Robert M. Anderson, 84, of Sister Bay, died Sunday, October 2, 2022, at his home with family by his side. He was born December 10, 1937, in Sturgeon Bay the son of the late Milton and Edna Anderson. Robert graduated from Gibraltar High School in 1955 before heading to Chicago where he worked a few years in construction prior to serving our country with the U.S. Army from 1960 to 1962. Bob would return to Door County working in all areas of construction for Willard Erickson, Carlson Erickson Builders, and Myron Beard at Highview Builders to name a few. He also worked in the 1980s for PBI Shipbuilding in Sturgeon Bay.

SISTER BAY, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO