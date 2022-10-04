Read full article on original website
Stephen King's The Boogeyman Film Team Set To Adapt A+ Horror Comic Book With Stranger Things Producers
October is obviously the best time possible for imbibing on horror entertainment, with lots of freaky movies and TV shows being released ahead of Halloween’s arrival. (Including the franchise-capping Halloween Ends, no doubt.) But it’s also a great time for genre efforts to come together behind the scenes, setting up all the upcoming horror movies that’ll arrive later. And a doozy of a promising project has been put into development, with the filmmaker team behind the upcoming Stephen King adaptation The Boogeyman being tapped to bring the throwback horror comic book Night of the Ghoul to life for 20th Century Studios, with Stranger Things producer Shawn Levy also in the mix.
‘Five Nights at Freddy’s’ Adaptation Set at Blumhouse, With Emma Tammi Directing
Blumhouse is ready to spend “Five Nights at Freddy’s.” The venerable horror production company has set Emma Tammi (“The Wind”) to direct an adaptation of the popular video game series, set in a Chuck E. Cheese-like children’s restaurant called Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza, where the animatronic creatures within go on a killing rampage after closing time. Tammi, game creator Scott Cawthon and Seth Cuddeback are writing the script. Cawthon and Jason Blum will produce the film through Blumhouse in association with Striker Entertainment. Russell Binder is an executive producer. Jim Henson’s Creature Shop are handling the creation of the evil, murderous children’s...
‘Chucky’ returns for second season of scares
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — It has been 34 years since the demon doll Chucky started terrorizing the world with the feature film “Child’s Play.” The chills and kills have continued over the years through multiple movie sequels, tons merchandising, a reboot and finally the TV series “Chucky” that launched last year. The creepy “Good Guy” […]
Collider
'Chucky' Creator Don Mancini Wants to Bring the Killer Doll Back to a Theater Near You
Don Mancini’s Child’s Play is a force to be reckoned with. Since the first film about the possessed murderous doll was unboxed in 1988, the franchise’s creator has molded a juggernaut of a brand that’s spanned seven films and now an uber successful SYFY and USA Network series. As Chucky goes into its second season, Mancini sat down with TV Insider to share his hopes for the future of the killer doll and all the now familiar names associated with him.
Marvel’s Werewolf by Night is being praised by both MCU and horror fans as "something truly special"
The horror homage is an "instant classic"
Mel Gibson Blames Warner Bros. Discovery Shake-Up for ‘Lethal Weapon 5’ Production Delay
Martin Riggs may not make things complicated, but the Warner Bros. Discovery merger sure has for “Lethal Weapon 5.”. Lead star and director Mel Gibson, who famously plays Detective Martin Riggs in the film franchise, gave an update on the state of the fifth installment. Following original director Richard Donner’s death in 2021, Gibson took over as director, using a script from Richard Wenk (“The Magnificent Seven,” “The Equalizer”) developed alongside the late Donner. The film was expected to originally launch on streaming platform HBO Max.
Paul Bettany To Co-Star Opposite Tom Hanks And Robin Wright In Robert Zemeckis’ ‘Here’ For Miramax And Sony
EXCLUSIVE: Paul Bettany his set to join Tom Hanks and Robin Wright in Miramax’s Here, with Robert Zemeckis directing and Eric Roth adapting the script. Zemeckis and Jack Rapke’s ImageMovers will produce alongside Miramax’s Bill Block. Sony Pictures will release the film in theaters in the U.S., with Miramax holding international rights.
Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman Promise 'Deadpool 3' Won't Undo Events of Wolverine Movie 'Logan'
Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman are shedding light on the upcoming Deadpool film, in which Jackman will once again play his iconic X-Men role, Wolverine. In a video the pair each posted on social media Wednesday, one of the issues they made clear was that Deadpool 3 would not undo the events of Logan, the gritty, Oscar-nominated 2017 film in which Logan, aka Wolverine, died. Most fans — and even likely Jackman, 53 — assumed that would be his last time playing the character.
Kevin Bacon Joins Eddie Murphy In ‘Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley’
The next installment in the Beverly Hills Cop franchise is continuing to add star power to its all-star cast as Kevin Bacon is set to join Eddie Murphy in Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley. Production on the sequel is underway with Mark Molloy directing. Murphy is back as Axel Foley and will produce along with Jerry Bruckheimer and Chad Oman of Jerry Bruckheimer Films. Will Beall penned the script. Jospeh Gordon-Levitt, Taylour Paige are also on board with Judge Reinhold and John Ashton Paul Reiser; and Bronson Pinchot reprising their characters from previous installments.
