Seattle, WA

Office of Labor Standards Announces Seattle’s 2023 Minimum Wage

By Cynthia Santana
Seattle, Washington
 5 days ago

For Immediate Release

Office of Labor Standards Announces Seattle’s 2023 Minimum Wage

Seattle, WA – (October 4, 2022) – The Seattle Office of Labor Standards (OLS) announces an increase to the Seattle minimum wage, effective January 1, 2023. An annual increase to the minimum wage is required by the Minimum Wage Ordinance. The minimum wage applies regardless of the employee’s immigration status. The minimum wage increase will reflect the rate of inflation based on the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for the Seattle Tacoma Bremerton area.

  • The 2023 minimum wage for large employers (501 or more employees) is $18.69/hour
  • The 2023 minimum wage for small employers (500 or fewer employees) who do not pay at least $2.19/hour toward the employee’s medical benefits and/or where the employee does not earn at least $2.19/ hour in tips is $18.69/hour.
  • The 2023 minimum wage for small employers who do pay at least $2.19/hour toward the employee’s medical benefits and/or where the employee does earn at least $2.19/hour in tips is $16.50/hour.

The Minimum Wage Ordinance sets the minimum wage for employees working within city limits. Seattle’s current minimum wage is $17.27/hour for large employers and for small employers who do not pay at least $1.52/hour toward the employee’s medical benefits and/or where the employee does not earn at least $1.52/ hour in tips. Small employers who do pay $1.52/hour in medical benefits and/ or where the employee earns at least $1.52/hour in tips currently pay $15.75/hour.

OLS will mail a revised workplace poster containing information on labor standards for 2023 to every business with a Seattle business license. Copies of the workplace poster (in English) are currently available for download at the OLS Website. Posters translated into 25 other languages are available online at the OLS Languages webpage here.

Sign up for the OLS newsletter for the latest updates on Seattle labor standards on the OLS website.

Korean click here, to read in Oromo click here, to read in Somali click here, to read in Spanish click here, to read in Tagalog click here, to read in Tigrigna click here, to read in Vietnamese click here.

