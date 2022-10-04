ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Week 5 NFL power rankings roundup: Eagles sit at No. 1 ahead of matchup vs. Cardinals

By Glenn Erby
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UdjDN_0iLYadQz00

The Eagles are headed out West for an exciting NFC matchup against Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals.

The matchup will feature two dynamic dual-threat quarterbacks, and it’ll be the second time Hurts and Murray have matched up since the 2020 season.

With Week 4 of the regular season in the rear view mirror, experts from around the league have revealed their power rankings, and Philadelphia is the top team in every ranking except two.

USA Today -- 1

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mLqa7_0iLYadQz00
Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

USA Today– has the Birds are a repeat in the No. 1 spot, with the Bills close behind.

The league’s lone undefeated team, arguably the league’s best-balanced squad and featuring MVP candidate Jalen Hurts. But if one thing sums up the early season success, then how about this – Philadelphia has the most takeaways in the NFL (10) and the fewest turnovers (2).

CBS Sports -- 1

Pete Prisco and CBS Sports have the Birds at No. 1.

After a slow start, they showed how good they are in rallying to beat the Jaguars. They are the clear top team in the league.

Pro Football Talk -- 1

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QByxW_0iLYadQz00
Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Mike Florio and company have the Birds at No. 1.

1. Eagles (4-0; No. 2): Fly, Eagles, Fly. Onward to Number One.

Fox News -- 1

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=209Rbx_0iLYadQz00
Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Fox News has the Birds in the top spot.

The Philadelphia Eagles are still the best team in the NFL. As the only undefeated team left, the Eagles are second in yards per game and fourth in points scored. Jalen Hurts has the offense cooking but have a tough matchup on the road Sunday in Arizona.

Pro Football Network -- 1

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sr07A_0iLYadQz00
Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Using a tier-based formula, Philadelphia lands at No. 1 on the Pro Football Network power rankings.

NFL.com -- 1

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gg8UU_0iLYadQz00
Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

NFL.com has the Eagles at the top of the list.

Adversity came for the Eagles on Sunday, and they turned it away. Playing in rainy conditions and with multiple important players forced out of action with injuries, Philly relied on its ground attack (210 yards rushing) and an opportunistic defense (five turnovers) to hold off a game Jaguars team at the Linc. Quarterback Jalen Hurts looked pedestrian for the first time all season, so Miles Sanders did the heavy lifting, with 134 yards and two scores on 27 carries. The NFL’s lone undefeated team, the Eagles should have another favorable matchup this Sunday against the inconsistent Cardinals.

The Athletic -- 1

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4M6o2s_0iLYadQz00
Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

The Athletic has the Eagles at No. 1.

Jonathan Gannon was a punching bag for Eagles fans last year and now sports the No. 2 defense in the league by defensive EPA per drive. The offense is No. 8 in EPA per drive and the team is fourth in points per game. There’s a long way to go, but this is the best team in the league so far.

Yahoo Sports -- 2

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eCPvu_0iLYadQz00
(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Frank Schwab has the Eagles at No. 2 behind the 3-1 Buffalo Bills.

There are no 0-4 teams in the NFL. There’s only one 4-0 team. When they were behind 14-0 to the Jaguars and rallied to take the lead back before halftime, it said a lot about this Eagles team. They’re here to stay this season.

Touchdown Wire -- 1

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qAmG3_0iLYadQz00
(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Touchdown Wire has the Birds at No. 1.

Can’t argue with an undefeated record, even if it has come against teams in the mid-level to bottom-tier in the power rankings. Staying perfect after four games in the NFL isn’t easy either. What it shows is Philadelphia has had the most complete team through the first month of the season. The next two games heading into Philadelphia’s bye will tell the tale of what type of team they really are as they face former playoff teams in the Arizona Cardinals and Dallas Cowboys.

FTW -- 1

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1E7D02_0iLYadQz00
Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

For The Win has Philadelphia at No. 1 this week.

The king remains the king after overcoming an early 14-0 deficit against an upstart Jacksonville team. The Jags’ defense not only limited James Robinson and Christian Kirk to season-worsts but also battered Trevor Lawrence en route to four fumbles. This proved Philly can win even if Jalen Hurts is merely OK behind center.

The Sporting News -- 1

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=398U51_0iLYadQz00
Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The Sporting News has the Eagles ahead of the Chiefs.

The Eagles went down into a 14-0 hole against the Jaguars at home but casually erased with sticking with the run in bad weather and Jalen Hurts being in full command of their offense. The defense also was up to cooling off a hot young QB.

The Ringer -- 4

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3slfP5_0iLYadQz00
(Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

Austin Gayle and The Ringer have Philadelphia at No. 4 behind three other 3-1 teams, including the Packers.

ESPN -- 3

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Hpp5g_0iLYadQz00
Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN’s NFL Nation has the Eagles at No. 3 behind two AFC teams.

