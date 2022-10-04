ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WRAL News

Planned Parenthood pours $5M into vital North Carolina races

RALEIGH, N.C. — Planned Parenthood's political arm announced a $5 million investment Thursday in North Carolina's battleground races as Democrats fight to preserve the governor's veto power in one of the last abortion access points in the Southeast. Just 32 days from Election Day, with absentee voting now underway,...
WRAL News

Biden: IBM investment to help in tech competition with China

POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. — President Joe Biden predicted Thursday a $20 billion investment by IBM in New York's Hudson River Valley will help give the United States a technological edge against China, hailing the expansion during an appearance with two House Democrats in competitive races in next month's critical elections.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
WRAL News

Ian deals blow to Florida's teetering insurance sector

Daniel Kelly and his wife bought a 1977 doublewide mobile home in May for about $83,000 at Tropicana Sands, a community for people 55 and older in Fort Myers, Florida. But he ran into roadblocks when he tried to insure it. Managers at Tropicana Sands told him he likely wouldn’t...
FLORIDA STATE
WRAL News

At least 66 US clinics have halted abortions, institute says

At least 66 clinics in 15 states have stopped providing abortions since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, according to an analysis released Thursday. The number of clinics providing abortions in the 15 states dropped from 79 before the June 24 decision to 13 as of Oct. 2, according to the Guttmacher Institute, a research group that supports abortion rights.
INDIANA STATE
WRAL News

NC's last redistricting case cost taxpayers $2.9 million

Republican legislative leaders spent about $2.9 million over the past year in an unsuccessful defense of election maps that were ultimately thrown out and ordered redrawn by the courts. The expense isn’t unusual. The state has been through a decade of legal wrangling over the fairness of legislative and congressional...
WRAL News

2nd man convicted in Whitmer plot gets 4 years in prison

A man who pleaded guilty to conspiring to kidnap Michigan's governor in 2020 was granted a major break Thursday and sentenced to four years in prison. Kaleb Franks was rewarded for testifying for prosecutors at two trials. His sentence was longer than the term given to another man who was the first to plead guilty but it still carried a significant benefit.
MICHIGAN STATE
WRAL News

Colorado baker fighting ruling over gender transition cake

DENVER — The Colorado baker who won a partial Supreme Court victory after refusing on religious grounds to make a gay couple's wedding cake a decade ago is challenging a separate ruling he violated the state's anti-discrimination law by refusing to make a cake celebrating a gender transition. A...
COLORADO STATE
WRAL News

2 Russians seek asylum after reaching remote Alaska island

JUNEAU, ALASKA — Two Russians who said they fled the country to avoid military service have requested asylum in the U.S. after landing in a small boat on a remote Alaska island in the Bering Sea, U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski's office said Thursday. Karina Borger, a spokesperson for the...
ALASKA STATE
WRAL News

Loretta Lynn's songs resonate anew amid abortion debate

NASHVILLE, TENN. — Loretta Lynn, the Grammy-winning country music icon who died Tuesday at 90, lived through — and sang about — decades of advancements for women's social movements, achievements now endangered. A mother multiple times over by the end of her teens, she gave voice to...
KENTUCKY STATE
WRAL News

Editorial: Dishonesty reigns among election deniers

The following is the opinion of Capitol Broadcasting Company. How can anyone be a candidate for public office and ask for support from North Carolina’s 7.4 million legally registered voters and, in the same breath, say they don’t trust the conduct of the election or have confidence in the final tally?
WRAL News

Young deputy in Florida fatally shot by friendly fire

POLK CITY, FLA. — A 21-year deputy appeared to have been fatally shot by friendly fire from deputies with whom he was serving a warrant in central Florida early Tuesday, authorities said. The Polk County Sheriff's Office said in a statement that Deputy Blane Lane was shot in the...
POLK CITY, FL
WRAL News

Family of victim in 'Serial' case asks court to halt case

ANNAPOLIS, MD. — The family of the victim in the murder case chronicled in the first season of the “Serial” podcast has asked Maryland's intermediate appellate court to halt Adnan Syed’s court case pending the family’s appeal of a judge’s overturning of Syed’s murder conviction.
BALTIMORE, MD
WRAL News

WRAL News

ABOUT

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

