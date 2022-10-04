ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
British artist Mr Doodle transforms Kent mansion with his hand-drawn doodles

British artist Sam Cox has unveiled his latest project, the Doodle House, which he has covered inside and out in his signature hand-drawn doodles.Cox, aka Mr Doodle, began drawing his monochrome, cartoonish style over every inch of the 12-room house in Tenterden, Kent, two years ago.The home now features his designs on every surface and object from his bedding to crockery.The project was completed using 900 litres of white emulsion paint, 401 cans of black spray paint, 286 bottles of black drawing paint and 2,296 pen nibs.The 28-year-old artist said: “The completion of the Doodle House is just the...
AP PHOTOS: Kolkata artists paint, mold idols for Durga Puja

KOLKATA, India (AP) — Spirits are soaring in India’s “City of Joy” as tens of thousands of people jostle on Kolkata’s streets in celebration of “Durga Puja,” the most important festival of the Bengali community. The five-day festival that began Saturday is marked by prayers to the Hindu goddess Durga, feasts, rejoicing, music, dance and drama marking the victory of good over evil. People visit richly illuminated and decorated community centers with idols of Durga and other goddesses worshipped by the Bengali community. This year’s Durga Puja in West Bengal state in eastern India comes after two years of pandemic curbs on large gatherings and follows UNESCO’s recognition of Kolkata’s festival as part of the “Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.” Artists began preparing for the festival months ago by making thousands of clay idols in Kumortuli, the oldest potters’ colony in Kolkata.
How to create a perfect, risk free light painting circle

A few months ago, I gave a masterclass about how to create colorful portraits. One of the setups was a unique portrait with a model “trapped” inside a light-painted circle. I wanted to share how I created that portrait using a drill, a found garden hose, and a couple of KYU-6 LED lights.
Eagle Eye Drama Launching New Indie in Belgium

Eagle Eye Drama, which is behind such shows as Professor T, Suspect, Hotel Portofino and Before We Die, has set up the new Belgium-based production company Happy Duck Films. Award-winning director Dries Vos (The Day, Professor T, Suspect) and producer Hiskia Van Aert (Undercover, Tabula Rasa, Rough Justice) have been tapped to lead the new venture, which will be based in Flanders and will be producing a wide range of English-language titles.
Featured Artist Jess King

Painter Jess King captures the natural world on canvas, influenced by her life in South Africa and Australia. See more of her art by visiting her website. Residing in beautiful Brisbane has provided me with a world of inspiration. I have been painting and drawing for as long as I...
Legendary Illustrator and Artist Kim Jung Gi Has Sadly Died at 47

It's always a sad day in the entertainment world when a legend passes away suddenly. Acclaimed South Korean artist Kim Jung Gi, who is best known for his work creating the manhwa TLT and creating art for Marvel Comics, died at the age of 47 on Oct. 3, 2022. Fans were immediately devastated at the news, especially when the artist was expected to attend New York Comic Con a few days later.
Artist uses eyelash to paint miniature puppy sculpture in the eye of a needle

An artist has used an eyelash to paint a tiny figure of a puppy within the eye of a needle to raise funds for the Guide Dogs charity.Willard Wigan MBE, a renowned sculptor and judge on Channel 4’s Great Big Tiny Design Challenge, worked on the miniature figure for more than 16 to 18 hours a day over a two-month period.He created the puppy sculpture, called Daniel, out of a broken piece of a porcelain dinner plate by chipping away at it using a minute piece of diamond, and using an eyelash as a paintbrush.Wigan’s artwork, which even features...
The Smithsonian American Art Museum Acquires Glass Replica of Willcox & Gibbs Sewing Machine by Micah Evans

A one-of-a-kind creation by renowned glass artist Micah Evans is now on display at the Smithsonian American Art Museum. Raphine is a 1:1 replica of a 19th-century Willcox & Gibbs sewing machine, made of thousands of thin strands of glass. Designed and made by Micah Evans—who serves as the director of product design for Austin-based pipe-maker GRAV—the sewing machine surprises because it is also a fully functioning water bong.
Photographer Jack Davison finds light in the darkness

“There’s eyes in the exhibition. There’s hands, dogs, still lifes,” says Jack Davison, relaying some of the motifs that appear in his new show at London’s Cob Gallery. “I never think I’m doing the same things, but as a photographer you do repeat things.” Three years on from the release of his first monograph (Photographs, published by Loose Joints and currently in its third reissue), Photographic Etchings, his debut UK solo show proper, resumes the photographer’s visually erratic approach to curation with 33 standalone images from his archive. “I wanted the book to be a manifesto,” he says, “to show the randomness of the imagery, linked only by my eye and the way I see things. It’s the same with the exhibition. There’s no footnotes, the images are linked by the process.”
Art at Home | Contemporary Landscapes | Art & Style

Now based in Melbourne, Lindsay Blamey grew up in rural Victoria, with this juxtaposition feeding into his photographic and digitally-enhanced artworks that balance the urban and rural. The works deceptively appear as landscape paintings, a whimsical romantic notion engaged through the dreamy colour palette, birds perched on gum trees, seeping...
NFTs from art and the burning question of their physical origins

Thousands of paintings by English artist Damien Hirst will be set on fire during an October exhibition, but will live on as non-fungible tokens (NFTs), according to London’s Newport Street Gallery, which is a host for the event that will run through the end of the month. The Guardian...
Peter Pan in Kensington Gardens: Arthur Rackham’s Haunting Illustrations for the Barrie Classic

In the first years of the twentieth century, a strange book titled The Little White Bird, or Adventures in Kensington Gardens enchanted readers with its fusion of whimsy and dark humor, its way of addressing adults in a way that honors the eternal child alive in each of us, and especially with one of its characters: a small boy named Peter Pan.
