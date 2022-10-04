ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Ben Simmons, Kawhi Leonard, Jamal Murray, Michael Porter Jr. return to action

By Originally posted on
Hoops Rumors
Hoops Rumors
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LOO8g_0iLYaRn900
Brooklyn Nets guard Ben Simmons (10) controls the ball against Philadelphia 76ers center Montrezl Harrell (5) during the second quarter at Barclays Center. Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Nets guard Ben Simmons, Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard, and Nuggets stars Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. all made their preseason debuts on Monday, returning to an NBA court for the first time in 2022.

Simmons missed all of the 2021-22 season due to a holdout, mental health issues and back problems; Leonard and Murray sat out the season while recovering from ACL tears; and Porter was shut down due to a back injury last November after playing in just nine games.

In addition to being Simmons’ first game in 470 days, it was also the first time he has suited up for his new team since being traded from Philadelphia to Brooklyn. Simmons played 19 minutes against his old team, and while the Sixers beat the Nets by 19 points, the former No. 1 overall pick said he felt “amazing” being back on the court, per Nick Friedell of ESPN.

“I’m grateful just to be able to step on that floor,” Simmons said after scoring six points and dishing five assists in 19 minutes. “Step on an NBA floor again. I had a lot of fun out there.”

Leonard, meanwhile, was playing for the first time since being injured in the second round of the playoffs against Utah in June of 2021. He had 11 points and four rebounds in a victory over Portland in Seattle, writes Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN. While Leonard acknowledged that he probably won’t be playing 35-plus minutes out of the gate this season, he – like Simmons – said he was more excited than nervous to get back on the court.

“It was great,” Leonard said. “Just being able to put all that hard work that I did throughout the, 14, 16 months, just able to put it to (the) test and playing against NBA talent, it was good. Just being out there with the guys and talking, I missed it. It was a great experience for me.”

As for Murray, he called his return vs. Oklahoma City – his first game in 539 days – “a lot of fun” and told reporters that he “felt like a rookie out there” (Twitter links via Harrison Wind of DNVR Sports and Mike Singer of the Denver Post). He and Porter will need more time to find their rhythm, but both players came out of their preseason debuts feeling good, Singer writes in a full story for the Denver Post.

While Simmons, Leonard, Murray and Porter made their long-awaited returns on Monday, Pelicans forward Zion Williamson is poised to do so on Tuesday after missing the entire 2021-22 season due to a broken foot. Kevin Durant said after the Nets’ loss on Monday that having all these stars healthy again is great news for the NBA.

“Being away for a year, you get a lot of anxiety not playing,” Durant said, per Friedell. “I know I did. Just anxious to see how I’m playing, where I’m going to play, what my role is on the team. But as a fan of the game, Kawhi being back is great for basketball, Jamal Murray being back is great for basketball, all the guys that have been out injured and being able to play again, it’s a great feeling seeing them out there.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Hoops Rumors

NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar: Kyrie Irving is a 'comical buffoon'

Six-time NBA champion and MVP Kareem Abdul-Jabbar condemned Kyrie Irving's recent behavior as "destructive, insensitive, and just plain silly" on his Substack after Irving shared a clip from right-wing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones. He wrote:. Alex Jones is one of the most despicable human beings alive and to associate with...
NBA
Hoops Rumors

Report: Hornets sign LiAngelo Ball to non-guaranteed deal

The Hornets are signing free agent guard LiAngelo Ball to a one-year contract, according to Rod Boone of The Charlotte Observer. The deal will be non-guaranteed, adds Shams Charania of The Athletic. The older brother of Hornets point guard LaMelo Ball, LiAngelo signed an Exhibit 10 contract with the team...
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Brooklyn, NY
Sports
County
Brooklyn, NY
City
Portland, NY
City
Porter, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Basketball
City
Brooklyn, NY
City
Philadelphia, NY
State
Utah State
Hoops Rumors

Sixers' Matisse Thybulle focuses on adding muscle during offseason

Sixers wing Matisse Thybulle has taken pains to improve his game this summer, per Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer. Pompey notes that the 6’5″ guard has added seven pounds of muscle during the 2022 offseason. The 25-year-old has been focused on improving his long-range shooting, working out with Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard and shooting coach Phil Beckner to hone his outside touch. He also worked with Bulls All-Star forward DeMar DeRozan and playmaking consultant Johnny Stephene to improve his ball-handling and scoring around the rim.
NBA
Hoops Rumors

