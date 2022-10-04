Read full article on original website
Fox17
Grand Haven Community Center: Encounter the Arts
October is Arts and Humanities Month and the Grand Haven Community Center wants to celebrate with what they hope will be an annual event on Saturday, October 8. Encounter the Arts is a free and family friendly event offering up arts workshops and performances in an open-house style environment. Come watch guest artists, take apart in a workshop, and learn more about the new Community Center.
Fox17
Morning Buzz: October 5
1. October 10 is World Mental Health Day and the Children's Healing Center is getting the community involved to recognize it. That day the organization is asking people to share a photo of themselves wearing green and tagging the center using #CHC1010. For each individual in the shared photo, the Center will add a link to a paper chain around the building. The goal is to have 2,000 participants represented by 2,000 links to surround the 7,000 square foot building.
Fox17
Blandford Nature Center & LaFontsee Galleries present “Art is Second Nature”
Blandford Nature Center and LaFontsee Galleries are partnering to present Art is Second Nature– an art show and sale to benefit the ongoing efforts to restore The Highlands to a natural landscape. Art is Second Nature will be hosted on Saturday, October 22nd from 11:00 am - 3:00 pm...
Fox17
Kalamazoo names Oct. 4 as Henrietta Lacks Day, honors local ties
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The city of Kalamazoo declared October 4 as Henrietta Lacks Day, in hopes of honoring a Black woman whose cells have become instrumental in medical research. “It was a simple ask that the city of Kalamazoo would honor her life and her legacy by creating a...
Fox17
Medical Moment: Bullying Awareness and Prevention Month
October is Bullying Awareness and Prevention month. Throughout the month, communities nationwide unite together to educate and raise awareness of bullying prevention. Pediatric Psychologist from Helen DeVos Children's Hospital, Dr. Adelle Cadieux joined FOX 17 Morning Mix to offer tips to parents on what they can do if they believe their child is being bullied.
Fox17
GRPD holding recruiting event at Garfield Park next week
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids police are looking to add new employees at an upcoming recruiting event. Those interested in joining the Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD) are invited to speak with recruiters Monday, Oct. 10 from 4–7 p.m. at Garfield Park. We’re told additional information will...
Fox17
Holland DPS names Reserve Office of the Year
HOLLAND, Mich. — The Holland Department of Public Safety has named its Reserve Office of the Year!. Reserve Officer Jason Bannatyne’s peers nominated him for the award in recognition of his dedication and relations with the community, according to the city of Holland. We’re told Bannatyne began his...
Fox17
'You have to keep going': Spring Lake mom persists despite fire, looting
SPRING LAKE, Mich. — A fire in Spring Lake Friday left a single mom with nothing after working for years to build a life and a home on her own for her five children. Now, she's at her sister's house, not sure where to go. "I smelled that fire,"...
Fox17
Bystanders help authorities rescue fisherman from Grand River
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids firefighters and bystanders rescued a fisherman from the Grand River on Thursday. The city says the Grand Rapids Fire Department’s Water Rescue Team followed up on reports of someone unconscious in the water near the Sixth Street dam. We’re told bystanders tried...
Fox17
Check out these fall performances coming to St. Cecilia Music Center
The halls are alive with the sound of music at St. Cecilia Music Center all year long. Executive & Artistic Director Cathy Holbrook stopped by the studio to talk about the great concert lineup for the fall:. October 13: Rodriguez Martinez Duo. October 15: Eat. Drink. Be Merry! (*Wine Tasting...
Fox17
Sean Astin to give seminar on mental health and stigma at Ferris State University
BIG RAPIDS, Mich. — Sean Astin is scheduled to speak on mental health and representation at Ferris State University (FSU) this week. The Lord of the Rings actor will address the subject in a seminar at Williams Auditorium on Thursday, Oct. 6 beginning at 7 p.m., according to a representative of the university.
Fox17
"That connectedness helps bring healing:" Community remembers those lost to domestic violence
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — October marks National Domestic Violence Awareness Month; a time designated to acknowledge survivors and be a voice for its victims. National Domestic Violence Hotline: 1-800-799-SAFE (7233) The Domestic Violence Awareness Project defines domestic abuse as a pattern of abusive behaviors that adults and adolescents use...
Fox17
Whitmer, MEDC announce new battery plant in Big Rapids, 2,000+ new jobs
LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) have announced that development for a battery plant in Big Rapids will receive financial support from the Michigan Strategic Fund (MSF). The plant, which will be operated by Gotion, is expected to create more than 2,300...
Fox17
Portage firefighters rescue missing parrot
PORTAGE, Mich. — A parrot is now home with its owner after going missing in Portage for a month. The Portage Department of Public Safety says the owner received a tip on social media after someone alerted her to the parrot’s location in Lakeview Park. Park rangers connected...
Fox17
Jacobs Financial Services: If your retirement money could talk
You may have heard the phrase “money talks.” If your retirement money could talk right now, it might be screaming at you to get off the rollercoaster ride that your 401K has been on over the past year. Tom Jacobs from Jacobs Financial Services has a much smoother...
Fox17
Grand Rapids water main break causes water outage on NW side
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The city of Grand Rapids is in the process of wrapping up repairs after a water main break caused a water outage on the northwest side of the city. City officials say the outage affected the following areas:. Seventh Street between Tremont and Covell avenues.
Fox17
Consumers Energy helping to power Michigan's EV transformation
Michigan is the birthplace of the American auto industry and a hub for the next generation of clean vehicles. To help keep our state in the forefront of the electric vehicle industry, a huge new battery plant will be built in Big Rapids. Consumers Energy will provide energy to the...
Fox17
Troopers find missing 81-year-old Portage man with dementia
PORTAGE, Mich. — Michigan State Police (MSP) says an 81-year-old man who went missing in Portage Wednesday afternoon has been found safe. We’re told he was operating a red Corvette when he went missing and had not returned home until Thursday afternoon. The man received a dementia diagnosis...
Fox17
Hazmat training exercise planned in Ottawa County, may cause traffic delays
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Deputies are giving residents advanced notice of a planned hazmat training exercise in Ottawa County this weekend. The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says the exercise is scheduled to take place Saturday, Oct. 8 from 8 a.m.–2 p.m. We’re told the exercise will involve...
Fox17
Bipartisan candidate forum focuses on climate concerns
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — As the November election inches closer, candidates from several Senate and State House districts gathered at Aquinas College to discuss a number of issues. The main focus of the forum however, was climate change. The majority of the candidates that attended Tuesday's discussion were Democrats,...
