Kickin Country 100.5

South Dakota 2022 Pheasant Season Ready to Get Underway

In October, orange is South Dakota's favorite color. No, really it is. The 2022 South Dakota pheasant season begins this weekend for residents only. Then on October 15, the season opens for everyone else. Thousands of avid hunters and outdoor enthusiasts will be working corn fields and other prime habitats...
POLITICS
State
South Dakota State
legalsportsreport.com

Proxy SD Sports Betting Leads Two To Lose Gaming Licenses

A casino and one of its employees have lost their South Dakota gaming licenses because of illegal SD sports betting. The owner of Mustang Sally‘s in downtown Deadwood admitted to multiple instances of illegal gambling at the South Dakota Commission on Gaming‘s meeting Wednesday. “I’m incredibly sorry for...
DEADWOOD, SD
newscenter1.tv

Who’s moving to South Dakota?

RAPID CITY S.D. – All these Californians are filling up South Dakota! Or are they? We analyzed IRS tax return data to determine which states people are moving to South Dakota from, as well as get a sense for just how many people are coming here overall. The #1...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

Iconic South Dakota Ice Cream Shop Lists Season Closure Dates

One of the best parts about summer is enjoying delicious ice cream. A local favorite establishment to enjoy sweet ice cream treats is B&G Milkyway. Just like summer winding down for the school year to begin, the same goes for all eight B&G Milkyway locations across the Sioux Empire. Closing dates for the season have been announced for some of the B&G Milkyway locations.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
wnax.com

Cutting South Dakota’s Tax on Groceries

Cutting the sales tax on groceries in South Dakota could make a major hit on state revenues. Governor Kristi Noem made that a campaign pledge last week. Senator Jean Hunhoff of Yankton, Co-chair of the Joint Committee on Appropritions, says rising state sales taxes are related to inflation….https://on.soundcloud.com/3GANU. Hunhoff...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
#Linus School Sports#Def#Andes#Edgemont#Highschoolsports#Christian#Corsica Stickney#Chester#Castlewood#Mccook Central Montrose#Baltic#Great Plains Lutheran#Tripp Delmont Armour
kbhbradio.com

South Dakota Board of Regents announces its 2022 Free Application Period

PIERRE, S.D. – Beginning today, October 3, students may apply to South Dakota’s public universities and colleges free of charge through November. During the free application period, the South Dakota Board of Regents (BOR) encourages South Dakota high school students to explore and apply to any of the participating post-secondary schools.
COLLEGES
Hot 104.7

South Dakota Sets Locations for October Sobriety Checkpoints

Law enforcement officials in South Dakota have announced the October locations for sobriety checkpoints around the state. After setting up sobriety checkpoints in 16 different counties in September, the Department of Public Safety has announced plans to expand to 16 counties this month. In a press release, the DPS outlined...
POLITICS
dakotanewsnow.com

South Dakotans Decide Healthcare runs second TV ad advocating for Amendment D

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Representatives from South Dakotans Decide Healthcare announced a new TV ad that gives voice to a woman diagnosed with leukemia who thought, “I can’t afford to live.”. South Dakotans Decide Healthcare is a broad coalition of patient advocates, nurses, healthcare providers,...
POLITICS
High School
Education
Sports
Black Hills Pioneer

Noem highlights significance of tatanka at 57th annual roundup

CUSTER — It was a dry, dusty day in Custer State Park, as Gov. Kristi Noem gathered with her family and other state officials at the newly constructed Bison Center near the corals after the 57th annual Buffalo Roundup, Friday. “I think it’s great. It gives us an opportunity...
CUSTER, SD
KELOLAND TV

Will it snow in South Dakota this October?

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The leaves have just started fading into oranges, reds and yellows and many people have already started wondering: When will it snow?. First, let’s look at when temperatures across the area will cool down. KELOLAND meteorologist Brian Karstens explained Hurricane Ian is currently slowing down weather patterns, which in turn is stalling rain patterns.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
brookingsradio.com

12 COVID-19 deaths reported in South Dakota weekly update

Twelve COVID-19 deaths reported Wednesday in the Department of Health weekly update — The statewide total is now 3033. The state has changed the reporting method and no longer report active or recovered cases. County stats have also been changed. There have been 842 new cases statewide in the...
BROOKINGS COUNTY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Noem’s national donors; house fire; kidney transplant

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Good morning, start your day with the latest headlines in today’s KELOLAND On The Go. We are hoping to learn more about a fire near Downtown Sioux Falls. KELOLAND News was on the scene on South Cliff Avenue early Wednesday morning. Two people...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
kbhbradio.com

Winners from SDSHC Land Evaluation Competition announced

BATH, SD – The South Dakota FFA Foundation is proud to announce the recipients of four $100 scholarships for students placing first in one of the four South Dakota Regional Land Evaluation Competitions this fall. The scholarships are designed to encourage and reward students’ accomplishments in the field of...
AGRICULTURE

