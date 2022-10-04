Read full article on original website
Related
athens.oh.us
Welcome Lacey Rogers Our Diversity Equity, Inclusion and Accessibility (DEIA)/Training Coordinator
The City of Athens is pleased to announce that Lacey Rogers began her role as the city’s first Diversity Equity, Inclusion and Accessibility (DEIA)/Training Coordinator on September 13th, 2022. This position will coordinate and support DEIA efforts in recruitment, employment and training and will be the primary point of contact for accessibility programs.
Comments / 0