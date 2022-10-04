ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Comments / 0

Related
Quick Country 96.5

Drought Conditions Approaching Rochester Area

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Drought conditions in southeast Minnesota and statewide are continuing to expand. The Thursday update from the U.S. Drought Monitor indicates all but the extreme southern portion of Olmsted County are experiencing abnormally dry conditions. Meanwhile most of Goodhue, Wabasha and Rice Counties are experiencing at least a moderate drought.
ROCHESTER, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rochester, MN
Local
Minnesota Government
State
Minnesota State
Quick Country 96.5

Millennials in Minnesota, Iowa, and Wisconsin are Drinking More Compared to Pre-COVID

Millennials, those who were born between 1981-1996, have now become the leading generation of our nation, and boy have millennials seen a lot!. But you know what that means? This means they grew up to be legal drinking adults in a very confusing time! But what has been changing our world more than ever? That answer is COVID, and as an adult myself, COVID really affected how much and where I drink, so I’m betting it did on others too.
MINNESOTA STATE
Quick Country 96.5

See Where Minnesota, Iowa, and Wisconsin Were Ranked as Best States for Millennials

Millennials, those who were born between 1981-1996, have now become the leading generation of our nation, and boy have millennials seen a lot. They have seen slower economic growth, the cost of living and inflation have been increasing like no other, and of course, emerging as adults during a global pandemic. With all of this, millennials should know the best and worst places to live, and I have the latest scoop on where that could be.
MINNESOTA STATE
Quick Country 96.5

Here’s Why Gas Prices Are Suddenly Going Up Again In Minnesota

They usually head down this time of year, but your eyes are deceiving you: gas prices have been suddenly rising again in Minnesota. Usually, about the time the leaves start to fall here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes, you can count on the cost of filling up your vehicles to have fallen, as well. Those lower prices are often the result of refineries starting to produce more home heating oil and the less expensive winter blend of gasoline, along with reduced consumer demand (because we typically don't take as many road trips in the fall as in the summer), all of which result in cheaper gas prices.
MINNESOTA STATE
Quick Country 96.5

Amazing Video Shows Black Bear Running In SE Minnesota

My heart is pounding just a little bit faster because I have a whole bunch of honey sitting in hives at my house and an animal that was just spotted in Southeast Minnesota LOVES honey. Yes, it was a bear. A pretty large (and fast!) black bear and it was caught on camera about 50 miles south of Rochester and really close to Iowa.
ROCHESTER, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Energy Resources#Natural Gas
Quick Country 96.5

Minnesota Needs To Move Halloween This Year

There's a national push underway to move the official date we celebrate Halloween each fall, and Minnesota should join the movement. Halloween has been celebrated for a looonnnggg time now on the last day of October, the 31st, which is the day before All Saints Day on November 1st. And dressing up in costumes became a thing on Halloween, this Newsweek story says, thanks to a custom that dates back several thousand years, to Celtic times.
MINNESOTA STATE
Quick Country 96.5

16 Minnesota Pizza Joints Reviewed by Barstool Sports

You may be familiar with Barstool Sports. It's a popular sports blog started by a guy named Dave Portnoy. While that's the primary thing Dave is known for, he also does a pretty popular video series called One Bite where he reviews pizza joints. Most of his reviews are in New York or New Jersey but he has also reviewed some in Minnesota.
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
Quick Country 96.5

Suicide Rates in Construction Industry Shockingly High

The rate of suicide among construction workers is so high, construction companies have taken notice and they're doing something about it. Locally, scroll down to see how one company has made changes to save lives. National Mental Illness Awareness Week, created by the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), is...
ROCHESTER, MN
Quick Country 96.5

Minnesota Set to Distribute Frontline Worker Bonuses

St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News)- Bonuses for Minnesota’s frontline workers are expected to be distributed this week. A news release from the state’s Department of Labor and Industry says 1,025,655 Minnesotans qualify for a piece of the $500 million allocated for bonus checks. Each of those workers are set to receive a payment of $487.45.
MINNESOTA STATE
Quick Country 96.5

Minnesota Man Sentenced for Pair of Armed Robberies

Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News)- A U.S. District Court Judge sentenced a St. Paul man to 17 years in prison for his role in a pair of armed robberies Monday. A statement from US Attorney for Minnesota Andrew Luger says 23-year-old Devin Glover of St. Paul and his co-defendant, 21-year-old Marshawn Davison, held up a restaurant in Bloomington and a liquor store in St. Paul at gun point in June 2020. Glover shot and nearly killed the restaurant's owner before taking cash from the register.
BLOOMINGTON, MN
Quick Country 96.5

A Funeral Was Held Today For Minnesota Airman Killed in WW2

St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - A memorial service was held today for a World War II soldier for Minnesota who was killed in action in 1943. According to the US Department of Defense Donald Duchene of St. Paul was 19 years old and was serving on the crew of a B-24 Liberator bomber when it was hit by antiaircraft fire and crashed in eastern Europe on August 1, 1943. Duchene was a member of the 344th Bombardment Squadron, 98 Bombardment Group, 9th Air Force, and was participating in Operation TIDAL WAVE, which was a major bombing mission targeting oilfields and refineries in Romania.
MINNESOTA STATE
Quick Country 96.5

Quick Country 96.5

Rochester, MN
13K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Quick Country 96.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

 https://quickcountry.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy