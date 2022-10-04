Read full article on original website
BlueLinx Acquires Building Products Distributor for $67M
MARIETTA, Ga. — BlueLinx Holdings Inc., a leading U.S. wholesale distributor of building products, announced Monday that it has acquired privately held Vandermeer Forest Products for a purchase price of $67 million. The deal for Vandermeer, a premier wholesale distributor of building products, includes $3.6 million for its distribution...
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire SPX FLOW Air Treatment Business for $525M
DAVIDSON, N.C. — Ingersoll Rand Inc., a global provider of mission-critical flow creation and industrial solutions, has entered into an agreement to acquire SPX FLOW’s Air Treatment business for approximately $525 million. With expected revenue of approximately $180 million in 2022, the Air Treatment business is a leading...
TricorBraun to Acquire Glass Packaging Distributor
ST. LOUIS – TricorBraun announced Friday that it has signed an agreement to acquire German glass packaging distributor Gläser & Flaschen GmbH. The acquisition extends TricorBraun’s European presence and strengthens its position as a leading packaging provider in Europe. “Gläser & Flaschen has built a strong business...
PTDA Welcomes Two New Distributor Members
CHICAGO — The Power Transmission Distributors Association on Thursday announced the addition of two new member companies:. The Klockner Group (Columbia, South Carolina) serves industrial facilities across the U.S. with engineering, installation, fabrication and parts for conveying systems. It is a major distributor of welded steel chain, cut tooth and machine tooth sprockets for all material handling industrial chain installations. The company also offers technical field inspection of material handling applications to analyze problem areas and determining solutions for maximum production and maintenance free operation.
Holcim Acquires Illinois Tool Works' Coatings Business
ZUG, Switzerland — Holcim announced Tuesday that it has completed the acquisition of the Polymers Sealants North America division of Illinois Tool Works. PSNA is a leader in coating, adhesive and sealant solutions with 2022 estimated net sales of $100 million. With more than 150 employees and manufacturing plants in California, Arizona, Texas, Georgia and Massachusetts, PSNA will accelerate the growth of Solutions & Products, especially in waterproofing and coatings. PSNA’s innovation-driven approach is highly complementary to Holcim’s existing building envelope business and is expected to generate significant synergies.
Hultafors Group Acquires Martinez Tool
BOLLEBYGD, Sweden — Hultafors Group AB on Monday announced it has acquired Martinez Tool Co. Martinez Tool, based in California, manufactures made-in-the-USA premium tools for the professional craftsman. Martinez Tool’s most recognized products are customizable, high-quality titanium hammers available on the Martinez Tool website and through select number of domestic and international dealers.
