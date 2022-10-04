Read full article on original website
Recycled Crafts
How to Make a Witchy Feet Quilt Block
Calling all paper piecers! This free quilt block pattern from Trillium Design is whimsical and festive. How fun this would be in your next Halloween quilt!. In this blog post you will find a downloadable pattern with all of the templates you will need. This block is a little tricky to make so it probably is not best suited for beginners. However, if you have had some experience then start sewing.
Recycled Crafts
Super, and I mean super easy way to make mummy rocks for Halloween
When I first saw these adorable mummy rocks I thought they were made by wrapping them with white string but, no! They are made with an even easier to use material. Pop on over to the blog Little Pine Learners to see what you can use to make cute mummy rocks for Halloween decorations.
Recycled Crafts
Trick or Treating Animals Cross Stitch Pattern
Who says Halloween is just for humans? These animals in disguise are ready for trick or treating, too, and I say they should get all the candy. I couldn’t describe them better than the designer did, so here’s a rundown:. the up-to-no-good vampire cat. the cunning fox witch.
Recycled Crafts
“A Bushel and a Peck” Apple Card
Kara created this super cute card inspired by a song from Guys and Dolls called “A Bushel and a Peck”. This adorable scene features products from Lawn Fawn of little stamped mice gathering up big bushels of die cut apples along with large die cut letters for her sentiment outside and inside the card.
This Fall Sweater Is 'So Flattering,' Shoppers Are Buying It in Every Color — and It's on Sale
“It’s so comfortable that I could have slept in it!” It's that time of year again: We're switching from swimsuits and cooling tower fans to pumpkin spice lattes and cozy cardigans. And if you've noticed that your sweater weather situation is looking a little paltry, it's time to go ahead and do a little shopping. Start by snagging the Prettygarden Women's Crew Neck Sweater, which is currently on sale at Amazon. The pullover sweater is made from 100 percent polyester, crafting a material that's super soft, comfortable, and...
Amazon Shoppers Found the "Perfect Fall Sweater," and It's Up to 56% Off for a Limited Time
If you tend to wear neutral colors in the fall, a patterned cardigan is an easy way to spice up your outfits. All you have to do is throw it on with a simple tee and a pair of jeans or leggings, and you're ready to head out the door. Amazon shoppers are convinced this cute Zesica cardigan is the "perfect fall sweater," and it's on sale starting at $24.
These Flowy Pants with Pockets Are Topping Amazon's Charts Right Now, and They're on Sale
Shoppers are calling them the most comfortable pants they’ve ever owned When the cold weather hits, cozy pants are key to staying warm and comfortable. And shoppers just found a pair that you can wear while lounging on the couch, and also at work. The Ueu Wide-Leg Lounge Pants have been topping Amazon's Movers and Shakers charts this week because of their incredibly soft fabric and flattering fit. Plus, the flowy pants are 30 percent off right now and have an additional coupon that can be applied at...
Snag a Last-Minute Halloween Costume for 50% OFF at Target!
DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. Do you feel like everyone has their Halloween costumes planned and you’re still brainstorming? Sometimes waiting until October to buy a costume can work out well!. While you...
Recycled Crafts
Oval Quilted Pot Holder Sewing Tutorial
These oval quilted pot holders are a fun sewing project you can make in afternoon! They make great gifts, or make some for your own kitchen. They have pockets to better protect your hands from a hot pan, and hanging loops so they’re easy to keep within easy reach. You can get the free pattern and tutorial from Easy Peasy Creative.
Recycled Crafts
18+ DIY Christmas Tree Skirts With Ruffles
I know it’s not quite Christmas, but someone has to push you into the Christmas Crafting mindset. By the time the rest of the world is thinking about Christmas, you have lost valuable Christmas sewing time. These Christmas tree skirt sewing patterns ALL contain ruffles, some have a couple of ruffles whilst other patterns are all ruffles from middle to edge.
Fall Is Here! The Best Fashion and Beauty Trends to Wear Now
Disclosure: Shop With Us is a sister company of a360 Media, LLC — the publisher of Us Weekly. You feel that breeze? Fall is officially in the air, and you know what that means — new fashion and beauty trends are on the horizon. Say goodbye to tanks and shorts, and say hello to comfy […]
Where to buy ‘House of the Dragon’ Halloween costumes
Halloween is almost here and fans excited about the new “Game of Thrones” prequel can shop for “House of the Dragon” costumes online. We’ve seen “Game of Thrones” costumes be incredibly popular for Halloween in the past so now with a new show to take costumes from we can only assume “House of the Dragon” costumes will be just as popular this Halloween.
Recycled Crafts
Fall Photos and Foods Wreath Layout
Vicki used products from Simple Stories to create this wonderful wreath layout. She used square food labels cut from pattern paper and stitched them in a circle onto her background. She then tucked in a few photos and die cut images to fill in around the wreath design. She added her title offset in the center to finish off the page.
Recycled Crafts
No Sew Fabric Ball Christmas Ornaments Tutorial
Create beautiful fabric ball Christmas ornaments without sewing a stitch! Julia Frazier from Bayhill Studio shares a tutorial at Polka Dot Chair for making kimekoni style ornaments. There’s no sewing required and you can use your fabric scraps if you like! You could also buy coordinating fat quarters or yardage to have enough fabric to make a whole set for your tree. Go to Polka Dot Chair for the tutorial.
These 45 Book Character Costumes Will Provide Some Truly Novel Halloween Style Ideas
Is there anything better than cozying up with a good book? We think not, but the next best thing might be dressing the part of your favorite heroes and heroines from the page. Book characters make ideal costumes because they're a little unexpected, they start great conversations and they can be worn for many occasions all year round—and we've got the best book character costumes for you!