ComicBook
Ballerina: John Wick Spinoff With Ana de Armas Will Begin Filming This Fall
The John Wick spinoff movie Ballerina starring Ana de Armas will reportedly begin filming this fall. That production update for the John Wick franchise was embedded in a new profile on Ana de Armas, who is currently courting Oscars buzz for her daring performance as Marilyn Monroe in Netflix's new biopic Blonde. Specifically, Variety noted that Armas is getting set for "Ballerina, a John Wick spinoff, which she will shoot this fall." Ballerina will be directed by Underworld's Len Wiseman, with a script from John Wick: Parabellum writer Shay Hatten. John Wick franchise director Chad Stahelski will be producing the spinoff.
Taissa Farmiga returns as Sister Irene in Warner Bros. upcoming horror sequel The Nun 2
Warner Bros. and New Line Cinema's highly-anticipated horror sequel The Nun 2 has brought back a familiar face with Taissa Farmiga set to return. The 28-year-old actress has signed on to reprise her role as Sister Irene in the sequel, according to Deadline. Warner Bros./New Line have also set a...
Wbaltv.com
DC Film Girl reviews 'Smile' and 'Hocus Pocus 2'
It's time for a look at what's new in theaters and streaming services this weekend. Our film critic DC Film Girl, Lauren Veniziani is joining us from New York, as she reviews a couple of movies coming to theatres and streaming soon.
‘Scooby-Doo!’s Velma Confirmed As LGBTQ In New Halloween-Themed HBO Max Movie
The long-circulating rumor is true: HBO Max’s new movie Trick or Treat Scooby-Doo! acknowledges that the franchise’s Velma is LGBTQ. In a scene from the toon pic, the brainy, bespectacled Mystery Inc. character is visibly smitten with a female foil. “I always thought it was a strange coincidence...
New on Netflix October 2022: 10 horror flicks (and more) you should watch this month
Here are the new movies and shows you can stream on Netflix in October. Check out some of the highlights below -- including our picks for the 10 best scary movies to you can stream this month to get excited (and properly creeped out) for Halloween -- or scroll down to the full list of what’s new and what’s leaving (including “Schitt’s Creek”).
msn.com
Another Warner Bros. Animated Series Is Being Removed Forever And Never Getting Released Again
Warner Bros. Discovery appears to be continuing its controversial tactic of erasing its own content in order to qualify for tax incentives, with the well-regarded Final Space animated series being completely buried by the company. According to the above statement by Final Space creator and star Olan Rogers, Warner Bros. Discovery has decided to allow the streaming rights to expire and when it is removed from Netflix, not release it in any form again. The company has also ceased production of physical media like DVDs for the first two seasons of Final Space, and DVDs for the third season apparently were never made in the first place.
Upcoming Horror Movies: All The Scary Movies Coming Out In 2022 And Beyond
From the next Jordan Peele and M. Night Shyamalan movies to the return of scary franchises like Scream and Exorcist, there's a lot of upcoming horror movies to get excited for.
thedigitalfix.com
Knives Out 2 to get biggest theatrical release for a Netflix movie yet
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery is set to be released in the top 3 biggest US cinema chains over Thanksgiving for a one-week sneak preview, before landing on Netflix a month later. Rian Johnson’s sequel to the popular whodunnit, which made over $300 million at the box office in 2019, will play at 600 movie theatres – across the AMC, Regal and Cinemark chains.
Halloween Kills director David Gordon Green reflects on sequel's backlash: "It's 100% the movie I wanted to make"
Exclusive: The filmmaker defends Halloween Ends' divisive predecessor as the conclusion to Laurie and Michael's saga approaches. While Halloween proved popular with horror audiences in 2018, welcoming back Jamie Lee Curtis as Laurie Strode and examining the traumatic aftermath of being a Final Girl, its follow-up, Halloween Kills, divided fans. More violent than ever, it saw Laurie take a backseat and presented antagonist Michael Myers as more of a supernatural entity – and not everyone was into it. Now, director David Gordon Green has defended the slasher sequel, saying that it was "100% the movie [he] wanted to make" and that he's "extremely proud of its kind of insanity."
50 Cent Reveals Plans To Release Three Horror Movies
He will produce the films alongside horror legend Eli Roth.
thedigitalfix.com
Jamie Lee Curtis was surprised by the success of Knives Out
Jamie Lee Curtis may be better known as a horror movie legend, for her role as Laurie Strode in the Halloween franchise, but one success she is particularly surprised about is that of the detective movie Knives Out. The 2019 film garnered widespread praise from critics and audiences, and there’s even a Knives Out 2 on the way.
