Read full article on original website
Related
scaffoldmag.com
Sunbelt expands into film rentals in UK
Sunbelt has acquired UK-based specialist TV and film rental company Media Access Solutions (MAS). The buyout will see Tim Kendall, founder and managing director, of MAS staying on to run the company, which Sunbelt has committed to expand. As such, all 28 employees at MAS and its three branches will be retained, and it will continue to operate under the same brand.
Girl 'stolen' by travellers at age four in Yorkshire and taken to Canada, New Zealand and Australia is finally reunited with her family 53 YEARS later who admitted: 'We NEVER thought this would happen'
A woman who was 'stolen' from her family in the UK when she was just four years old and raised by travellers in Canada and New Zealand, before settling down in Australia, has been reunited with her biological family. Susan Gervaise, 57, was taken from her biological family in Pontefract,...
British passenger, 63, is found dead by his wife on board flight from UK to Cyprus
A British passenger has been found dead by his wife on board a flight from the UK to Cyprus. The tourist, 63, lost consciousness on the flight to the city of Paphos on the southwest coast of the Mediterranean island. He never regained his consciousness and his wife on the...
mansionglobal.com
Renovated Victorian Residence in London Lists for Nearly £8 Million
A refurbished Victorian home in London has hit the market for £7.895 million (US$8.93 million). The more than 8,400-square-foot residence is located on the northside of Clapham Common, a triangular-shaped park in South London’s Clapham district. It features a number of period details, including fresco ceilings, plus far-reaching views of the city, according to Savills, which listed the property late last month.
RELATED PEOPLE
rigzone.com
CHC To Provide Helicopter Services For Neptune In Dutch North Sea
CHC Helicopters has won a contract for offshore transport services in the Dutch sector of the North Sea from oil and gas company Neptune Energy. — CHC Helicopters has won a contract for offshore transport services in the Dutch sector of the North Sea from oil and gas company Neptune Energy.
BBC
Royal Navy's HMS Prince of Wales departure for repairs delayed
The departure of the Royal Navy aircraft carrier HMS Prince of Wales to Scotland for repairs has been delayed. The £3bn warship broke down off the Isle of Wight in August as it headed to the US from Portsmouth Naval Base. Inspections by divers and engineers found that the...
accesslifthandlers.com
‘Live by ANSI standard’ urges IPAF’s Peter Douglas
IPAF CEO Peter Douglas used his speech at the ALH Conference to encourage the US aerial platform industry to “live by” the ANSI A.92 Safe Use standard even before it is officially adopted by OSHA. Speaking at the Access, Lift & Handlers Conference in Rosemont, Chicago on September...
golfmagic.com
Europe's biggest second-hand golf store reports huge growth amid living crisis
Europe's biggest second-hand golf equipment retailer golfclubs4cash has revealed year-on-year growth as golfers change their buying habits in the current UK living crisis. In research conducted by Golf Datatech, the trend at golfclubs4cash is in direct opposition to the golf market as a whole. In the whole market, July year-on-year sales were down 10.6% in value.
IN THIS ARTICLE
BBC
London Overground: Three people dragged by trains within week
Three passengers were dragged along London Overground platforms in north London within the space of a week, the railway safety watchdog has revealed. A hand, walking stick and umbrella were trapped in the doors at Seven Sisters, Wembley Central and Crouch Hill stations respectively in June. Each passenger was standing...
UK ‘blind’ to new immune-evasive Covid variants creating ‘perfect storm’ for devastating wave
The UK is heading into a “devastating” Covid wave this autumn exacerbated by a drop in testing and inadequate surveillance of new immune-evasive subvariants, experts have warned. Covid-19 infections in the UK have risen 14 per cent, according to the latest figures.Some 1.1 million people in private households tested positive for coronavirus in the latest survey, which covers the seven days to 17 September in England and the week to 20 September in the other three nations, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).It is the first time the UK-wide total has been above one million since late August,...
UK says Royal Navy ship in North Sea for pipeline protection
BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — Britain has sent a Royal Navy ship to patrol the North Sea, as Western allies try to increase protection for undersea pipelines and cables after blasts ruptured two natural gas pipelines in the Baltic Sea, the defense ministry said Monday. The Ministry of Defense said a navy frigate is in the North Sea, working with the Norwegian navy “to reassure those working near the gas pipelines.” The announcement came after a meeting of the Joint Expeditionary Force group of northern European nations. The force brings together troops from 10 countries, including the Baltic and Nordic nations, and has seen its importance increase since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February. Britain’s defense ministry said “the group condemned the blatant attacks against civilian infrastructure.”
accesslifthandlers.com
Measuring the road to net zero in equipment rental
Ever since the EU set out its plans to become the world’s first climate neutral continent by 2050 in the European Green Deal, the need for business and industry to transition to more green and sustainable activities has been inevitable.. For rental companies, this presents a number...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
techunwrapped.com
ARM lays off workers around the world, but it is primed with those in the United Kingdom
ARM has laid off part of its staff all over the world, although apparently it has been primed with its staff from the United Kingdom. According to the Financial Times, the company has laid off to 18% of its total workforce of 6,950 workers, but the dismissals have not been distributed proportionally by all the centers in which the company has a presence. In the United Kingdom, 20% have been laid off of its workforce: 700 workers. In the rest of the countries, in total, it has fired 550.
Tesco lowers profit sights as British shoppers face winter crunch
LONDON, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Tesco (TSCO.L), Britain's biggest retailer, forecast full-year profit at the lower end of its previous guidance, blaming uncertainty over how consumer spending will evolve amid a worsening cost-of-living squeeze.
Tesco to cut 300 head office jobs while raising pay for shop workers
Supermarket aims to make £500m of savings but will freeze prices on more than 1,000 products until 2023
accesslifthandlers.com
Bauma 2022: Hinowa to display electric spider lift
Tracked platform manufacturer Hinowa will display its electric drive TeleCrawler TC22S spider lift at Bauma 2022, the manufacturer has confirmed. The lift, which is said to have been designed with an unrestricted working range in difficult terrain or in small spaces, is available with three power units: fully electric; bi-energy; or Kubota diesel engine coupled with a 220V electric motor.
SpaceNews.com
UK competition watchdog has concerns about Viasat’s Inmarsat takeover
TAMPA, Fla. — Viasat’s $7.3 billion Inmarsat takeover could lead to more expensive and poorer quality Wi-Fi for plane passengers, the U.K.’s competition watchdog said Oct. 6 as it prepared to launch a full-scale probe of the deal. The satellite operators have until Oct. 13 to offer...
Government considers centralising digital ID verification on myGov in wake of Optus breach
The Australian government is considering using myGov or its myGovID system to centralise digital identity authentication in the wake of the Optus data breach, but critics warn any single system could have its own cybersecurity weaknesses. The former Telstra chief executive David Thodey was recruited to audit myGov when the...
Iron Maiden announce UK, Ireland and Europe arena shows for 2023's The Future Past Tour
Iron Maiden will be merging two albums for a special seven date UK and Irish tour in 2023, plus five shows in Europe. Iron Maiden will undertake a UK and Ireland arena tour next summer, billed as The Future Past Tour. The setlist for the tour, which kicks off at...
Love Lizzo? Presale tickets for UK tour 2023 available for Three & O2 customers
O2 Priority grants pre-sale for all four UK 2023 shows, while the Three+ app offers pre-sale for Manchester
Comments / 0