Which Sioux Falls High School Is The Best in South Dakota?
When you're a parent, you only want the best for your children. This especially includes sending them to a school where they can excel both in and out of the classroom. But the question is always, “Where is the best school in town?”. The state of South Dakota has...
South Dakota 2022 Pheasant Season Ready to Get Underway
In October, orange is South Dakota's favorite color. No, really it is. The 2022 South Dakota pheasant season begins this weekend for residents only. Then on October 15, the season opens for everyone else. Thousands of avid hunters and outdoor enthusiasts will be working corn fields and other prime habitats...
YouTuber Says Travelers Should Avoid Doing This In South Dakota
South Dakota is full of beauty and wonder. People from all over the country and even different parts of the world travel to the Black Hills, Mount Rushmore, and Sioux Falls throughout the year. When you're packing your suitcase in preparation for your visit to the lovely sites of South...
The Top 10 Smallest Towns in all of South Dakota
South Dakota is loaded with small towns in every corner of the state. But where are the tiniest towns in the entire Mount Rushmore state?. According to the latest census data, these are the ten tiniest towns in all of South Dakota. Chances are, you've never even heard of the smallest town of them all.
legalsportsreport.com
Proxy SD Sports Betting Leads Two To Lose Gaming Licenses
A casino and one of its employees have lost their South Dakota gaming licenses because of illegal SD sports betting. The owner of Mustang Sally‘s in downtown Deadwood admitted to multiple instances of illegal gambling at the South Dakota Commission on Gaming‘s meeting Wednesday. “I’m incredibly sorry for...
newscenter1.tv
Who’s moving to South Dakota?
RAPID CITY S.D. – All these Californians are filling up South Dakota! Or are they? We analyzed IRS tax return data to determine which states people are moving to South Dakota from, as well as get a sense for just how many people are coming here overall. The #1...
Iconic South Dakota Ice Cream Shop Lists Season Closure Dates
One of the best parts about summer is enjoying delicious ice cream. A local favorite establishment to enjoy sweet ice cream treats is B&G Milkyway. Just like summer winding down for the school year to begin, the same goes for all eight B&G Milkyway locations across the Sioux Empire. Closing dates for the season have been announced for some of the B&G Milkyway locations.
wnax.com
Cutting South Dakota’s Tax on Groceries
Cutting the sales tax on groceries in South Dakota could make a major hit on state revenues. Governor Kristi Noem made that a campaign pledge last week. Senator Jean Hunhoff of Yankton, Co-chair of the Joint Committee on Appropritions, says rising state sales taxes are related to inflation….https://on.soundcloud.com/3GANU. Hunhoff...
kbhbradio.com
South Dakota Board of Regents announces its 2022 Free Application Period
PIERRE, S.D. – Beginning today, October 3, students may apply to South Dakota’s public universities and colleges free of charge through November. During the free application period, the South Dakota Board of Regents (BOR) encourages South Dakota high school students to explore and apply to any of the participating post-secondary schools.
South Dakota Sets Locations for October Sobriety Checkpoints
Law enforcement officials in South Dakota have announced the October locations for sobriety checkpoints around the state. After setting up sobriety checkpoints in 16 different counties in September, the Department of Public Safety has announced plans to expand to 16 counties this month. In a press release, the DPS outlined...
dakotanewsnow.com
South Dakotans Decide Healthcare runs second TV ad advocating for Amendment D
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Representatives from South Dakotans Decide Healthcare announced a new TV ad that gives voice to a woman diagnosed with leukemia who thought, “I can’t afford to live.”. South Dakotans Decide Healthcare is a broad coalition of patient advocates, nurses, healthcare providers,...
oilcity.news
BLM planning 80-acre prescribed burn near Wyoming–South Dakota border
CASPER, Wyo. — On Monday, the Bureau of Land Management’s Newcastle Field Office said the agency is preparing to conduct a prescribed burn near the Wyoming–South Dakota border. The prescribed burn will be on about 80 acres in the Sherwood Canyon area along Beaver Creek Road in...
Black Hills Pioneer
Noem highlights significance of tatanka at 57th annual roundup
CUSTER — It was a dry, dusty day in Custer State Park, as Gov. Kristi Noem gathered with her family and other state officials at the newly constructed Bison Center near the corals after the 57th annual Buffalo Roundup, Friday. “I think it’s great. It gives us an opportunity...
LOOK: South Dakota Is Home to World’s Largest Pheasant [PICTURES]
So where did this giant symbol come from, and why did he appear at all?. The world's largest pheasant stands proudly along Highway 14 in the State Fair City of Huron, South Dakota. South Dakota Is Home to World's Largest Pheasant. Hunters are gearing up for the statewide pheasant hunting...
KELOLAND TV
Will it snow in South Dakota this October?
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The leaves have just started fading into oranges, reds and yellows and many people have already started wondering: When will it snow?. First, let’s look at when temperatures across the area will cool down. KELOLAND meteorologist Brian Karstens explained Hurricane Ian is currently slowing down weather patterns, which in turn is stalling rain patterns.
brookingsradio.com
12 COVID-19 deaths reported in South Dakota weekly update
Twelve COVID-19 deaths reported Wednesday in the Department of Health weekly update — The statewide total is now 3033. The state has changed the reporting method and no longer report active or recovered cases. County stats have also been changed. There have been 842 new cases statewide in the...
KELOLAND TV
Noem’s national donors; house fire; kidney transplant
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Good morning, start your day with the latest headlines in today’s KELOLAND On The Go. We are hoping to learn more about a fire near Downtown Sioux Falls. KELOLAND News was on the scene on South Cliff Avenue early Wednesday morning. Two people...
You’ve Never Seen A South Dakota Bridge Demolition Like This
Most of us don't think twice when we drive over a bridge. But here is a sobering statistic; 45,000 bridges in the US have been deemed “Structurally Deficient” and in Poor Condition, according to a recent report. I'm not sure if the 60th Street Bridge in Sioux Falls,...
READ: RFP from Hillsdale professor to revise social studies standards in South Dakota
The State of South Dakota is paying retired Hillsdale College professor William Morrisey $200,000 to facilitate a revision of the state's social studies content standards.
kbhbradio.com
Winners from SDSHC Land Evaluation Competition announced
BATH, SD – The South Dakota FFA Foundation is proud to announce the recipients of four $100 scholarships for students placing first in one of the four South Dakota Regional Land Evaluation Competitions this fall. The scholarships are designed to encourage and reward students’ accomplishments in the field of...
