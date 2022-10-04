Read full article on original website
Amazon to hire 1,000 in Triangle, adding 150,000 jobs across US
RALEIGH – Amazon says it will hire 1,000 workers in the Triangle for a variety of roles with pay on average at “more than $19 per hour,” the internet giant announced early Thursday. Sign-up bonuses as much as $1,000 also are available. “Thousands” of jobs also are...
Court allows students at UNC, NC State to sue for reimbursement for campus services not delivered during pandemic
A University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill student and a student from North Carolina State University can continue a lawsuit against the University of North Carolina system over fees they paid for on-campus services not available during the pandemic, a state appeals court ruled Tuesday. The lawsuit claims students...
Franklin County startup that converts tires to energy looking to expand in North Carolina
FRANKLINTON, N.C. — A startup company that turns tires into clean energy is looking to expand from Franklin County across the globe. Gov. Roy Cooper said PRTI could be part of the future of sustainable growth in North Carolina. On Tuesday, Cooper toured PRTI’s recycling plant on US-1 south...
Planned Parenthood pours $5M into vital North Carolina races
RALEIGH, N.C. — Planned Parenthood's political arm announced a $5 million investment Thursday in North Carolina's battleground races as Democrats fight to preserve the governor's veto power in one of the last abortion access points in the Southeast. Just 32 days from Election Day, with absentee voting now underway,...
From Wilmington, via Instacart, job-seeker gets attention of Nike execs and makes a new friend
An Instacart order came across driver Denise Baldwin's phone with specific instructions: deliver this cake to Mac Meyers at Nike's headquarters in Oregon. The order came from a woman in North Carolina who was trying to grab the attention of the Nike executive for a future job opportunity. Karly Pavlinac,...
Biden: IBM investment to help in tech competition with China
POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. — President Joe Biden predicted Thursday a $20 billion investment by IBM in New York's Hudson River Valley will help give the United States a technological edge against China, hailing the expansion during an appearance with two House Democrats in competitive races in next month's critical elections.
Ian deals blow to Florida's teetering insurance sector
Daniel Kelly and his wife bought a 1977 doublewide mobile home in May for about $83,000 at Tropicana Sands, a community for people 55 and older in Fort Myers, Florida. But he ran into roadblocks when he tried to insure it. Managers at Tropicana Sands told him he likely wouldn’t...
Ex-Oath Keeper: Group leader claimed Secret Service contact
WASHINGTON — Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes told a member of the extremist group before the 2020 election that he had a contact in the Secret Service, a witness testified Thursday in Rhodes' Capitol riot trial. John Zimmerman, who was part of the North Carolina chapter, told jurors that...
At least 66 US clinics have halted abortions, institute says
At least 66 clinics in 15 states have stopped providing abortions since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, according to an analysis released Thursday. The number of clinics providing abortions in the 15 states dropped from 79 before the June 24 decision to 13 as of Oct. 2, according to the Guttmacher Institute, a research group that supports abortion rights.
NC State Fair's 40 new foods include rattlesnake corn dog, pickle pizza
RALEIGH, N.C. — Pickle pizza, rattlesnake corn dogs and Dole Pineapple Splits are just a few of the 40 new foods coming to the North Carolina State Fair this year. The fair released its official list of new food on Tuesday. The fair runs Oct. 13-23 at the N.C. State Fairgrounds.
NC man is first of Proud Boys to plead guilty to seditious conspiracy for Capitol attack
WASHINGTON — A North Carolina man pleaded guilty Thursday to plotting with other members of the far-right Proud Boys to violently stop the transfer of presidential power after the 2020 election, making him the first member of the extremist group to plead guilty to a seditious conspiracy charge. Jeremy...
NC's last redistricting case cost taxpayers $2.9 million
Republican legislative leaders spent about $2.9 million over the past year in an unsuccessful defense of election maps that were ultimately thrown out and ordered redrawn by the courts. The expense isn’t unusual. The state has been through a decade of legal wrangling over the fairness of legislative and congressional...
2nd man convicted in Whitmer plot gets 4 years in prison
A man who pleaded guilty to conspiring to kidnap Michigan's governor in 2020 was granted a major break Thursday and sentenced to four years in prison. Kaleb Franks was rewarded for testifying for prosecutors at two trials. His sentence was longer than the term given to another man who was the first to plead guilty but it still carried a significant benefit.
Colorado baker fighting ruling over gender transition cake
DENVER — The Colorado baker who won a partial Supreme Court victory after refusing on religious grounds to make a gay couple's wedding cake a decade ago is challenging a separate ruling he violated the state's anti-discrimination law by refusing to make a cake celebrating a gender transition. A...
Federal judge halts key parts of New York's new gun law
ALBANY, N.Y. — New York's latest attempt to restrict who can carry a handgun in public and where firearms can be brought was picked apart Thursday by a federal judge, who ruled that multiple provisions in a state law passed this year are unconstitutional. In a ruling that doesn't...
2 Russians seek asylum after reaching remote Alaska island
JUNEAU, ALASKA — Two Russians who said they fled the country to avoid military service have requested asylum in the U.S. after landing in a small boat on a remote Alaska island in the Bering Sea, U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski's office said Thursday. Karina Borger, a spokesperson for the...
Loretta Lynn's songs resonate anew amid abortion debate
NASHVILLE, TENN. — Loretta Lynn, the Grammy-winning country music icon who died Tuesday at 90, lived through — and sang about — decades of advancements for women's social movements, achievements now endangered. A mother multiple times over by the end of her teens, she gave voice to...
Editorial: Dishonesty reigns among election deniers
The following is the opinion of Capitol Broadcasting Company. How can anyone be a candidate for public office and ask for support from North Carolina’s 7.4 million legally registered voters and, in the same breath, say they don’t trust the conduct of the election or have confidence in the final tally?
Young deputy in Florida fatally shot by friendly fire
POLK CITY, FLA. — A 21-year deputy appeared to have been fatally shot by friendly fire from deputies with whom he was serving a warrant in central Florida early Tuesday, authorities said. The Polk County Sheriff's Office said in a statement that Deputy Blane Lane was shot in the...
Family of victim in 'Serial' case asks court to halt case
ANNAPOLIS, MD. — The family of the victim in the murder case chronicled in the first season of the “Serial” podcast has asked Maryland's intermediate appellate court to halt Adnan Syed’s court case pending the family’s appeal of a judge’s overturning of Syed’s murder conviction.
