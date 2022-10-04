ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, LA

2 shot in Baton Rouge neighborhood Friday night

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Two people were reportedly shot in the 3100 block of Elm Street Friday night. One person was taken to the hospital in critical condition, according to Mike Chustz, spokesperson for East Baton Rouge Emergency Medical Services. This is a developing story.
BATON ROUGE, LA
2 critical after crash with 18-wheeler

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash involving a passenger vehicle and an 18-wheeler on Wednesday, Oct. 5, according to officials. The Baton Rouge Police Department said it happened on South Choctaw Drive near Oak Villa Boulevard. Emergency responders said the two...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Food Service
Education
Politics
BRPD investigating after two injured in shooting

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department was called to the scene of a reported shooting on Tuesday, October 4. At approximately 5:50 p.m., officers responded to Airline Hwy. and McClelland Dr. Officers learned that there were two shooting victims. BRPD said that it believes the...
BATON ROUGE, LA
New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell addresses use of city-owned apartment

New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell addressed her use of a city-owned apartment following concerns issued by a watch dog group. A report from the Metropolitan Crime Commission issued Friday said Mayor LaToya Cantrell has been living at the Upper Pontalba apartments for several months. The report asked the New Orleans...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Two people shot near corner of Airline Highway and McClelland Drive

BATON ROUGE - Two people were shot near the intersection of Airline Highway and McClelland Drive on Tuesday afternoon. The Baton Rouge Police Department said the victims and the suspect left the scene after the shooting happened around 5:50 p.m. Officers said the victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Sources said a...
BATON ROUGE, LA

