What to do this week in East Idaho

Check out this week’s events happening in East Idaho.

Wednesday

Every Wednesday, Load ‘em in the Dark Cattle Co. hosts Team Roping from 6 to 10 p.m. in the Indoor Arena of the Bannock County Event Center in Pocatello. Admission is free.

Comedian Aaron Woodall, one of Conan O’Brien’s Comics to Watch, will perform at 9 p.m. Wednesday at Club Charleys, 331 E. Center St. in Pocatello. Tickets are $10 in advance or $15 at the door and can be purchased at tinyurl.com/mrwknk4m. Doors open at 8 p.m.

Wednesday-Sunday

The iconic Trailing of the Sheep Festival will take place Wednesday through Sunday in Ketchum. For the detailed schedule, tickets and lodging deals, visit www.trailingofthesheep.org.

Thursday

High school cross country athletes from across southeast Idaho will compete in the 2022 Bob Conley Invitational and Co-Ed Challenge on Thursday at the Portneuf Wellness Complex in Pocatello. Varsity, Junior Varsity, middle school and even alumni runners will compete in the 3,000- and 5,000-meter races. Events begin at noon.

There will be an Oktoberfest Party from 5 to 9 p.m. Thursday at Wanderlust Craft Beer Taproom & Wine Bar, 1799 Hurley Drive, Suite A, in Pocatello. There will be Oktoberfest beers on tap, a stein holding contest and swag to give away.

Boise’s heavy-psych/post-metal quartet Ealdor Bealu will perform on Thursday at SIXES, 225 Yellowstone Ave. in Pocatello. Local bands Jelly and Bosoga will also perform. There’s a $5 cover charge. Doors open at 6 p.m., and the music starts at 7 p.m. All ages are welcome.

Healing Hands Metaphysical Store, 429 B St. in Idaho Falls, will host the Witches Night Market street fair from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday. Kick off the Halloween season in style! Live music by The Dewdroppers, food trucks and belly dancers. Herbs, crystals, tarot cards, tapestries, books and more.

Star Route Brewery, 218 N. Main St. in Pocatello, hosts a free trivia night every Thursday at 7 p.m.

There will be an open mic at Station Square, 200 S. Main St. in Pocatello, from 7 to 11 p.m. Thursday. Come join in a fun evening with an open mic for poetry, stories and music.

Friday

The October First Friday Art Walk will take place from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday in Historic Downtown Pocatello, featuring art, music, food, fashion and more in over 20 downtown shops and restaurants. The Pocatello Mystic Market will take place from 5 to 9 p.m. at the downtown pavilion.

Benton Connection Trail is now open to the public. The city of Pocatello will be holding a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 5:15 p.m. Friday. There will be music, food trucks and fun activities at the event.

ImPressed Coffee Co., 127 W Burnside Ave. in Chubbuck, hosts open mic night every Friday at 7 p.m. Everyone is welcome.

The Kingston Trio will perform at 7:30 p.m. Friday in the Jensen Grand Hall at the Stephens Performing Arts Center. Tickets can be purchased at www.idahostatetickets.com.

Singer-songwriter Madilyn Paige will perform at 7:30 p.m. Friday in the Hart Auditorium on the BYU-Idaho campus in Rexburg. Tickets are $15 for the general public and can be purchased at byui.edu/tickets.

Portneuf Valley Brewing, 615 S. First Ave. in Pocatello, will host swing dance lessons in the Loft starting at 8 p.m. Friday. Accomplished ISU dance instructor, Lori Head, will provide swing dance lessons with a mix of country swing, two-step and other swing dance styles intermixed with line dance lessons from 8 to 10 p.m. From 10 p.m. to midnight they will be playing a fun mix of country/rock music to practice the dance steps for the remainder of the evening. No need to bring a partner. There will be a $5 cover charge.

Friday & Saturday

SPIRO Paranormal and Historic Downtown Pocatello are pleased to present the 14th annual Haunted History Walking Tours on Friday and Saturday evenings in October. Visit four haunted buildings in downtown Pocatello. Tickets are $25 for adults and $20 for young adults ages 8 to 15. To purchase tickets, visit www.historicdowntownpocatello.com.

