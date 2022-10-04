Culturally, Black America is as complex as it is diverse. It took more than four centuries of history to bring us to where we are in the present day and it’s still a work in progress. This week renowned scholar and host of the PBS series “Finding Your Roots,” Dr. Henry Louis Gates Jr. is taking a candid, yet affectionate look at this history in a new four-part PBS miniseries “Making Black America: Through The Grapevine.”

