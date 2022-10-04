Read full article on original website
Related
Door County Pulse
Obituary: June Marie Lemens Nom de Plume June Marie Overbeck
June Marie Lemens, Nom de Plume June Marie Overbeck, 52, of the Town of Sturgeon Bay, died on Monday, October 3, 2022 at Bellin Hospital in Green Bay. Her life will be honored with a memorial service held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 8, 2022 at Huehns Funeral Home in Sturgeon Bay with Pastor David Leistra officiating. June will be laid to rest in Bayside Cemetery in the Town of Sevastopol.
Door County Pulse
Obituary: John C. Moore
John C. Moore, 61 of Sturgeon Bay, died at his home Monday, October 3, 2022, with his daughter, sister, and brother-in-law at his side. He was born September 6, 1961, in Pontiac, MI the son of the late Irving Moore and Clara Jean (Fagg) Smith. John attended Southern Door High School before working for Doerr Electric. Forty years ago, John’s life changed in a tragic event that left him a quadriplegic. Throughout these years John was an inspiration to all who knew him as he faced many difficult challenges bravely, he continued living, married Cynthia Guerrero, and was blessed with a daughter and three grandchildren. He was a loving, devoted father, grandfather, and brother to his family.
Door County Pulse
Obituary: Robert M. Anderson
Robert M. Anderson, 84, of Sister Bay, died Sunday, October 2, 2022, at his home with family by his side. He was born December 10, 1937, in Sturgeon Bay the son of the late Milton and Edna Anderson. Robert graduated from Gibraltar High School in 1955 before heading to Chicago where he worked a few years in construction prior to serving our country with the U.S. Army from 1960 to 1962. Bob would return to Door County working in all areas of construction for Willard Erickson, Carlson Erickson Builders, and Myron Beard at Highview Builders to name a few. He also worked in the 1980s for PBI Shipbuilding in Sturgeon Bay.
Door County Pulse
Miller Expands Reach in 47th Juried Annual
The Miller Art Museum’s 47th Juried Annual exhibition, running through the end of October in Sturgeon Bay, features 70 contemporary, two-dimensional works by 52 Wisconsin artists. This is the second year when the juried show has been open to artists from all across the state. When it began, it...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Door County Pulse
Run Wild in Potawatomi State Park Oct. 8
One of the oldest sporting events in Door County returns Oct. 8 with the 34th Run Wild at Potawatomi State Park. Organizers expect nearly 400 runners, and park entry fees will be waived that day for participants. All runners get Run Wild race shirts, and age-group winners receive medals. Runners can still sign up at packet pickup Oct. 7, 3-7 pm, at Bay Shore Outfitters, 59 N. Madison Ave. in Sturgeon Bay; or on race day in the park at 7:30 am.
Door County Pulse
Ephraim Historical Foundation Names Schreck As New Director
The Ephraim Historical Foundation has selected Cody Schreck as its new executive director. He will oversee the operations of the nonprofit organization that stewards robust archives; offers programs, tours and educational opportunities; and works to preserve five historical sites and seven historical structures. Schreck was hired as the foundation’s curator...
Door County Pulse
Nasewaupee Gives Notice to Split from SDFD
SDFD kicks one of the town’s members off the board. The Town of Nasewaupee provided the Southern Door Fire Board with official notice at its annual meeting Sept. 28 that the town intends to leave the Southern Door Fire Department (SDFD). Nasewaupee plans to form its own fire department...
Door County Pulse
County Historical Museum Project Advances
The Door County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved the next step in the Door County Historical Museum’s expansion and archives storage project during its September meeting. The estimated $6.26 million project would expand the museum at 18 N. 4th Ave. in Sturgeon Bay by 11,240 square feet for additional...
RELATED PEOPLE
Door County Pulse
Awards Made to Clear Former Nelson Property
The Baileys Harbor Town Board awarded three bids to aid in the clearing of the former Nelson property, which will be turned into a public park. During a Sept. 12 town board meeting, the board awarded the Nelson-site garage-removal project to K. Allen Gallery. Gallery owner Keith Clayton – the only bidder on the request for proposal (RFP) issued by the town – will move the standalone garage to his own property in Sister Bay before Nov. 4.