Video of Draymond Green punching Jordan Poole released

A video clip of Wednesday’s altercation between Draymond Green and Jordan Poole at a Warriors practice has been obtained by TMZ Sports. The incident begins with trash talk between the two players, which leads Green to walk over to Poole and confront him. Poole shoves Green in the chest to push him away, and Green responds with a punch to the face that knocks Poole to the ground. He then stands over Poole before teammates and coaches break them up.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Porter Jr.
Person
Mike Singer
Person
Zion Williamson
Person
Ben Simmons
Person
Jamal Murray
Person
Kawhi Leonard
Person
Kevin Durant
Hoops Rumors

Jordan Nwora returning to Bucks on two-year contract

The Bucks are bringing back restricted free agent small forward Jordan Nwora on a two-season, $6.2M contract, agents Mark Bartelstein and George Roussakis inform Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN (Twitter link). The 6’8″ swingman will be Milwaukee’s 15th player inked to a deal on the team’s standard roster. The 24-year-old averaged...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Hoops Rumors

Santi Aldama favorite to start at PF for Grizzlies

Santi Aldama, the 30th overall pick in the 2021 draft, has started at power forward for the Grizzlies in both of their preseason games so far and looks like the favorite to occupy that spot when the regular season tips off, with Jaren Jackson Jr. (foot) sidelined, writes Damichael Cole of The Memphis Commercial Appeal.
MEMPHIS, TN
Hoops Rumors

More details emerge about Ime Udoka situation

New details have emerged regarding head coach Ime Udoka‘s suspension from the Celtics for the entire 2022/23 season. Sources tell ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski that the independent law firm that investigated Udoka listed “the power dynamic associated with a superior’s improper relationship with a staff member” to be the main policy violation.
BOSTON, MA
Hoops Rumors

Raptors could make play for OKC's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

The Raptors were repeatedly tied to big-name trade candidates this offseason, rumored to be possible suitors for Rudy Gobert, Donovan Mitchell, and Kevin Durant. Toronto ended up having a relatively quiet summer, making only minor tweaks to its roster, according to Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca, who says the club is counting on internal growth from its own players, including Rookie of the Year Scottie Barnes.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nuggets#Sixers#Espn#Ohm Youngmisuk
Hoops Rumors

Agent: No plan to shut Victor Wembanyama down until NBA Draft

After an excellent performance against the G League Ignite that included 37 points, seven three-pointers and five blocked shots, NBA executives are suggesting that it might be in Victor Wembanyama‘s best interests to sit out until the 2023 NBA draft next June, but his agent says that’s not on the table.
NBA
Hoops Rumors

Wolves' Rudy Gobert talks building chemistry with new teammates

With Karl-Anthony Towns sidelined for the start of the Timberwolves‘ training camp due to a non-COVID illness, center Rudy Gobert didn’t get a chance to work with his new frontcourt partner in his first formal practice with the team on Tuesday. But Gobert said he felt “great” energy on Tuesday and spoke specifically about developing chemistry with new pick-and-roll partner D’Angelo Russell.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Hoops Rumors

Warriors to sign former first-round pick Ty Jerome to camp deal

The Warriors are waiving Mac McClung in order to sign Ty Jerome to a training camp deal once he clears waivers, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic (Twitter links). Golden State will also sign Anthony Lamb to a training camp contract, and he’ll be given a chance to compete for a roster spot, sources tell Charania and Anthony Slater of The Athletic. The team will have to waive another player to make room for Lamb, as the 20-man roster is currently full.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Hoops Rumors

Jamal Crawford joining TNT as NBA analyst

Longtime NBA guard Jamal Crawford has reached an agreement to join TNT as an NBA analyst, reports Andrew Marchand of The New York Post. According to Marchand, Crawford will replace Dwyane Wade on TNT’s Tuesday night studio show, working alongside Shaquille O’Neal, Candace Parker, and Adam Lefkoe. Wade,...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
Hoops Rumors

Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Goal is to 'bring a championship to New Orleans'

People didn’t think very highly of the Pelicans when Brandon Ingram signed a five-year extension with the team back in 2020, but that perception is changing, writes Christian Clark of NOLA.com. Clark notes that Jonas Valanciunas, Zion Williamson and most recently CJ McCollum have all signed extensions with the franchise after Ingram inked his deal a couple of years ago.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Hoops Rumors

Hoops Rumors

4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
914K+
Views
ABOUT

Hoops Rumors is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate NBA rumors. The site focuses on trades and free agent signings.

 https://www.hoopsrumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy