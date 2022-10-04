1. October 10 is World Mental Health Day and the Children's Healing Center is getting the community involved to recognize it. That day the organization is asking people to share a photo of themselves wearing green and tagging the center using #CHC1010. For each individual in the shared photo, the Center will add a link to a paper chain around the building. The goal is to have 2,000 participants represented by 2,000 links to surround the 7,000 square foot building.

KENTWOOD, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO