British artist Mr Doodle transforms Kent mansion with his hand-drawn doodles
British artist Sam Cox has unveiled his latest project, the Doodle House, which he has covered inside and out in his signature hand-drawn doodles.Cox, aka Mr Doodle, began drawing his monochrome, cartoonish style over every inch of the 12-room house in Tenterden, Kent, two years ago.The home now features his designs on every surface and object from his bedding to crockery.The project was completed using 900 litres of white emulsion paint, 401 cans of black spray paint, 286 bottles of black drawing paint and 2,296 pen nibs.The 28-year-old artist said: “The completion of the Doodle House is just the...
'I Covered My $1.6 Million Mansion In Doodles'
Doing something seemingly bizarre with the risk of failing is better than not trying at all.
‘Mythic figure’: William Robinson, his friend Quentin Bryce and the true guiding force behind his art
Featuring more than 50 of his works, Love in Life & Art is a homage to Robinson and his late wife Shirley’s ‘exceptional union’ and the role she played in his art
AP PHOTOS: Kolkata artists paint, mold idols for Durga Puja
KOLKATA, India (AP) — Spirits are soaring in India’s “City of Joy” as tens of thousands of people jostle on Kolkata’s streets in celebration of “Durga Puja,” the most important festival of the Bengali community. The five-day festival that began Saturday is marked by prayers to the Hindu goddess Durga, feasts, rejoicing, music, dance and drama marking the victory of good over evil. People visit richly illuminated and decorated community centers with idols of Durga and other goddesses worshipped by the Bengali community. This year’s Durga Puja in West Bengal state in eastern India comes after two years of pandemic curbs on large gatherings and follows UNESCO’s recognition of Kolkata’s festival as part of the “Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.” Artists began preparing for the festival months ago by making thousands of clay idols in Kumortuli, the oldest potters’ colony in Kolkata.
DIY Photography
How to create a perfect, risk free light painting circle
A few months ago, I gave a masterclass about how to create colorful portraits. One of the setups was a unique portrait with a model “trapped” inside a light-painted circle. I wanted to share how I created that portrait using a drill, a found garden hose, and a couple of KYU-6 LED lights.
World Screen News
Eagle Eye Drama Launching New Indie in Belgium
Eagle Eye Drama, which is behind such shows as Professor T, Suspect, Hotel Portofino and Before We Die, has set up the new Belgium-based production company Happy Duck Films. Award-winning director Dries Vos (The Day, Professor T, Suspect) and producer Hiskia Van Aert (Undercover, Tabula Rasa, Rough Justice) have been tapped to lead the new venture, which will be based in Flanders and will be producing a wide range of English-language titles.
Print Magazine
Stonemason Nicholas Benson is Carving Out Appreciation for Handcraft in the Digital Era
It’s not uncommon for children to follow in the professional footsteps of their parents. Sometimes it just makes sense to practice the same career as your father, or get into the family business. But what’s more out of the ordinary is when that family business is hand-carving letters into stone— especially in 2022.
artsyshark.com
Featured Artist Jess King
Painter Jess King captures the natural world on canvas, influenced by her life in South Africa and Australia. See more of her art by visiting her website. Residing in beautiful Brisbane has provided me with a world of inspiration. I have been painting and drawing for as long as I...
Legendary Illustrator and Artist Kim Jung Gi Has Sadly Died at 47
It's always a sad day in the entertainment world when a legend passes away suddenly. Acclaimed South Korean artist Kim Jung Gi, who is best known for his work creating the manhwa TLT and creating art for Marvel Comics, died at the age of 47 on Oct. 3, 2022. Fans were immediately devastated at the news, especially when the artist was expected to attend New York Comic Con a few days later.
Artist uses eyelash to paint miniature puppy sculpture in the eye of a needle
An artist has used an eyelash to paint a tiny figure of a puppy within the eye of a needle to raise funds for the Guide Dogs charity.Willard Wigan MBE, a renowned sculptor and judge on Channel 4’s Great Big Tiny Design Challenge, worked on the miniature figure for more than 16 to 18 hours a day over a two-month period.He created the puppy sculpture, called Daniel, out of a broken piece of a porcelain dinner plate by chipping away at it using a minute piece of diamond, and using an eyelash as a paintbrush.Wigan’s artwork, which even features...
eastcityart.com
The Smithsonian American Art Museum Acquires Glass Replica of Willcox & Gibbs Sewing Machine by Micah Evans
A one-of-a-kind creation by renowned glass artist Micah Evans is now on display at the Smithsonian American Art Museum. Raphine is a 1:1 replica of a 19th-century Willcox & Gibbs sewing machine, made of thousands of thin strands of glass. Designed and made by Micah Evans—who serves as the director of product design for Austin-based pipe-maker GRAV—the sewing machine surprises because it is also a fully functioning water bong.
Vice
Photographer Jack Davison finds light in the darkness
“There’s eyes in the exhibition. There’s hands, dogs, still lifes,” says Jack Davison, relaying some of the motifs that appear in his new show at London’s Cob Gallery. “I never think I’m doing the same things, but as a photographer you do repeat things.” Three years on from the release of his first monograph (Photographs, published by Loose Joints and currently in its third reissue), Photographic Etchings, his debut UK solo show proper, resumes the photographer’s visually erratic approach to curation with 33 standalone images from his archive. “I wanted the book to be a manifesto,” he says, “to show the randomness of the imagery, linked only by my eye and the way I see things. It’s the same with the exhibition. There’s no footnotes, the images are linked by the process.”
techaiapp.com
Art at Home | Contemporary Landscapes | Art & Style
Now based in Melbourne, Lindsay Blamey grew up in rural Victoria, with this juxtaposition feeding into his photographic and digitally-enhanced artworks that balance the urban and rural. The works deceptively appear as landscape paintings, a whimsical romantic notion engaged through the dreamy colour palette, birds perched on gum trees, seeping...
forkast.news
NFTs from art and the burning question of their physical origins
Thousands of paintings by English artist Damien Hirst will be set on fire during an October exhibition, but will live on as non-fungible tokens (NFTs), according to London’s Newport Street Gallery, which is a host for the event that will run through the end of the month. The Guardian...
‘Miracle find’: rare Don Quixote and short stories could sell for €900k
Sotheby’s describes 17th-century Cervantes editions as a ‘once in a lifetime’ opportunity for collectors
'Ulysses' European tour seeks modern touch for Joyce's epic novel
A festival dedicated to James Joyce's novel "Ulysses" is touring 18 European cities, with artists and writers linking the work to contemporary issues such as immigration. But Liam Browne, co-artistic curator of "Ulysses European Odyssey", said the tour is to go beyond the kind of literary fandom seen at home.
themarginalian.org
Peter Pan in Kensington Gardens: Arthur Rackham’s Haunting Illustrations for the Barrie Classic
In the first years of the twentieth century, a strange book titled The Little White Bird, or Adventures in Kensington Gardens enchanted readers with its fusion of whimsy and dark humor, its way of addressing adults in a way that honors the eternal child alive in each of us, and especially with one of its characters: a small boy named Peter Pan.
