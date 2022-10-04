ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

1440 WROK

One Major Thing Is Missing From This Abandoned WI Apple Orchard

The regular visitors to this once-functioning apple orchard will be disappointed to not get their normal fall tasty treats. Fall is definitely my favorite season. I love hoodie weather because it's the perfect temperature for me. There are so many fun things to enjoy like football, Halloween, leaves changing colors, and so much more. At the top of my list is going to the apple orchards.
WISCONSIN STATE
1440 WROK

Here’s What NOT to Wear If You Want to Win Halloween in Illinois This Year

If you want this year's Halloween costume to stand out, here's what you SHOULDN'T dress up as because everyone else in Illinois will be. I super love dressing up for Halloween, and I still dig out my old costumes to wear for trick-or-treaters each year. Back in my younger days creating a unique costume was a must-do for our Halloween party each year. Buying a 'sexy' costume off the rack is never something I do, and I usually prefer making most of the pieces if I am able to.
ILLINOIS STATE
CBS Chicago

Which Halloween candy is the most popular in Illinois?

CHICAGO (CBS) -- While the kids focus on finding the perfect costume - adults will be thinking about the candy.You want to be the house handing out the best treats. So, what will most kids get in their bags when they go trick or treating? Well, it depends on where you live. According to candystore.com, Sour Patch Kids are the most popular treat in Illinois. Indiana likes to give out Starbursts and the top candy in Wisconsin is a Butterfinger.Halloween is big business. Americans will spend an estimated $3 billion on candy.Nationwide, Reese's peanut butter cups are the most popular Halloween candy followed by Skittles and M&M's.
ILLINOIS STATE
1440 WROK

One Of Best IL Flea Markets Of The Year Celebrates Halloween

If you love Halloween and flea markets, then this event in Illinois could quickly become one of your favorites of the season. For people that enjoy thrifting and finding hidden treasures, Illinois is a great place for you. Our state is famous for its flea markets. The number one rated flea market in the world is at Kane County Fairgrounds. Then you have the popular Late Night Flea Market. You can't forget about the massive sale at the Allstate Arena.
ILLINOIS STATE
Q985

Scared Of Ghosts? Illinois’ Oldest Hotel Might Not Be For You

Anytime I learn a building or home was constructed in the 1800s I assume it's haunted. I'm also irrationally terrified of paranormal activity. My anxiety peaks when I'm inside an old space, in fact, the thought alone makes me shaky and sweaty. When I read about the history and reviews of the Desoto House Hotel in Galena, Illinois I learned one thing, I will never set foot inside.
GALENA, IL
KWQC

The Barn at Allen Acres

ROCK FALLS, Ill. (KWQC) -Learn more about The Barn at Allen Acres, 2206 Prophet Road, Rock Falls, IL, by watching the segment interview. It is a venue site for weddings and special events. If interested in more information, contact Karen Rogers at 847-687-3348. Website: thebarnatallenacres.com.
ROCK FALLS, IL
1520 The Ticket

The 5 Best Spots for Apple Cider Donuts in Illinois

Fall seems to be the season most of us think we'll start exercising to lose the summer excess but hold on, not so fast. You have to get a sack of donuts first. I am a life-long apple cider donut lover. I'm being 100% honest when I say I have never had a bad cider donut. Never. I've had some that were better than others, but they were all delicious, and are welcome in my belly at any time.
ILLINOIS STATE
1440 WROK

Illinois Drive-In Movie Theaters Bringing The Horror In October

Horror movie fans in Illinois are excited for the October schedule at drive-in theaters. Rockford, Illinois Is A Great Location For Drive-In Movie Theaters. If you live in Rockford and love going to outdoor movie theaters, then you're in luck. There are a few choices in Illinois and Wisconsin within a short driving distance from the Forest City.
ROCKFORD, IL
1440 WROK

Free Food Offer From Fried Chicken Joints In Illinois Is Bogus

If it's too good to be true, it probably is. If I had a dollar for every article I've written with that message I'd have free lunch for days. Here we are though, again, because people are falling for another scam circulating social media. At some point a person needs to do a little fact-checking or cross-referencing before believing something they read, right?
ILLINOIS STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Illinois

While there are lots of great burger places in the state of Illinois, some of them really stand out and have a really impressive reputation of serving high-quality food made with fresh ingredients. If you love eating burgers from time to time and you are looking for new places to try, you in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below, I have put together a list of four amazing burger spots that are well-known in Illinois for their tasty burgers.
ILLINOIS STATE
WOMI Owensboro

Illinois, Kentucky, and Indiana will be Part of New Extreme Heat Belt in the U.S.

If you think it can get hot during the summertime in the Tri-State now, it's going to get much worse. We all have those days here in Illinois, Indiana, and Kentucky where we complain about how hot and humid it is outside during the summer. Honestly, I would rather it be hot than cold...but not miserably hot. We have a few of those extremely hot days here in the Tri-State, and it looks like we are going to get a lot more of them.
INDIANA STATE
WAND TV

Much colder air blasts into Central Illinois

(WAND WEATHER) - Many hometowns across Central Illinois woke up to rain Thursday morning. We even heard a few rumbles of thunder. It's been almost two weeks since we saw more than one-tenth of an inch of rain. A sun and cloud mix today will push highs back into the...
ILLINOIS STATE
1440 WROK

1440 WROK

1440 WROK has the best news coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rockford, Illinois. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

