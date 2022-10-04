Read full article on original website
6 Lubbock Breweries That Brew Their Own Fall-Inspired Beers
It's October, which is my favorite month of the whole entire year. You'd think that this was my birthday month, but it's spooky season. That also means it's time for Oktoberfest. In Lubbock, we don't celebrate two weeks like they do in Germany, but we do have lots of fun...
7 Places Around Lubbock to Go to a Pumpkin Patch
If you're looking for the perfect pumpkin for decorating, carving or eating, you've come to the right place. We're talking about seven different places to see pumpkins around the Lubbock area. Some are just pumpkin patches, and some have other great offerings. We've got the names, locations and when they're...
Lubbock First Responders Get a Nice Little Discount Every Week at This Brewery
Auld Brewing, located at 515 Broadway Street in Lubbock, celebrates first responders every single Wednesday with "Hump Day Heroes" by offering them beer at a discounted rate all day long. How cool is that?. Working as a first responder has got to be one of the most intense and stressful...
Lubbock, Let’s Make 2022 the Biggest Pumpkin Trail Ever
Long ago, before my time at the radio, I worked for the Garden & Arts Center (4215 University Ave), an amazing and lovely facility run by the City of Lubbock that hosts art classes, events and weddings. It was during my time there that we had the first Pumpkin Trail ever.
Two Kitchens, a Closet Sink + More in This Unexpected Lubbock Home [Photos]
When you think of extravagant Lubbock homes, many of us first think of all the houses located in the southern part of town. All of the new builds have modern twists and expensive touches. While there are plenty of those home in that part of town, there are also some...
Something Mysterious Happens Every Week At 82nd and Quaker Avenue In Lubbock
I've been working here at the radio station for roughly two years. I wake up early and get here long before the sun comes up. I've noticed over the course of my time here that something strange happens at least once a week, right in front of our building. It's...
New Lubbock Park Plans Are Great, But Baffling
The city has finally unveiled a 20-year master plan for its parks. I'm so pleased that Lubbock is investing in its parks. I do believe that these improvements should take place a little quicker than the next 20 years, but for now, we'll take it. The short version is that...
Lubbock’s REAL Haunted House Has Been Sold
Did you know there's a real haunted house in Lubbock?. When you're leaving Lubbock on Woodrow Road, have you ever noticed a really nice house off to the right by itself? Its located at 512 Woodrow Road. It's been there for a long time, but we've never seen anyone actually living there.
This Is Your Sign to Adopt Another Pet From the Lubbock Animal Shelter
If you've been on the fence about whether or not you can handle another pet, consider this is your sign. You totally can! The Lubbock Animal Shelter & Adoption Center is full of wonderful pets that would love to join the party at your house. I have an 11-year-old cat...
New Lubbock Food Truck ‘Texas Street Heat’ Offers Unique Cajun Dishes
I'm a pretty adventurous person, so I was thrilled to try something totally new to me this weekend: Texas Street Heat, a food truck that's only been operating in Lubbock for about two months. I know the buzz is about to go way off for this particular truck. I also...
Buc-ee’s to Officially Build a Store in West Texas in 2023
This has been something that's been going back and forth for a while now. It started as rumors, then true, then drama, then so much more. But now we can say it's official. Buc-ee's is coming to West Texas. The Buc-ee's legal team confirmed Tuesday, October 5th that they've closed...
Lubbock’s Aloha BBQ Posts New Announcement That Might Make You Cry
I've been waiting for Aloha BBQ to open back up. The staff took some time off for summer vacation, and that's totally understandable. Have you ever seen how dang long the line there gets? Those folks work their butts off to keep up with demand, and they definitely deserved a relaxing summer vacation.
Lubbock’s 14th Annual Pumpkin Trail Needs the Public’s Help
The 14th annual Pumpkin Trail will be collecting pumpkins later during the month of October. The City of Lubbock Parks and Recreation, Lubbock Memorial Arboretum, and the Lubbock Municipal Garden and Arts Center is asking the public to help by donating already carved pumpkins. Those pumpkins will help light up...
‘What’s This Hamster Called?': Lubbock Resident Confused by Local Rodent
When you move to a new town, there are always new things to see and learn. Whether it’s learning how to navigate the city, where to get good food, or anything else, there are some things that can stump you if you’ve never seen it before. Even here in Lubbock, Texas.
A Reflection On the Lubbock Fire Next Door
I'm sure most of Lubbock has heard about the two-alarm fire that happened at the Boulder Creek Apartments Monday (October 3rd, 2022). What you may not know is that these apartments are directly next to the radio station. We were never in any peril whatsoever here at the station, but...
It’s Time To Preorder For St. Joseph’s Sausagefest
The iconic event returns. St. Joseph's Oktoberfest/Sausagefect is about as an iconic West Texas event as they come. It's right up there with the Lion's Club Pancake Breakfast, As a matter of fact, I tend to think of it as a Lubbock event, when the truth is, its home is in Slaton.
One Dog and One Cat are Dead After a House Fire in Lubbock
Lubbock Fire Rescue has confirmed that a dog and a cat have died following a house fire in Lubbock. KAMC News reports that the fire happened in the 2500 block of 36th Street on Thursday, October 6th. The fire started at around 12:30 p.m. A spokesperson with LFR reported that...
We Know What’s Opening At The Old Lubbock Schlotzsky’s On Indiana
We were all sad to see the Schlotzsky's on Indiana Avenue close, but I have some good news on what is coming next. That Schlotzsky's closed a while ago. I noticed that they've torn down the building, and we finally know why. A Scooter's Coffee is coming there and it...
An Open Letter to Irresponsible Lubbock Neighbors
No matter where you live, unless you buy a massive piece of property in the middle of nowhere, you'll have neighbors. Having neighbors can be a great thing that makes you lifelong friends, or it can lead to you meeting your new mortal enemies. Unfortunately, most people have some sort...
We Found a Hidden Paradise for West Texas Wine Lovers in Brownfield
Sometimes we tend to forget that there's life outside of the loop here in West Texas, and that there are many hidden jewels that we don't hear about every single day. It's at those moments when just getting in the car and heading out for a short drive can point you in the direction of paradise.
