AUBURN, Ala. – Auburn's Finn Murgett, Will Nolan, and Jan Galka wrapped up the qualifying round of the ITA All-American Championships in Tulsa, Okla. on Tuesday. Murgett and Nolan both went undefeated in the prequalifying round over the weekend to make it to the qualifying round, but both fell on Tuesday. Murgett lost to Shunsuke Mitsui of Tennessee 3-6, 6-3, 6-2 while Nolan fell to Illinois' Hunter Heck 6-3, 7-6. Galka, who was able to bypass the prequalifying round, suffered two losses on Tuesday.

AUBURN, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO