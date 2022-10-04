Read full article on original website
Related
City of Hutch employee to join South Hutch City Council
SOUTH HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Jeff Schenk, engineering construction manager with the City of Hutchinson has been recommended to join the South Hutchinson City Council to complete the remainder of Megan Weber's term. Weber resigned at the last council meeting because her family was moving out of town. Schenk's appointment...
Hutchinson water line and hydrant flushing program starts Monday
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson Public Works announced that starting Monday they will begin the annual waterline flushing and fire hydrant maintenance program. Flushing water lines is a normal, preventive maintenance procedure that helps improve water quality. Fire hydrants are operated, inspected, and maintained during the flushing process to ensure that all hydrants on the system are in good working condition.
Reno County Planning Commission to meet Oct. 20
SOUTH HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Reno County Planning Commission will meet October 20 at 4:30 p.m. at the Reno County Public Works Facility at 600 Scott Boulevard in South Hutchinson. On the agenda for the Planning Commission is a final plat subdivision request for a proposed six-lot residential subdivision...
Planning board to hear case on iced tea store
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The options for early morning beverages continue to spread in the Salt City. The Hutchinson Planning Commission will take on a rezoning as part of its meeting on Tuesday to allow for an HTeaO, a drive-thru iced tea store. HTeaO is a business that features 25...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Courthouse repairs finishing, scaffolding coming down soon
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Harlan Depew with Reno County said the work on the courthouse dome is substantially complete. "There were four scopes of work happening simultaneously," according to Depew. Window restoration is 98% complete, earthquake repairs are 98% complete. The change order to replace the roof substrate on the...
South Hutchinson City Hall closed from 11:45 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. Friday
SOUTH HUTCHINSON, Kan. —Today is City Clerk Denise McCue's last day. The city office in South Hutchinson will be closed for a couple of hours to celebrate her retirement from 11:45 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. McCue has been with the city for 20+ years. "We are so grateful to...
USD 308 Board meets Monday
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The YMCA and Hutchinson USD 308 are going to begin discussions on the future of the Y at its current location adjacent to Hutchinson High School, if approval is granted by the Hutchinson USD 308 school board on Monday. That is the main action item on...
Wildfire task force will meet in Salina Wednesday
MANHATTAN, Kansas — The Governor’s Wildfire Task Force will meet on Wednesday, October 12, from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Kansas Regional Training Institute, 2929 Scanlan Avenue in Salina. Hutchinson Fire Chief Steven Beer is a member of the task force. The meeting is open to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
AED Devices Utilized in Lifesaving Efforts During the Kansas State Fair
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — In August of 2022, the Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas Foundation partnered with the Kansas State Fair to provide a total of eleven Automated External Defibrillator (AED) devices to be placed in buildings around the Fairgrounds. Understanding the importance of having these live-saving devices...
Another chance to try new county kiosk is Friday afternoon
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Reno County taxpayers will be able to get some hands-on information about the new kiosk in the outer lobby of the Reno County Annex Friday afternoon. The kiosk has information about all departments located in the annex and can be very helpful in reviewing items required by the various departments.
Four people escape Sunday morning house fire
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Four adults escaped a fire early Sunday morning in Hutchinson. According to a release from the Hutchinson Fire Department, crews responded to 328 East Avenue F just after 1:15 a.m. Sunday. The one and a half story house had heavy fire showing from the front when firefighters arrived.
Kansas man hospitalized after SUV rolls into ditch
RENO COUNTY—One person was injured in an accident just after 8 p.m. Saturday in Reno County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2001 Toyota Rav4 driven by Diamond D. Lewis, 24, Lawrence, was westbound on Des Moines W Avenue when it approached the curve onto Northbound Valley Pride on the southwest side of South Hutchinson.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
🎥A Day in the Life: Haven Steel
Welcome to Hutch Post’s feature series "A Day in the Life." We've gone behind the scenes to see what "a day in the life" is like for some of Reno County's busiest shops, factories and businesses. We'll show the inner workings of facilities you may pass every day, to finally see what goes on inside. From boilers to donuts, join us as we learn how things are designed and produced right here in Reno County with "A Day in the Life." This series will be posted every other Sunday morning.
Central Kansas still under drought emergency
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Parts of Kansas, including Reno County and the surrounding area, remain under a drought emergency following a new declaration signed in Topeka. Reno, Harvey, Rice, Kingman and McPherson counties are among 67 counties that are in a drought emergency. Eleven other counties are in a warning status and 27 are in a watch status.
Chamber CEO willing to meet with primary winners before event
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — After a statement from the Republican primary winners in Reno County that they will not be attending the Hutchinson/Reno County Chamber and NAACP candidate forum on October 11, the Chamber CEO has asked for an opportunity to meet with them before the event. In an email...
Hutchinson Art Center reception is Friday
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The opening reception for the new exhibits at the Hutchinson Art Center is Friday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. "We're putting up our members show, which is an annual exhibit that we do for all of the artists who support the Hutchinson Art Center and are members with us," said Jace Chambers with the Art Center. "In past years, over the past four or five years, we've had maybe 30, 40 pieces. We have over 60 this year that we're hanging, which is a pretty big undertaking for us. Alongside that, we're also hanging a new installment of our permanent collection. The exhibit for that will be entitled Seasons. It will be up for six months, so it spans fall, winter and the very little beginning of spring."
🏈 HutchCC FB: Blue Dragons travel to Dodge City Saturday
The No. 2-ranked Hutchinson Community College Football team starts the second half of the 2022 season with the beginning of a two-game road trip when the Blue Dragons square off against the Dodge City Conquistadors. Hutchinson (5-0, 2-0 KJCCC) and Dodge City (2-3, 1-2) kickoff at 1 p.m. on Saturday...
Kansas inmates waiting months for mental health treatment
TOPEKA — Local government officials urged Kansas lawmakers to fund more mental health services, saying the shortage of mental health beds is pushing understaffed hospitals and jails to the brink. Larned State Hospital is the largest psychiatric facility in the state, used by the western two-thirds of Kansas. With...
Spook Walk is back Oct. 14 and 15 at Dillon Nature Center
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Kids 12 and younger and their families need to get their tickets now for the Halloween tradition of the Spook Walk at Dillon Nature Center coming up October 14 and 15. Little ones will enjoy walking along the trails and enjoying performances from friendly 'spooks' from...
Man wanted on nationwide warrant gave Kan. deputy fake name
JACKSON COUNTY, Kan.—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a wanted Kansas man after a traffic stop arrest. Just after 11:30p.m. Oct. 6, a sheriff’s deputy conducted a traffic stop near 118th and U.S. Highway 75 for a traffic violation, according to Sheriff Tim Morse. During the scope of the stop, it was believed the driver was providing false information about his identity.
Hutch Post
Hutchinson, KS
18K+
Followers
20K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Hutchinson, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://hutchpost.com/
Comments / 0