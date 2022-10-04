Read full article on original website
Related
Elgin announces imminent closure of elementary school
Elgin School District U-46 has announced that Garfield Elementary School will be closing at the end of this school year. WBBM Newsradio’s Mike Krauser reports.
thecentersquare.com
Lawmakers say SAFE-T Act mandates will raise property taxes in Illinois
(The Center Square) – In a state with the second highest property taxes in the country, some are concerned that mandates in the SAFE-T Act will force tax hikes around Illinois. The criminal justice and police reform package will bring significant changes to things like police training and accountability...
kanecountyconnects.com
Kane County Closes Vax Hub
The Kane Mass Vax Hub in Batavia opened its doors on March 19, 2021. Located in the former Sam's Club Warehouse at 501 N. Randall, the site was among four regional locations that offered free COVID-19 vaccines to all eligible Illinoisans regardless of zip code. Since its opening, 114,433 doses...
Funds help fight crime in Aurora, Joliet
Thursday, Sept. 29, congressman Bill Foster (D-IL) announced that Aurora and Joliet were awarded grants by the Department of Justice to prevent and control crime based on their needs. These grants, created by the Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Program, will provide the cities with critical funding to support a range of program areas, including law enforcement, crime prevention and education, technology improvement, and mental health programs.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Midterm Elections: Cook County to vote on property tax hike
COOK COUNTY - We're counting down to the midterm elections by taking a look at what's on your ballot. In Cook County, voters are being asked to "OK" a property tax hike to expand the forest preserves. The referendum asks property owners to pay about $1.50 more in property tax...
wjol.com
U.S. 30 resurfacing begins Oct. 20
The Illinois Department of Transportation announced today that a resurfacing of U.S. 30 (Lincoln Highway), from east of Interstate 80 to Church Street, in New Lenox, will require intermittent daytime lane closures beginning, weather permitting, Thursday, Oct. 20. The $1.6 million project, which consists of resurfacing the 1.2-mile stretch of...
aclu-il.org
Citizen-Activists Reject “Empty Threats” of Lawsuits from Awake Illinois
Two suburban residents today forcefully rejected threats of lawsuits from the group Awake Illinois if they continue to express their opposition to the organization and its agenda. Maggie Romanovich of Wheaton and Kylie Spahn of Downers Grove received letters from leaders of Awake Illinois in early September suggesting that Awake would file a defamation lawsuit against them if they did not “cease and desist” from such criticism and remove existing online posts.
NBC Chicago
Illinois Coronavirus Updates: COVID v. Flu Risk, Winter Wave Potential
How concerned are experts about a winter surge in either COVID or flu or both?. With temperatures cooling, some are expressing concerns. Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic across Illinois today:. Will We See Another COVID Wave This Winter? What Experts Are Saying. Could another COVID...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Two of the Top 15 Hardest Colleges to get into are in Illinois
A list has come out from a new website ranking the Top 50 Hardest Colleges to get Accepted into for 2023, and right near the top of the list sit two of the best Universities in the Land of Lincoln. According to cbsnews.com, Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois, and the...
fox32chicago.com
Lightfoot delivers 2023 Chicago budget address
CHICAGO - Mayor Lori Lightfoot proposed a $16.4 billion City Hall budget Monday. Among the items missing: a property tax increase of more than $40 million that, until a few days ago, the mayor said was necessary. Dropping the tax increase won praise from the Budget Watchdog Civic Federation of...
WSPY NEWS
Former Illinois Youth Center guard sentenced for official misconduct
A Former Illinois Youth Center (IYC) guard has been sentenced to probation and community service. 46-year-old Michael M. Klimek, of Yorkville, was found guilty by a Kane County jury in April of official misconduct and aggravated battery in a public place. The Kane County State's Attorney's Office says that Klimek facilitated and encouraged IYC inmates to fight as he stood by and did nothing. Prosecutors say it happened in January of 2016.
One Of Best IL Flea Markets Of The Year Celebrates Halloween
If you love Halloween and flea markets, then this event in Illinois could quickly become one of your favorites of the season. For people that enjoy thrifting and finding hidden treasures, Illinois is a great place for you. Our state is famous for its flea markets. The number one rated flea market in the world is at Kane County Fairgrounds. Then you have the popular Late Night Flea Market. You can't forget about the massive sale at the Allstate Arena.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wlsam.com
Where Does the Truth Lie in Discussions of the SAFE-T Act? Two States Attorneys Give Their Takes
John Howell is joined by Lake County State’s Attorney Eric Rinehart and then Will County State’s Attorney Jim Glasgow. Rinehart discusses why the SAFE-T Act will make us safer and the pros in keeping violent offenders, unable to buy their way out. Glasgow brings to the table why he believes the SAFE-T Act is bad for Illinois and what is wrong with the new process.
Science of Us vs. Them Cantigny Park Awareness Series
Cantigny Park and the League of Women Voters invite the public to their next Civic Awareness Series program at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13. Terry Wu, Ph.D., will present “Improving Civil Discourse: The Science of Us vs. Them.”. The program is in-person and online. Registration is not required for...
chicagoagentmagazine.com
Meet Chicagoland’s 2023 Realtor association leaders
It’s that time of year! With fall upon us, Realtor associations across Illinois are making annual changes to their leadership. Find out which association members will be leading Realtors throughout Chicagoland, for the year to come. On Sept. 23, the Chicago Association of REALTORS® (CAR) celebrated the occasion with...
birchrestaurant.com
13 Best Restaurants in Joliet, IL
Joliet, Illinois is a charming town located just southwest of Chicago. It’s the third-largest city in Illinois and is known as the starting point of historical Route 66. Today, Joliet is home to many families who work in Chicago but want a quiet life outside the city. While Joliet...
Ecumenical support helps caregivers
Ecumenical Support Services for the Elderly, Inc. Adult Day Services has weekday support for caregivers. Full- and half-day options of social, cognitive, and physical activities, for older adults with cognitive and physical limitations. A nurturing environment nurse is on staff. Continental breakfast, hot nutritious lunch, and afternoon snacks, are available.
Woo Hoo! New Raising Cane’s Location Opening This Month In Illinois
Goodbye PNC bank, hello Raising Cane's! After months have passed since PNC bank was demolished to make way for Raising Canes, the grand opening date is finally here. I was just having a debate at work about whether or not Raising Cane's has the best chicken fingers in Illinois. I've never tried them; the closest location is almost an hour away from me.
wlsam.com
Why are Republicans leaving the Suburbs? – Cook County Commissioner Bridget Gainer explains why Republicans are leaving in droves
There are just only two Republicans on the 17-member Cook County Board. Cook County Commissioner Bridget Gainer and the Steve Cochran Show talk about why Republicans are leaving the suburbs, why it is imperative for Cook County to have representation from both political parties, and shares how the Cook County Land Bank Authority (CCLBA) is working to reduce and return vacant land back into sustainable community assets.
nwindianabusiness.com
Airport’s promising future
Time is right to capitalize on GCIA’s full potential with promising suite of capital development projects. The time is now for the Gary/Chicago International Airport to truly be a beacon for the growth of the Northwest Indiana economy. For far too long, we have heard that nothing is happening at the GCIA, and that any investment there is a dead end. Let me state unequivocally: those assessments are wrong, and we are well positioned to succeed.
The Voice
Aurora, IL
2K+
Followers
6K+
Post
267K+
Views
ABOUT
The Voice is an independent newspaper based in Aurora, Ill. which is designed to give both individuals and groups avenues of expression, a voice.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0