Even that’s a reach, as corners Darius Slay (forearm) and Avonte Maddox (right ankle) are expected back soon. But there’s little to pick apart. The Eagles are first in sacks (16), tied for first in takeaways (10), third in yards allowed (277.3 per game) and 10th in points allowed (17.8). They look really solid from front to back, even with safety Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, formerly of the New Orleans Saints, acclimating to a new position and team. — Tim McManus

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Shannon Sharpe Makes Prediction For Cowboys-Rams Game

The reigning Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams host the reigning NFC East champion Dallas Cowboys in a hotly anticipated late-afternoon Week 5 game. Shannon Sharpe has some interesting thoughts on the upcoming matchup. During Wednesday's edition of Undisputed, the FOX analyst said that the Rams haven't looked like a...
DALLAS, TX
NBC Sports

Report: Fan tackled by Rams' Bobby Wagner files police report

The fan who was tackled by Los Angeles Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner after running onto the field reportedly has filed a police report. The protestor sprinted across the field at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara while holding a pink smoke bomb during the second quarter of the Rams' game against the San Francisco 49ers on Monday Night Football.
SANTA CLARA, CA
The Spun

Patriots Owner Reportedly Disagreed With Quarterback Decision

With Mac Jones out with a sprained ankle, the New England Patriots started veteran Brian Hoyer at quarterback against the Green Bay Packers last weekend. Hoyer suffered a head injury in the first quarter, which left rookie Bailey Zappe to finish the game. According to The Ringer's Bill Simmons, Zappe would have been in from the first snap if it were up to owner Robert Kraft.
NFL
The Spun

49ers Cut Veteran Wide Receiver After Monday's Win

On Monday, the San Francisco 49ers signed wide receiver Willie Snead IV to their active roster from the practice squad. On Tuesday, the 49ers released Snead outright, However, they reportedly are looking to bring the veteran pass catcher back on the practice squad, as long as he clears waivers. Snead,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
State
Arizona State
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
Philadelphia, PA
Football
City
Philadelphia, PA
thecomeback.com

Ben Roethlisberger gets brutally honest about Steelers QB change

Future Hall of Fame quarterback Ben Roethlisberger was the model of consistency with the Pittsburgh Steelers. It’s a recipe that’s proven hard to replicate for the franchise since Roethlisberger’s retirement. After drafting local legend Kenny Pickett, the Steelers signed free agent quarterback Mitch Trubisky and named him...
PITTSBURGH, PA
StyleCaster

Tom Brady’s Net Worth Reveals How Much He Could Lose if He & Gisele Bündchen Divorce

Since he won his first Super Bowl in 2002, NFL fans have wanted to know about Tom Brady’s net worth and how that could change after rumors he and his wife, Gisele Bündchen, are divorcing. Brady—the only son of four children from San Mateo, California—played college football at the University of Michigan from 1995 to 1999. After he graduated, Brady was drafted by the New England Patriots, and played with the team as their star quarterback for 20 seasons from 2000 to early 2020. In March 2020, the day before his contract with the Patriots expired, Brady announced that he would...
NFL
The Independent

Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game

Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
TAMPA, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Florio
The Spun

Cowboys Rookie Could Be On Verge Of Returning Soon

The Dallas Cowboys aren't having any issues on the defensive side of the football, make no mistake about it. Nonetheless, help could be on the way for Dan Quinn's unit. ESPN's Todd Archer believes the Cowboys could open the practice window for rookie linebacker Damone Clark as early as this Wednesday.
DALLAS, TX
Larry Brown Sports

Husband of Dallas Cowboys reporter catches Aaron Judge HR ball

The husband of a Dallas Cowboys and Mavericks reporter caught Aaron Judge’s 62nd home run ball. Judge homered to lead off Tuesday’s game between his New York Yankees and the Texas Rangers. The ball went into the stands beyond the left field wall at Globe Life Field in Arlington, and Cory Youmans reached over and made the catch in front of several others.
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Power Rankings#American Football#Nfc#The Arizona Cardinals#Birds#Mvp#Cbs Sports#Fox News#The Philadelphia Eagles
The Spun

Cardinals Released Notable Wide Receiver On Tuesday

The Arizona Cardinals made a couple of roster moves on Tuesday afternoon. The team announced that they have waived wide receiver Andy Isabella and have signed center Billy Price off the Las Vegas Raiders practice squad. Isabella had been the subject of numerous trade rumors over the last several months....
CINCINNATI, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
EPA
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Andre Iguodala tweets after report of Draymond Green-Jordan Poole altercation at practice

On Wednesday evening, reports surfaced of an altercation between a pair of Golden State Warriors teammates at practice. According to The Athletic, Draymond Green and Jordan Poole met face-to-face in a “heated exchange” that led to a physical altercation between the players. Green reportedly “forcefully struck” Poole leading to the two needing to be separated before practice quickly came to a close, per The Athletic.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Philadelphia

Eagles' A.J. Brown Explains Why His Tackling Effort Looked Weak

Brown explains why his tackling effort looked so weak originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. It certainly wasn't A.J. Brown's fault when Jalen Hurts made a bad decision and tried to squeeze a late pass into a non-existent window, resulting in a first-quarter interception by the Jaguars. But it might've...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions sign K Michael Badgley

Earlier today, the Detroit Lions announced the had cut K Dominik Eberle following his horrific performance against the Seattle Seahawks. Now, according to reports, the Lions have signed K Michael Badgley to their practice squad. Just two days ago, Badgley was perfect on his field goal attempts for the Chicago...
DETROIT, MI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

158K+
Followers
209K+
Post
61M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy