
WHEC TV-10
County legislator and others threatened while picking up dirty needles on North Clinton Avenue. News10NBC was there
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Some scary moments Friday morning for Monroe County Legislator Mercedes Vazquez Simmons as she, and a group of people, were cleaning up dirty needles along North Clinton Avenue. News10NBC’s Patrick Moussignac was there when it happened. “We were certainly not wanted on North Clinton Avenue this...
WHEC TV-10
Man shot and killed overnight on East Main Street
ROCHESTER, N.Y. Rochester police are now investigating the city’s 66th homicide of the year. RPD was called to the parking lot of an apartment building on East Main Street around 11 p.m. Friday for the report of a person shot. When they got there, they found a man in his 30s who had been shot multiple times.
Police: Convicted felon discharged gun at House of Mercy parking lot, train station
If convicted, he faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine. Rivera is set to be sentenced on January 6, 2023.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Suspect charged in June shooting on N. Clinton Ave. in Rochester
Davis was charged with assault, as well as second and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon.
Rochester man has ‘life-altering injuries’ after shooting at drug house on Austin St.
After making forced entry, officers located the 38-year-old city resident suffering from at least one gunshot wound to the upper body.
WETM
Twin Tiers Most Wanted: Michael R. Sherman
Michael R. Sherman is wanted by the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office. Sherman has violated his probation. Sherman was convicted of two counts of assault and criminal mischief. Sherman is 43 years old. Sherman has brown hair and blue eyes. Sherman is 5’7″ tall and weighs 150 pounds.
iheart.com
18 Arrested In What Rochester Police Call An Illegal Marijuana Turf War
Rochester police have made 18 total arrests in what they call a turf war with out-of-town gang members over the illegal marijuana trade. They say the beef has led to a number of shootings -- including the one that killed Officer Tony Mazurkiewicz and wounded fellow officer Sino Seng. RPD...
localsyr.com
Rainbow Fentanyl found in Monroe County
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- The drug known as ‘Rainbow Fentanyl’ is now making its way towards Onondaga County. The most recent discovery was made in Monroe County, less than an hour and a half away from home. 13WHAM, an ABC affiliate, talked with Deputy Michael Favat from the Monroe...
30-year-old man shot, taken to Upstate
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A 30-year-old man was shot multiple times, according to Syracuse Police Department. Police say that one Thursday, October 6, around 3:36 p.m. officers went to the 100 block of Dyer Court to respond to a shooting call. When police arrived on the scene, they found a 30-year-old man who was shot […]
Woman shatters TV, stabs father during domestic dispute, deputies say
Salina, N.Y. -- A woman stabbed her father in the back during a domestic dispute in Salina Tuesday night, deputies said. Paris Gardner, 30, was intoxicated and arguing with her father and brother inside a home on the 100 block of Marsden Road, according to a news release from the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office.
Baldwinsville Superintendent arrested for drunk driving after he was spotted crowd surfing at HS football game
BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– The Superintendent of the Baldwinsville School District was arrested Friday night for driving while intoxicated after he was observed crowd surfing in the student section at the Baldwinsville high school football game. According to the Baldwinsville Police Department, Jason D. Thomson was observed by numerous individuals at the football game crowd surfing […]
Comments / 0