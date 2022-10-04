Read full article on original website
KEYC
Weekly state high school football rankings
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota High School Football State Rankings for week of October 5, 2022. Rankings based on the votes of media member across the state of Minnesota. Includes first-place votes in parentheses, records, and total voting points. LOCAL TEAMS ARE IN BOLD. CLASS 6A. 1. Maple Grove...
Matchups to watch this week in Central Minnesota prep football
ST. CLOUD — The Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm take their perfect record on the road as they square off against St. Francis Friday night. The Storm are 5-0 and now ranked No. 6 in the state Associated Press Class 5A poll. St. Francis is also 5-0 and tied at No. 7 in the AP poll with Chanhassen.
kbhbradio.com
Tuesday Night, October 4, South Dakota Prep Volleyball Scoreboard
UNDATED – Here is your Tuesday Night, October 4, South Dakota Prep Volleyball Scoreboard:. Aberdeen Roncalli def. Langford, 25-12, 25-5, 25-11 Bennett County def. Red Cloud, 17-25, 25-13, 26-24, 26-24 Bon Homme def. Freeman, 16-25, 25-15, 27-25, 25-22 Britton-Hecla def. Waubay/Summit, 25-14, 25-12, 25-12 Burke def. Avon, 25-6, 25-21,...
Sioux Falls Christian Remains #1 in Latest HS Volleyball Rankings
There wasn't a ton of shake up in the latest South Dakota Media High School Volleyball poll. There is just one new team in the rankings between all classes following another week of action. That team is Sioux Falls Lincoln, after the Patriots picked up a pair of straight-set sweeps...
Vermillion runs away with Class A boys golf title, Roncalli finishes second
ABERDEEN — The races for the individual and team championships couldn't have been any different Tuesday during the final day of the 2022 state Class A high school boys golf tournament at the Moccasin Creek Country Club. Tea Area junior Keeton Newborg, one of four players tied for the...
WATCH: #1 Jefferson knocks off O’Gorman in GOTW
The KELOLAND.com Game of the Week featured a pair of top ranked teams last week, but the contest went all the way of the number one team in 11AAA.
Black Hills Pioneer
High school golfers tee up the state tournament
SPEARFISH — Boys’ golfers from Spearfish, Lead-Deadwood, Belle Fourche, and Sturgis Brown completed the first day of the state tournaments in eastern South Dakota. Spearfish and Sturgis Brown are playing at the state Class AA tournament in Mitchell. Lead-Deadwood and Belle Fourche are part of the state Class A field in Aberdeen.
KFYR-TV
West Fargo Sheyenne eliminated from state tournament before it even starts
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The West Fargo Sheyenne boys soccer team was forced to forfeit all its games this season due to an ineligible player. The North Dakota High School Activities Association said in a letter, “The deliberate or inadvertent use of an ineligible participant in a team sport includes the prescribed penalty of forfeiture of all matches in which the student participated.”
North Platte High Softball loses 2 Games Thursday, Ends Season 26-16
Omaha, Ne - The Lady Dawgs lost to Lincoln Pius X 2-1 Thursday afternoon, and end their 2022 season 26-16. North Platte High lost to Omaha Marian 4-0 in the A2 District Semi Final earlier on Thursday (Oct 6,2022). Rewatch Both Thursday Games here courtesty of Allo.
KSNB Local4
Amherst volleyball takes Kearney Catholic to five, Stars prevail
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Kearney Catholic volleyball hosted Amherst Tuesday. The Stars and Broncos went to five sets, but Kearney Catholic won 3-2. Watch the embedded video for full highlights.
