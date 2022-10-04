Read full article on original website
Minnesota Window Tint Law: How Dark is Too Dark?
DeannaMK chatted a question on our app, "My son is talking about tinting his car windows and I warned him to be careful, Minnesota has laws about how dark you can go with tinting. He said I don't know what I'm talking about, but I'm right, right?" Are Car Window...
Drought Conditions Approaching Rochester Area
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Drought conditions in southeast Minnesota and statewide are continuing to expand. The Thursday update from the U.S. Drought Monitor indicates all but the extreme southern portion of Olmsted County are experiencing abnormally dry conditions. Meanwhile most of Goodhue, Wabasha and Rice Counties are experiencing at least a moderate drought.
AccuWeather Just Released Its Winter Forecast For Minnesota
There's no shortage of folks trying to predict what the winter of 2022 has in store for us in Minnesota, and another weather service has just released its updated winter forecast. Just in case you're curious, both the Almanac and the Old Farmer's Almanac both issued their long-range winter forecasts...
New Recall Includes Product Sold at Target Stores in Minnesota
A super cute Magnolia product sold at Target stores in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, Wisconsin, and throughout the United States, is being recalled due to parts breaking and one instance of a fire starting while in use. Adorable Magnolia Product Sold at Target Stores in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, Wisconsin, and Throughout...
Millennials in Minnesota, Iowa, and Wisconsin are Drinking More Compared to Pre-COVID
Millennials, those who were born between 1981-1996, have now become the leading generation of our nation, and boy have millennials seen a lot!. But you know what that means? This means they grew up to be legal drinking adults in a very confusing time! But what has been changing our world more than ever? That answer is COVID, and as an adult myself, COVID really affected how much and where I drink, so I’m betting it did on others too.
See Where Minnesota, Iowa, and Wisconsin Were Ranked as Best States for Millennials
Millennials, those who were born between 1981-1996, have now become the leading generation of our nation, and boy have millennials seen a lot. They have seen slower economic growth, the cost of living and inflation have been increasing like no other, and of course, emerging as adults during a global pandemic. With all of this, millennials should know the best and worst places to live, and I have the latest scoop on where that could be.
Here’s Why Gas Prices Are Suddenly Going Up Again In Minnesota
They usually head down this time of year, but your eyes are deceiving you: gas prices have been suddenly rising again in Minnesota. Usually, about the time the leaves start to fall here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes, you can count on the cost of filling up your vehicles to have fallen, as well. Those lower prices are often the result of refineries starting to produce more home heating oil and the less expensive winter blend of gasoline, along with reduced consumer demand (because we typically don't take as many road trips in the fall as in the summer), all of which result in cheaper gas prices.
Amazing Video Shows Black Bear Running In SE Minnesota
My heart is pounding just a little bit faster because I have a whole bunch of honey sitting in hives at my house and an animal that was just spotted in Southeast Minnesota LOVES honey. Yes, it was a bear. A pretty large (and fast!) black bear and it was caught on camera about 50 miles south of Rochester and really close to Iowa.
Minnesota Needs To Move Halloween This Year
There's a national push underway to move the official date we celebrate Halloween each fall, and Minnesota should join the movement. Halloween has been celebrated for a looonnnggg time now on the last day of October, the 31st, which is the day before All Saints Day on November 1st. And dressing up in costumes became a thing on Halloween, this Newsweek story says, thanks to a custom that dates back several thousand years, to Celtic times.
Popular Vacation Destination For Minnesotans Destroyed By Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida last Wednesday. At that time, the hurricane was a Category 4 storm with sustained winds of nearly 150 mph. The powerful storm is gone now, but the destruction left behind will take months, if not longer, to clean up. People from all over the...
16 Minnesota Pizza Joints Reviewed by Barstool Sports
You may be familiar with Barstool Sports. It's a popular sports blog started by a guy named Dave Portnoy. While that's the primary thing Dave is known for, he also does a pretty popular video series called One Bite where he reviews pizza joints. Most of his reviews are in New York or New Jersey but he has also reviewed some in Minnesota.
Fall Fun at Minnesota’s Twin Cities Harvest Festival and Maze
It is fall time, and that means fall fun! There is so much to do around this time and one of those things involves the Twin Cities Harvest Festival and Maze!. Located in Brooklynn Park, the Twin Cities Harvest Festival is one that I have gone to occasionally growing up, and if you haven’t I want to share the love with you!
Suicide Rates in Construction Industry Shockingly High
The rate of suicide among construction workers is so high, construction companies have taken notice and they're doing something about it. Locally, scroll down to see how one company has made changes to save lives. National Mental Illness Awareness Week, created by the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), is...
Unreal! Watch As Minnesota Woman Can’t Park Next To Gas Pump
I don't know how many times I have watched this video and I still cannot believe what I am seeing. It is so bad it has to be fake. Now granted I understand how maybe someone who is elderly might have an initial problem trying to do this, maybe they are used to self-service stations but this woman looks pretty young to not have this figured out.
Minnesota Set to Distribute Frontline Worker Bonuses
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News)- Bonuses for Minnesota’s frontline workers are expected to be distributed this week. A news release from the state’s Department of Labor and Industry says 1,025,655 Minnesotans qualify for a piece of the $500 million allocated for bonus checks. Each of those workers are set to receive a payment of $487.45.
Minnesota Man Sentenced for Pair of Armed Robberies
Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News)- A U.S. District Court Judge sentenced a St. Paul man to 17 years in prison for his role in a pair of armed robberies Monday. A statement from US Attorney for Minnesota Andrew Luger says 23-year-old Devin Glover of St. Paul and his co-defendant, 21-year-old Marshawn Davison, held up a restaurant in Bloomington and a liquor store in St. Paul at gun point in June 2020. Glover shot and nearly killed the restaurant's owner before taking cash from the register.
See Where in The North Star State These Celebrities Were Born
Minnesota may be known as the Land of 10,000 lakes, but we've also produced our share of well known celebrities too. Here's a look at where some of our state's most famous sons and daughters were born. Famous Minnesota Born Celebrities. In addition to all those folks, you can add:
All Hail! The Bridgerton Experience is Now in Minnesota
You heard me right! The anticipated and highly loved Bridgerton Experience has now landed in beautiful Minnesota! And remember it is only here for a limited time so find out more and how you can get tickets!. I mean, the word has been out for a bit, but it has...
A Funeral Was Held Today For Minnesota Airman Killed in WW2
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - A memorial service was held today for a World War II soldier for Minnesota who was killed in action in 1943. According to the US Department of Defense Donald Duchene of St. Paul was 19 years old and was serving on the crew of a B-24 Liberator bomber when it was hit by antiaircraft fire and crashed in eastern Europe on August 1, 1943. Duchene was a member of the 344th Bombardment Squadron, 98 Bombardment Group, 9th Air Force, and was participating in Operation TIDAL WAVE, which was a major bombing mission targeting oilfields and refineries in Romania.
Terry Bradshaw Selling Spectacular $22.5 Million Oklahoma Ranch — See Inside! [Pictures]
Terry Bradshaw is selling his massive rural estate in Oklahoma, and pictures show a luxury property that's fit for the sports and broadcasting legend. The NFL legend's 8-bedroom estate features six full bathrooms and two half-baths, encompassing 8,600 square feet, according to Dirt.com. Bradshaw is listing the property for $22.5 million.
