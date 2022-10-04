ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

Comments / 0

Related
KEYC

Weekly state high school football rankings

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota High School Football State Rankings for week of October 5, 2022. Rankings based on the votes of media member across the state of Minnesota. Includes first-place votes in parentheses, records, and total voting points. LOCAL TEAMS ARE IN BOLD. CLASS 6A. 1. Maple Grove...
MINNESOTA STATE
kbhbradio.com

Tuesday Night, October 4, South Dakota Prep Volleyball Scoreboard

UNDATED – Here is your Tuesday Night, October 4, South Dakota Prep Volleyball Scoreboard:. Aberdeen Roncalli def. Langford, 25-12, 25-5, 25-11 Bennett County def. Red Cloud, 17-25, 25-13, 26-24, 26-24 Bon Homme def. Freeman, 16-25, 25-15, 27-25, 25-22 Britton-Hecla def. Waubay/Summit, 25-14, 25-12, 25-12 Burke def. Avon, 25-6, 25-21,...
EDUCATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Dakota State
State
Washington State
Black Hills Pioneer

High school golfers tee up the state tournament

SPEARFISH — Boys’ golfers from Spearfish, Lead-Deadwood, Belle Fourche, and Sturgis Brown completed the first day of the state tournaments in eastern South Dakota. Spearfish and Sturgis Brown are playing at the state Class AA tournament in Mitchell. Lead-Deadwood and Belle Fourche are part of the state Class A field in Aberdeen.
SPEARFISH, SD
KFYR-TV

West Fargo Sheyenne eliminated from state tournament before it even starts

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The West Fargo Sheyenne boys soccer team was forced to forfeit all its games this season due to an ineligible player. The North Dakota High School Activities Association said in a letter, “The deliberate or inadvertent use of an ineligible participant in a team sport includes the prescribed penalty of forfeiture of all matches in which the student participated.”
WEST FARGO, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#The Week Of#American Football#Undated#Lincoln#Aberdeen Central 3 3 19 5#West Central#Mount Vernon Plankinton#Warner

Comments / 0

Community Policy