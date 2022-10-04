Read full article on original website
wbrz.com
Increased officer presence at Ponchatoula High School following threat made Tuesday evening
PONCHATOULA - Classes are being held at Ponchatoula High School after officials ruled there was "no viable threat" to the safety of students following an online threat to the school. The Tangipahoa Sheriff's Office released the following statement regarding the threat:. Late yesterday evening, the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office received...
brproud.com
2 shot in Baton Rouge neighborhood Friday night
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Two people were reportedly shot in the 3100 block of Elm Street Friday night. One person was taken to the hospital in critical condition, according to Mike Chustz, spokesperson for East Baton Rouge Emergency Medical Services. This is a developing story.
NOLA.com
Man detained in Mid-City after large police presence affects traffic, schools
New Orleans police and other law enforcement agencies took a man into custody in Mid-City Wednesday afternoon after shutting down several blocks of Canal Street and locking down multiple nearby schools. A massive police presence snarled traffic as police searched behind a house on Iberville Street and used a megaphone...
Billboard in Livingston Parish is Catching A lot of People's Attention [PHOTO]
billboard in Livingston Parish has caught the attention of many, and now many are talking about it on social media.
35-Year-Old Krystina Stewart Killed In A Fatal Crash On LA Hwy 10 (Tangipahoa Parish, LA)
Louisiana State Police Troop L is investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash on LA Hwy 10 that claimed a life. The victim was identified as 35-year-old Krystina Stewart of Kentwood.
101 Arrests: “Summer Drug Operation” targets dealers in Slidell
The Slidell Police Department announced the arrest of 101 individuals in their "Summer Drug Operation." According to the Slidell PD Facebook page, their narcotics division was able to target dealers within the community.
Body of missing Louisiana man found in wooded area
A days-long search for a missing Lacombe man came to a tragic end on Wednesday when his body was located by St. Tammany Parish deputies.
2 critical after crash with 18-wheeler
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash involving a passenger vehicle and an 18-wheeler on Wednesday, Oct. 5, according to officials. The Baton Rouge Police Department said it happened on South Choctaw Drive near Oak Villa Boulevard. Emergency responders said the two...
NOLA.com
Northshore Humane rescues 20 neglected animals, seeks community help for them
The no-kill Northshore Humane Society in Covington is seeking foster homes as soon as possible for most of the 20 animals the group rescued last week from a hoarding situation at the home of an elderly Denham Springs woman in failing health. Northshore removed 15 dogs, four cats and one goose.
Cantrell: 'I'm moving forward' to repay city for flight upgrades
A few days after her top aide said he would enforce city policy requiring New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell repay the cost of her travel upgrades, the mayor today said she is “moving forward to do that.”
theadvocate.com
Drug ring operated in Baton Rouge mall parking lots, Lakeshore Drive home, indictment says
A crew of drug dealers that served as a major supplier of heroin and cocaine in East Baton Rouge Parish routinely exchanged dope at run-of-the mill places throughout the region, like Walmart parking lots and outside the Mall of Louisiana, prosecutors allege in a recently unsealed indictment. A federal grand...
Baton Rouge man among six arrested after seizure of $250,000, heroin, cocaine, guns and more
Six people from Louisiana were hit with firearm and drug charges after an investigation by the United States Department of Justice.
brproud.com
BRPD investigating after two injured in shooting
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department was called to the scene of a reported shooting on Tuesday, October 4. At approximately 5:50 p.m., officers responded to Airline Hwy. and McClelland Dr. Officers learned that there were two shooting victims. BRPD said that it believes the...
Orleans Parish Jail: More guests than ever
One lodging facility that’s really on a roll is the Orleans Parish Jail. The jail reached its highest occupancy rate in September since the start of the pandemic.
WDSU
St. Charles Parish searching for boys accused of burglarizing concession stand
ST. CHARLES PARISH, La. — The St. Charles Parish Sheriff's Office is searching for several kids in connection with a concession stand burglary in Destrehan, according to a news release issued by the sheriff. The sheriff's office said on Saturday, around 6:30 p.m., surveillance video caught several boys jumping...
NOLA.com
Large police presence shuts down Canal Street in Mid-City; nearby schools locked down
A large police presence shut down several blocks of Canal Street in Mid-City Wednesday afternoon, snarling traffic and sending two schools into lockdown. More than a dozen New Orleans Police Department vehicles and at least two SWAT vehicles were on the scene. Two police helicopters were circling overhead. At Warren...
$250K, luxury cars, heroin, cocaine, guns seized in drug bust that led to six arrests in EBR
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Six people in East Baton Rouge Parish were arrested on various drug trafficking and firearm offenses, United States Attorney Ronald C. Gathe, Jr. announced on Tuesday, Oct. 4. The arrests were made following an investigation into a drug trafficking organization based out of EBR, which...
Constable shot in New Orleans East
A shooting in New Orleans East has sent multiple people to the hospital, including a law enforcement officer. There is a crime scene on the on the I-10 between Read and Crowder.
WDSU
New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell addresses use of city-owned apartment
New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell addressed her use of a city-owned apartment following concerns issued by a watch dog group. A report from the Metropolitan Crime Commission issued Friday said Mayor LaToya Cantrell has been living at the Upper Pontalba apartments for several months. The report asked the New Orleans...
wbrz.com
Two people shot near corner of Airline Highway and McClelland Drive
BATON ROUGE - Two people were shot near the intersection of Airline Highway and McClelland Drive on Tuesday afternoon. The Baton Rouge Police Department said the victims and the suspect left the scene after the shooting happened around 5:50 p.m. Officers said the victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Sources said a...
