ST. CLOUD — The Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm take their perfect record on the road as they square off against St. Francis Friday night. The Storm are 5-0 and now ranked No. 6 in the state Associated Press Class 5A poll. St. Francis is also 5-0 and tied at No. 7 in the AP poll with Chanhassen.

SARTELL, MN ・ 8 HOURS AGO