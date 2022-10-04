ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hutchinson, KS

Hutch Post

City of Hutch employee to join South Hutch City Council

SOUTH HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Jeff Schenk, engineering construction manager with the City of Hutchinson has been recommended to join the South Hutchinson City Council to complete the remainder of Megan Weber's term. Weber resigned at the last council meeting because her family was moving out of town. Schenk's appointment...
SOUTH HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Hutchinson water line and hydrant flushing program starts Monday

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson Public Works announced that starting Monday they will begin the annual waterline flushing and fire hydrant maintenance program. Flushing water lines is a normal, preventive maintenance procedure that helps improve water quality. Fire hydrants are operated, inspected, and maintained during the flushing process to ensure that all hydrants on the system are in good working condition.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Reno County Planning Commission to meet Oct. 20

SOUTH HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Reno County Planning Commission will meet October 20 at 4:30 p.m. at the Reno County Public Works Facility at 600 Scott Boulevard in South Hutchinson. On the agenda for the Planning Commission is a final plat subdivision request for a proposed six-lot residential subdivision...
RENO COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

Planning board to hear case on iced tea store

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The options for early morning beverages continue to spread in the Salt City. The Hutchinson Planning Commission will take on a rezoning as part of its meeting on Tuesday to allow for an HTeaO, a drive-thru iced tea store. HTeaO is a business that features 25...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Local
Kansas Government
Hutchinson, KS
Government
City
Hutchinson, KS
Hutch Post

Courthouse repairs finishing, scaffolding coming down soon

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Harlan Depew with Reno County said the work on the courthouse dome is substantially complete. "There were four scopes of work happening simultaneously," according to Depew. Window restoration is 98% complete, earthquake repairs are 98% complete. The change order to replace the roof substrate on the...
RENO COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

USD 308 Board meets Monday

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The YMCA and Hutchinson USD 308 are going to begin discussions on the future of the Y at its current location adjacent to Hutchinson High School, if approval is granted by the Hutchinson USD 308 school board on Monday. That is the main action item on...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Wildfire task force will meet in Salina Wednesday

MANHATTAN, Kansas — The Governor’s Wildfire Task Force will meet on Wednesday, October 12, from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Kansas Regional Training Institute, 2929 Scanlan Avenue in Salina. Hutchinson Fire Chief Steven Beer is a member of the task force. The meeting is open to...
SALINA, KS
Hutch Post

Another chance to try new county kiosk is Friday afternoon

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Reno County taxpayers will be able to get some hands-on information about the new kiosk in the outer lobby of the Reno County Annex Friday afternoon. The kiosk has information about all departments located in the annex and can be very helpful in reviewing items required by the various departments.
RENO COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

Four people escape Sunday morning house fire

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Four adults escaped a fire early Sunday morning in Hutchinson. According to a release from the Hutchinson Fire Department, crews responded to 328 East Avenue F just after 1:15 a.m. Sunday. The one and a half story house had heavy fire showing from the front when firefighters arrived.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Kansas man hospitalized after SUV rolls into ditch

RENO COUNTY—One person was injured in an accident just after 8 p.m. Saturday in Reno County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2001 Toyota Rav4 driven by Diamond D. Lewis, 24, Lawrence, was westbound on Des Moines W Avenue when it approached the curve onto Northbound Valley Pride on the southwest side of South Hutchinson.
RENO COUNTY, KS
News Break
Politics
Hutch Post

🎥A Day in the Life: Haven Steel

Welcome to Hutch Post’s feature series "A Day in the Life." We've gone behind the scenes to see what "a day in the life" is like for some of Reno County's busiest shops, factories and businesses. We'll show the inner workings of facilities you may pass every day, to finally see what goes on inside. From boilers to donuts, join us as we learn how things are designed and produced right here in Reno County with "A Day in the Life." This series will be posted every other Sunday morning.
RENO COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

Central Kansas still under drought emergency

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Parts of Kansas, including Reno County and the surrounding area, remain under a drought emergency following a new declaration signed in Topeka. Reno, Harvey, Rice, Kingman and McPherson counties are among 67 counties that are in a drought emergency. Eleven other counties are in a warning status and 27 are in a watch status.
KANSAS STATE
Hutch Post

Hutchinson Art Center reception is Friday

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The opening reception for the new exhibits at the Hutchinson Art Center is Friday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. "We're putting up our members show, which is an annual exhibit that we do for all of the artists who support the Hutchinson Art Center and are members with us," said Jace Chambers with the Art Center. "In past years, over the past four or five years, we've had maybe 30, 40 pieces. We have over 60 this year that we're hanging, which is a pretty big undertaking for us. Alongside that, we're also hanging a new installment of our permanent collection. The exhibit for that will be entitled Seasons. It will be up for six months, so it spans fall, winter and the very little beginning of spring."
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Kansas inmates waiting months for mental health treatment

TOPEKA — Local government officials urged Kansas lawmakers to fund more mental health services, saying the shortage of mental health beds is pushing understaffed hospitals and jails to the brink. Larned State Hospital is the largest psychiatric facility in the state, used by the western two-thirds of Kansas. With...
KANSAS STATE
Hutch Post

Man wanted on nationwide warrant gave Kan. deputy fake name

JACKSON COUNTY, Kan.—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a wanted Kansas man after a traffic stop arrest. Just after 11:30p.m. Oct. 6, a sheriff’s deputy conducted a traffic stop near 118th and U.S. Highway 75 for a traffic violation, according to Sheriff Tim Morse. During the scope of the stop, it was believed the driver was providing false information about his identity.
JACKSON COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

Hutch Post

Hutchinson, KS
