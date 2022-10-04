Read full article on original website
Ready for Winter? Things to do Around the House Before the Snow Flies
Ready or not, here it comes! Winter. It's that season where some of us hibernate. I do realize there are people who live in Minnesota who absolutely love a Minnesota Winter. They love everything to do with it, winter sports, winter outdoor activities, the cold, and even the snow. I...
Ever Had A “Snikies”? Minnesota Weatherman “Makes Up” A Candy On Air
Ever been put on the spot to answer a pretty straightforward question, but when you go to answer your brain and mouth aren't working together? This actually happens all the time! One Minnesota weather guy had that happen and unfortunately, this moment is now being shared online. KAAL-TV in Rochester...
Hello Kitty Mobile Cafe Truck Coming to Minnesota October 8th
Hello Kitty is saying "hello" to Minnesota on October 8th! The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck is making a stop in our state on Saturday, October 8th at the Ridgedale Center in Minnetonka. Hello #Minneapolis! The #HelloKittyCafeTruck is coming to Ridgedale Center on Saturday, 10/8! Find us near the Cheesecake Factory...
Abandoned Buildings in St. Cloud – What Do We Need/Want?
Recently there have been some restaurants and other businesses that have closed around the St. Cloud area. It's really a sad situation to see businesses close. But, as you see this happening, some of them are not that surprising. Some of these places seem to have had little to no business - like no cars in the parking lot, seemingly no one in the restaurant or retail business. Even though you hate to see a business close, some of them seem like it was expected.
6 Tips Minnesotans Should Know to Keep Safe During Fall
The leaves have started to change to their vibrant colors. Pumpkin stands are a plenty. There's bonfire aromas and a crispness in the air. Many are preparing for Halloween. You get the picture...we have truly entered into the Fall season and with that are a few warnings to make sure everyone is keeping safe.
Popular in Minneapolis, Could We Do This in St. Cloud?
Everyone lately seems to be on the craft beer train. It's not like craft beer is new, exactly, but it has really gained a lot of popularity over the last few years. Almost everywhere you turn there is a new brewery opening. Or, you can get your favorites at some of the local bars and restaurants. Each one of them has their own spin on IPA, sours, pale ales, ambers, etc. There is usually something for everyone. Some of the breweries even produce their version of a seltzer. That way if you aren't a beer fan, you can usually find something to enjoy while visiting a brewery with people who do love craft beer.
7 Minnesota pumpkin patches to visit this fall
A classic activity to usher in the fall season is visiting a local pumpkin patch, and Minnesota has no shortage of places from which to ... pick. Looking to select your own pumpkin and/or partake in some festive fall activities? Here are six Minnesota pumpkin patches to visit this fall.
KEYC
Longtime Minnesota DNR naturalist hanging up his boots
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - For 11 years, Scott Kudelka has been a Minnesota Department of Natural Resources naturalist at Minneopa State Park. He has guided people through the park, explored different places, and held presentations about the animals found around the area. “Of course, having this as your office you...
Some People Really Didn’t Enjoy Munsinger/Clemens Gardens (Somehow)!
Negative reviews, for better or worse, have become a popular way for people to complain about this and that online. Whether its food that took too long to show up or a business that was sold out of the item we are looking for, we are able to go on the internet and pretty much say whatever we want about that place... no matter which place it is.
Special Deals This Weekend Only At Minnesota Based Target
We all know that the weekend of Black Friday there are some great deals. Some much better than others, but deals nonetheless. Because of some lagging retail sales over the last couple of years, some retailers are trying to grab people before the actual Black Friday. Target is one of those retailers.
camdennews.org
Mythical creatures of Minnesota
This article was written by Jen Fuller, Kroening Nature Center, North Mississippi Regional Park. In honor of Halloween, this article explores myths and truths about animals and a tall tale of a Minnesotan cryptid, a creature that is claimed to exist but never proven to exist. After learning about these myths and legends, come to Kroening Nature Center for our Animal Masquerade Party on October 30 and make a cryptid mask of your own!
Fall Maintenance Expo Brings Thousands to St. Cloud
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - Public Works employees from all over the state are in St. Cloud this week. The Fall Maintenance Expo is an opportunity for city, county, and state maintenance and transportation employees to gather ahead of the winter season to learn about the latest in winter equipment.
fox9.com
Minnesota woman with home on Sanibel Island talks recovery efforts
(FOX 9) - Shelly Reiner bought a second home on Sanibel Island 30 years ago because of its simple lifestyle. So watching the scenes of devastation caused by Hurricane Ian from afar in Minnesota is tough to take. "It's very traumatic. It's upsetting. The beaches are changed, they're destroyed. The...
valleynewslive.com
Volunteers across the Midwest help save Minnesota farmer’s harvest
GEORGETOWN, MN (Valley News Live) - Harvest season is a chaotic time for farmers. Anything from bad weather, to broken machinery can bring operations to a halt. But for one Minnesota farmer, Tom Odegard, his season was put in jeopardy after he ruptured a tendon in his leg in spring.
Free Carpentry, Electrical Program Offered In St. Cloud Area
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A new program is now available to help St. Cloud area residents learn how to be a carpenter or an electrician. Summit Academy based in Minneapolis is expanding its Construction Training Program into St. Cloud in partnership with the Greater St. Cloud Development Corporation, CareerForce St. Cloud, and Career Solutions.
These Cute Little Caterpillars Can Predict Minnesota Winters
The Banded Woolly Bear Caterpillar, also known as the woolly worm or the Isabella tiger moth, is one of the most common furry caterpillars, and the easiest to find due to their orange and black coloring. According to folklore, that coloring can help predict winter weather forecasts. WeatherWorksInc.com wrote:. Folklore...
Spring vs. Fall: The Difference Between 50 Degree Days in Minnesota
Minnesota is getting a true taste of fall this week with a few days seeing highs in the 50s. Luckily highs will be returning to the 60s and 70s by the time the weekend rolls around, but until then we have to break out the light jackets and deal with it.
MnDOT Shares Hilarious Halloween Reminder With Road Sign
Who knew that the Minnesota Department of Transportation was so clever? A recent sign is going somewhat viral for its cleverness and fun play on words all in honor of Halloween. In late August, the Minnesota Department of Transportation shared a hilarious meme about zipper merging. At the time, the...
Top 10 Places to Get Tacos in St. Cloud According to Yelp
I love tacos. My dog is a taco for Halloween every year, I have gone multiple Halloweens myself as a Taco Bell hot sauce packet, my heart basically is wrapped in a warm corn shell. When asked what I want for dinner, the answer is always tacos. Luckily the taco culture in central Minnesota gets it and there are so many incredible places to get a plate of tacos around the area. Here are the top 10 according to Yelp*.
Mason Dixon Line Bringing Kickin’ Country Christmas Show Back to St. Cloud
Local country band Mason Dixon Line is bringing their festive, high-energy Kickin' Country Christmas show back to St. Cloud this upcoming holiday season. Mason Dixon Line is trading in their usual 90s country sound for all your favorite holiday hits with a country twist:. Join MDL as they bring you...