SRD’s Haunted Fairgrounds returns on Fridays and Saturdays throughout October in the D barn at the fairgrounds in Pocatello. This is open to all ages and scare levels. Tickets are $10 for ages 12 and older, $5 for ages 3 to 11, and children 2 and under get in free. Purchase tickets at pocatelloevents.ticketspice.com/srdshaunt. The attraction is open from 7 to 10 p.m. Fridays and from 6 to 11 p.m. Saturdays.

The Nightmare On Whitaker haunted attraction will be open from 7 to 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays in October, as well as Halloween night. The attraction is at 5297 Whitaker Road in Chubbuck.

ISU Theater opens its season with José Rivera’s “Marisol,” playing at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday in the Black Box Theater at the Stephens Performing Arts Center. Written in the style of Theatre of the Absurd, the story follows Marisol Perez, a young office professional in the Bronx, whose life is changed when she finds herself in the middle of celestial and angelic warfare. This is an adult show with language and adult themes. Tickets run from $5 to $15 and can be purchased at www.idahostatetickets.com.

Saturday

The Portneuf Valley Farmers Market will be open on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the downtown pavilion, 420 N. Main St. in Pocatello.

ISU’s Continuing Education and Workforce Training program is hosting the Hustle for Mental Health 5k fun run at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Portneuf Wellness Complex. Registration is $25 a person or $75 for a family, and proceeds will be donated to the Lance Allen Quick Memorial Fund. More information is available at cetrain.isu.edu.

The Crafter’s Market is open every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. inside Station Square at 200 S. Main St.

Join NeighborWorks Pocatello for a day of touring through some of Pocatello’s beautiful and historic structures on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Attendees will have the opportunity to visit 10 historic homes and churches in Pocatello. For a list of locations, details about the trolley available during the event and to purchase tickets, visit NeighborWorks Pocatello on Facebook.

Kyd J Band will perform live from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. Saturday at Star Route Brewery, 218 N. Main St. in Pocatello.

“The Guitar Man” Robert Gregg will perform live starting at 8 p.m. Saturday at The Union Taproom, 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello.

Art Battle Pocatello returns Saturday at Oasis Sports Bar, 304 N. Main St. Come watch the paint fly before your eyes and help vote to determine the winner as artists battle the clock and each other in three fast-paced rounds. Doors open at 9 p.m., and the painting starts at 10 p.m. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased at tinyurl.com/y3cvs6vr. Must be 21 or older to attend.

Sunday

Cue & Brews, 259 E. Center St. in Pocatello, hosts free pool games on Sundays from 1 p.m. until close.

New York Film Awards winner “Support the Girls” plays at 4 and 7 p.m. Sunday at ISU’s Bengal Theater. The general manager of a sports bar that features skimpily dressed waitresses faces the most trying day of her life as she tries to protect her staff while remaining optimistic and upbeat. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and free for ISU students with Bengal ID. FTo view a trailer and get more information, go to www.pocatellofilmsociety.com/support.

Monday

The Art of Hoppiness will host paint night from 6 to 9 p.m. Monday at Sandbaggers Bar and Grill, 296 Yellowstone Ave. in Pocatello. The cost is $30 and includes all the supplies. Register at theartofhoppiness.com/currentclasses.

The Black Rock Gold Prospectors will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday at the Veterans Memorial Building, 300 N. Johnson Ave. in Pocatello. The meeting will be downstairs. The back door will be open at 6 p.m. All interested are welcome to attend to get tips on panning, sluicing, dredging, demos, equipment and metal detecting. For more information, text 208-244-2633.

The Bannock County Rodeo Association hosts barrel racing Monday nights at the Bannock County Event Center’s indoor arena. From 7 to 9 p.m., the public can watch cowboys and girls of all ages compete in barrel racing. Admission is free.

Tuesday

The Yellowstone Restaurant, 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host Wine Tasting at The Y Lounge from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday.

To submit an event for a future publication, email dlenz@journalnet.com. Limit entries to 50 words.