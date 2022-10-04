Read full article on original website
No. 6 Auburn opens season at No. 5 Georgia Friday
AUBURN, Ala. – The No. 6 Auburn equestrian team kicks off the 2022-23 season on the road, traveling to rival and No. 5 Georgia Friday, October 7. The Tigers (0-0, 0-0) and the Bulldogs (1-0, 0-0) will face off at 1 p.m. CT in Bishop, Georgia at the UGA Equestrian Complex.
The Opening Drive: Auburn at Georgia
AUBURN, Ala. – Crowd noise blared through the speakers at Auburn's practice Wednesday. The Tigers are used to loud environments, having played five straight games at Jordan-Hare Stadium to open the season, but it's different when you go on the road. at Georgia. Oct. 8, 2022. 2:30 p.m. CT.
J.M. Butler earns SEC weekly honors
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – For the second consecutive week, a member of the Auburn men's golf team has been named SEC Co-Golfer of the Week, as announced by the league office Wednesday. Junior J.M. Butler captures the honor this week, earning the first recognition of his career after being named...
Tigers trek to Lexington for SEC road battle
AUBURN, Ala – Auburn soccer will make the trip to Lexington, Kentucky for a road matchup versus the Kentucky Wildcats Thursday, Oct. 6 at 6 p.m. CT. Dave Baker and Payton Atkins will have the call as the game will be streamed via SECNetwork+. "Kentucky is certainly a challenging...
Auburn tabs Jeff Whitehead Senior Associate AD for Compliance
AUBURN, Ala. – Auburn has named Jeff Whitehead its Senior Associate Athletic Director for Compliance, Interim Athletics Director Rich McGlynn announced Thursday. Whitehead has more than a decade of experience in compliance, including the last eight years at the University of South Carolina, where he was the Associate Athletic Director for Compliance Services since 2018.
SEC announces 2023 conference baseball schedule
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The Southeastern Conference announced the 2023 baseball league schedule for its 14 member institutions Tuesday. Following four weeks of non-conference play, the conference slate begins Friday, Mar. 17 and spans 10 consecutive weekends through Saturday, May 20. Coming off a pair of College World Series appearances...
Auburn completes qualifying round, main draw round to start Wednesday at ITA All-American Championship
AUBURN, Ala. – Auburn's Finn Murgett, Will Nolan, and Jan Galka wrapped up the qualifying round of the ITA All-American Championships in Tulsa, Okla. on Tuesday. Murgett and Nolan both went undefeated in the prequalifying round over the weekend to make it to the qualifying round, but both fell on Tuesday. Murgett lost to Shunsuke Mitsui of Tennessee 3-6, 6-3, 6-2 while Nolan fell to Illinois' Hunter Heck 6-3, 7-6. Galka, who was able to bypass the prequalifying round, suffered two losses on Tuesday.
Auburn doubles duo of Ansari and Arseneault win at ITA All-American Championships
Cary, N.C. – The Auburn doubles team of Carolyn Ansari and Ariana Arseneault bounced back after their loss on Wednesday by taking down Abigail Rencheli and Sophie Abrams of NC State 6-3, 3-6, 10-5 on Thursday. "We were able to implement some adjustments from yesterday to today," Auburn associate...
Westry, Pearl Undergo Arthroscopic Knee Surgeries
AUBURN, Ala. – Auburn freshman guard Chance Westry (Harrisburg, Pa.) and Head Coach Bruce Pearl both underwent arthroscopic knee surgery on Thursday. Dr. James Andrews, Auburn University's chief orthopedic surgeon, was pleased with the outcome of both procedures to their right knees. Pearl will return to practice on Monday...
In his own words: Spring 2022 PNC Achiever Jacob Quattlebaum
AUBURN, Ala. – Auburn football player Jacob Quattlebaum was named the male recipient of the Spring 2022 PNC Achievers Award and honored on the field prior to the Penn State game. The award is given out to student-athletes based on their well-rounded achievement through leadership, academic success, community engagement and in competition.
Ellyn Hix wins Auburn's Pamela Wells Sheffield Award
AUBURN, Ala. – When Ellyn Hix exited the elevator at Jordan-Hare Stadium Saturday night, her friends on the Auburn football stat crew briefly broke the oldest rule in sports journalism. No cheering in the press box. Hix's colleagues applauded her for receiving Auburn Athletics' Pamela Wells Sheffield Award, presented...
