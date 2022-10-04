ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Los Angeles, CA
Montana State
Los Angeles, CA
California Crime & Safety
2urbangirls.com

Two people shot near Culver City, suspect on the loose

MAR VISTA, Calif. – Two people were shot and wounded Wednesday in the Mar Vista area, and a suspect was being sought, police said. The shooting was reported at about 11:30 a.m. in the 3100 block of South Barrington Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Paramedics rushed...
CULVER CITY, CA
2urbangirls.com

Pedestrian killed in vehicle crash near Long Beach

LONG BEACH, Calif.- A pedestrian was hit and killed by a vehicle near Long Beach early Wednesday. California Highway Patrol officers were called at 12:09 a.m. to the interchange of state Routes 103 and 1 and the westbound Pacific Coast Highway on ramp where they learned the victim had been struck by a vehicle.
LONG BEACH, CA
foxla.com

Man found shot to death in U-Haul rental truck

LOS ANGELES - Investigators with the Los Angeles Police Department are searching for a killer after a man in his 60s was found shot to death in Hollywood late Wednesday night. Hollywood Division patrol officers responded to a shooting call around 11 p.m. near the intersection of West Carlos and North Bronson avenues. Arriving officers discovered a man in a U-Haul rental truck that had collided with a parked vehicle suffering a single gunshot wound.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS LA

San Bernardino police arrest suspect connected to shooting at Inland Center Mall

Authorities have arrested a man wanted in connection with a shooting that occurred at the Inland Center Mall in San Bernardino on Friday. The initial incident, which happened just after 1 p.m. on Sept. 30, took place in the parking lot outside of the mall's food court. When San Bernardino Police Department officers arrived, they found one person suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. During the course of their investigation, police learned that San Bernardino resident Pablo Estrada, 23, was involved in the shooting. They used surveillance footage, witness statements and a statement from...
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
theeastsiderla.com

Man in serious condition after Boyle Heights house fire

Boyle Heights -- A man was hospitalized this morning during a Greater Alarm house fire. Fire crews responded at 3:37 a.m. to a two-story, 2,081-square-foot home in the 1900 block of E. Second Street where they encountered flames coming from the second floor and the attic, said Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Brian Humphrey.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

5 wanted in fatal shooting of driver who nearly hit one of them with his car in downtown LA

A man was shot to death in downtown Los Angeles after getting into an argument with a pedestrian he almost hit with his car and several other people.The shooting happened at about 9:05 p.m. Sunday in an alley at 15th and Alameda Streets, an LAPD dispatcher said. A man driving in an alley almost struck a pedestrian, who was with four other males.All five got into an argument with the driver, and one of them pulled out a handgun and opened fire. The group ran off immediately after the shooting.The 37-year-old driver was taken to a hospital, where he died. His name has not been released.It's not known if the shooting was gang related.
LOS ANGELES, CA
pasadenaweekly.com

Dino’s Famous Chicken opens in Pasadena

When opened Dino’s Chicken and Burgers on Pico Boulevard in 1969, he had taken the first step on the journey to creating a DTLA staple that would capture the hearts of Angelenos for the next five decades. In 1980, after the strong urging from his wife, Eleni, Demetrios created...
PASADENA, CA

