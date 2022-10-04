Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Journalist Carl Bernstein and romance novelist Elin Hilderbrand to speak at Las Vegas Book Festival on October 22D.J. EatonLas Vegas, NV
Las Vegas stabbing suspect who killed two and wounded six identified as illegal alien from GuatemalaLauren JessopLas Vegas, NV
3 Great Seafood Places in NevadaAlina Andras
Shamrock Series 2022: another great college football game is coming to Las Vegas this weekendEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
Las Vegas Grand Prix Tickets 2023!ShaunMurfeeyLas Vegas, NV
Related
Here’s what Marcus Smart said about Draymond Green punching Jordan Poole
"As a leader, you can’t do that, especially when guys are looking up to you." Like everyone else in the sports world, Celtics guard Marcus Smart has seen the video of Draymond Green punching Jordan Poole in the face. Smart has seen his fair share of drama. Most notably,...
WATCH: UNC Basketball 'Live Action' Scrimmage Highlights
North Carolina held 'Live Action with Carolina Basketball' on Friday night in the Smith Center. The event is an annual preseason celebration of UNC basketball and signifies the unofficial beginning of the college basketball season. The 2022-23 version had a similar feel to past events. It featured a Blue/White scrimmage that gave fans a glimpse of what the 2022-23 Tar Heel will look like and what they have in the freshman and new players like Pete Nance and Beau Maye.
Elite shooter Darren Harris breaks down his final four schools
One of the top shooters in the class of 2024 Darren Harris is down to four schools. The 6-foot-6, 195-pound small forward from Fairfax, Va., will choose from Duke, Maryland, Miami and Ohio State with no timetable for a decision. “This is a final four,” Harris said. “Each school has...
Michigan vs. Indiana: Mark Cuban trolls Wolverines, buys GoBlue.com to use for Indiana NIL store
Indiana faces off with No. 4 Michigan in Bloomington today, and IU alum Mark Cuban wanted to do some trolling ahead of the matchup. Cuban joined Big Noon Kickoff and expressed his fandom for the Hoosiers, but also said he dove into a business venture. “You guys know I’m a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Five-star QB Julian Sayin returning to Alabama this month
Alabama offered 2024 five-star quarterback Julian Sayin of Carlsbad (Calif.) earlier this year. The No. 2 signal caller in the 247Sports Composite Rankings made his second trip to Tuscaloosa over the summer, and will now return Oct. 22 for the Mississippi State game, he announced. “I got to see it...
Dolphins' Bridgewater leaves under revised concussion rules
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Teddy Bridgewater’s first start with the Miami Dolphins began with a big hit on his first snap. The veteran quarterback’s shaky reaction on the field was enough to get him pulled for the day because of newly revised concussion protocols. Bridgewater, starting in place of the injured Tua Tagovailoa, left the Dolphins’ 40-17 loss to the New York Jets on Sunday after he was popped in the chest by cornerback Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner on a blitz as he was about to throw. Bridgewater was called for intentional grounding in the end zone on the play, resulting in a safety on Miami’s first offensive play. And then Bridgewater was examined for an elbow injury and also evaluated for a concussion.
247Sports
Michigan Recruiting Insider: Crystal Ball talk, Brian Dohn joins the show
The Michigan Recruiting Insider latest episode is live, with TMI's Sam Webb, Steve Lorenz and Brice Marich providing unparalleled insight regarding the Wolverines on the recruiting trail. The episode is embedded below!. On the latest episode of The Michigan Recruiting Insider Sam Webb and Brice Marich recap the surprise visit...
Oregon jumps back to No. 1 in Pac-12 team rankings following OL commitment
With the surprise announcement of Bryce Boulton's commitment to Oregon, the Ducks have surpassed USC for the No. 1 class in the Pac-12 just mere days after the Trojans regained high ground. The race to finish in the top spot is now a two-headed race with 50 composite point leads...
RELATED PEOPLE
How to watch: Washington State at USC
SATURDAY WOULD BE the perfect time to prove the pundits wrong when Washington State takes on No. 6 USC. After all, ESPN at the start of the season picked Wazzu to fall short of making a bowl game, the Pac-12 media slotted WSU in the bottom half of the conference, and on and on it goes. WSU is No. 26 in the AP Poll voting and a win over Southern Cal would almost certainly vault the Cougs into the top 20. Here's how to watch.