Door County Pulse
Science-Themed Artwork Unveiling in Sturgeon Bay City Hall
To celebrate its 50th-anniversary year, Wisconsin Sea Grant will unveil a work of public art on Saturday, Oct. 15, at the Sturgeon Bay City Hall, 421 Michigan St. The public is invited to an outdoor reception at 11:30 am – a meet-and-greet with the artists, remarks from city officials and light refreshments.
Door County Pulse
Bits & Bites: Changes at Carrington, Top Deck
If you can’t get enough of brunch, here’s one more option to add to your list. As of Oct. 2, The Carrington at Landmark Resort is serving brunch every Sunday, 8 am – 1 pm. Enjoy classics such as scrambled eggs and applewood-smoked bacon, along with house specialties that include Door County cherry waffles and the chef’s weekly special. The Carrington is located at 7643 Hillside Road in Egg Harbor.
Door County Pulse
Inktober Contest
Feeling artsy? The Algoma Public Library is hosting its Inktober art contest for local artists of all ages. Registrations and submissions will be accepted until Oct. 21. Submissions should be no larger than 12 inches by 12 inches on a canvas, board or paper. All media are welcome, but all entries must be able to be hung on a wall. Visit the library at 406 Fremont St. in Algoma or algomapubliclibrary.org/events to review t.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Door County Pulse
Write On Gala Celebrates Literature
Readers, writers and other lovers of the written word gathered Sept. 29 at Write On, Door County’s Writing Center to celebrate storytelling of all kinds during the organization’s annual gala. It was a night of new beginnings as well, as Al DeGenova was introduced as Write On’s new...
Door County Pulse
Little Eddie Gets Big Boost for Mental Health Programs
A last-minute gift helped to double the impact of the eighth annual Little Eddie Big Cup golf outing at Peninsula State Park on Oct. 2. During the nine years since Eddie Strege’s passing, his friends and family have turned the event into not only a celebration of his life, but also a fundraiser to support mental health programs in Door County. Strege died by suicide after battling mental illness.
Door County Pulse
Proposed Fishing Rules Rock the Boat
The Sturgeon Bay council chambers were filled Sept. 28 when the Joint Parks and Recreation Committee/Board considered possible rule changes to fishing tournaments using city facilities, said municipal services director Mike Barker. He said of the 19 people who spoke, only three supported the revisions, on which no action was...
Door County Pulse
Sportsman’s Club Pressing for Removal of Migratory Birds on Pilot Island
The Washington Island Sportsman’s Club has arranged a public meeting Oct. 13, 2-4 pm, in the Rutledge Room of the island’s Community Center to discuss the future use of Pilot Island with representatives from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (FWS). The club’s Rip Koken said the meeting...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Door County Pulse
Fall Open House at Artzy Studio
Artzy Studio is celebrating eight seasons in Door County with a Celebrate Fall open house Oct. 8, 4-6 pm. Enjoy cider, hors d’oeuvres and fall-themed decorations in the garden and gallery, and artist and owner Cynthia L. Koshalek will be discussing her glass art during the open house. Artzy...
Door County Pulse
Celebrate Fall at 49th Townline Art Fair
The lawn at Fine Line Designs Gallery will be filled with artists, artisans and their creations when the gallery hosts its 49th Townline Art Fair on Oct. 8, 10 am – 5 pm, and Oct. 9, 10 am – 4 pm, rain or shine. “This is a wonderful...
Door County Pulse
Forum for State Senate Candidates
Wisconsin State Senate District 1 candidate Andrea Gage-Michaels (D) and André Jacque (R) will participate in a Door County League of Women Voters candidate forum on Monday, Oct. 10, 6:30-8 pm, at the Southern Door High School Library, 2073 Cty DK in Brussels. Wisconsin Senate District 1 covers all...
Door County Pulse
A-MAZE-ing Fun: Door County Corn Mazes
Fall is in the air. The leaves are changing colors, the temperature is dropping and orchard trees are heavy with apples. In other words, it’s time to put on the flannel, pack up the family and head to a corn maze. The county hasn’t had a corn maze for...
Comments / 0