Boy tackled by security after running on field at Bucs game
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — A boy ran onto the field and was tackled hard by a security guard in the second quarter of Tampa Bay’s game against Atlanta on Sunday. A woman who identified herself as the child’s mother told The Associated Press the boy is 10 years old. A police officer later told the AP the boy is older than 10, but he couldn’t release his information because he’s a juvenile. The officer said the mother has several children and was confused about which one jumped onto the field. Tampa Police Department spokesman Eddy Durkin said the boy was issued a civil citation and given a notice to appear in court. The incident occurred while the Buccaneers were lining up for an extra point after Leonard Fournette’s 1-yard touchdown run gave them a 6-0 lead.
College football rankings: Projecting AP Top 25 rankings entering Week 7
The Texas Longhorns are a different team with Quinn Ewers at quarterback and made a statement on Saturday against Oklahoma, potentially bullying their way into the Week 7 AP Top 25. One team that will move up in our projection for the latest rankings is Tennessee, who stayed unbeaten with a dominant victory at previously 25th-ranked LSU. The Vols led from start to finish and left a mark in Baton Rouge, setting up next weekend's gargantuan matchup against top-ranked Alabama at Neyland Stadium.
Spencer Rattler Shows Resiliency in Big Moments
South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler showed resiliency with the way he rebounded in the second half against the Kentucky Wildcats.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Basketball Buzz: Newcomers making 'smooth transition' and expected to bring leadership, energy
The Hurricanes are looking for another successful season following their first Elite Eight appearances, but it will be a new cast leading the way. Transfers Nijel Pack and Norchad Omier along with four freshmen give the Hurricanes six new players of the 13-man roster heading into the season, which begins with an exhibition game on Oct. 30 and regular-season opener on Nov. 7 against Lafayette.
Watch: Marcus Freeman “This Win Gives Us Confidence in the Wide Receiver Room and In Our Quarterback”
Marcus Freeman in his post-game press conference talked about wide receiver Jayden Thomas (3 catches for 74 yards and a touchdown) and tight end Michael Mayer (11 catches for 118 yards and two touchdowns) and the play of quarterback Drew Pyne (22-28 for 262 yards and three touchdowns) in addition to a key defensive stop on 4th and 1 that sealed the win for the Irish 28-20 over the #16 BYU Cougars.
PostGame Podcast: When will the embarrassments stop after Texas STOMPS Oklahoma? | Recruiting fallout? | MORE
When will the embarrassment stop for Sooners after Texas STOMPS Oklahoma 49-0|Can it be fixed in 2022 season?| Three things that need fixed for OU to win| Recruiting fallout?| MORE. ANDROID:. SPOTIFY:. STITCHER:. APPLE:. Topic Timestamps:. 00:00 - Podcast intro before Brandon Drumm and Parker Thune go scorched earth on...
247Sports
Brent Venables details Sooners' preparation for Texas entering first Red River Showdown as head coach
Brent Venables leads Oklahoma into the Red River Showdown in his first season as the program's head coach, as the Sooners (3-2) enter off back-to-back losses against Kansas State and at TCU. How they will respond against the Longhorns (3-2) is anyone's guess, but Venables is confident. “It all needs...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
VIDEO: Players react to loss to North Carolina
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. -- Watch Tyler Van Dyke, Will Mallory, Mitchell Agude and DJ Ivey react to the Hurricanes' loss to North Carolina on Saturday. Miami (2-3, 0-1 ACC) lost 27-24 and has dropped three straight. Christopher Stock has covered the Miami Hurricanes since 2003 and can be reached by...
How to watch OU vs. Texas
DALLAS — It’s been a dreadful couple of weeks, and the Sooners are looking to somehow get right against their arch rivals, the Texas Longhorns, at the Cotton Bowl. For the first time all season they’re underdogs and the first time since 2009 they are so in this game, as Texas enters as a 9.5-point favorite.
247Sports
Game Recap: No. 11 Utah Drops Road Contest to No. 18 UCLA
After a poor showing on defense the No. 11 University of Utah football team will head back home with their first loss in conference after losing to No. 18 UCLA, 42-32. The offense tried to keep the team in the game but the defense didn’t have any responses to what the UCLA offense was giving them.
2022 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Schedule
Here's a quick guide to the 2022 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series schedule, updated weekly with winners. Also, we have a printable schedule.
Comments / 0