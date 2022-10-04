Read full article on original website
Tuesday January 17th Open Thread
Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
Manchester City vs. Tottenham Hotspur Preview: A no-win situation
Any lingering dreams of optimism were sufficiently sizzled out on Sunday, as Tottenham Hotspur followed this season’s script in a lifeless North London Derby defeat. There was no momentous win to springboard this team in the right direction or pushback on Arsenal’s title chase, and there was not even a moral victory to carry forward. Instead, it was yet another confirmation of where things truly stand.
Pep Talk: “...we have to improve our game, control what we can control.”
Welcome to the start of the rest of the season. Pep Guardiola hit many topics, from injuries, KDB return, Haaland fit and much more. “He had a personal issue, and didn’t train [with the #ManCity squad on Tuesday. He’s back.”. “We have played really good with him [Erling...
Sky Blue News: Conti Cup, UCL Erling, No Perrone, and More...
Manchester City Men are readying for a visit from Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League, while the Women prep for a Continental Cup clash with Leicester City. Sky Blue News has all the latest to get you set for both. Match Report. Manchester City Women Down West Ham - Manc...
Tuesday’s Toffee Bites: Weah and Zapata links, police investigation, Kaminski drops interest
Everton is in contact with Merseyside Police regarding the various incidents surrounding the Southampton game. [RBMersey]. USMNT star Timothy Weah, who helped LOSC Lille to a 5-1 victory over Troyes in Ligue 1 yesterday, has been attracting interest from Premier League clubs including Everton. [l’equipe]. Watch the highlights as...
Wednesday’s Toffee Bites: Danjuma & Sulemana updates, Garner fitness latest, Davies rumours quashed
Everton Under-21s forward Francis Okoronkwo on his side’s season so far. [EFC]. Goalscorer Gabby George reacts to her team’s 3-2 win against Reading over the weekend. [EFC]. Ian Wright shares his support for Everton amidst their ongoing internal crises. “There is no interest on our side towards Tom...
Klopp: “It Was the Reaction We Needed to Show”
Liverpool FC finally stopped their miserable start of 2023 and advanced in the FA Cup, thanks to a Harvey Elliott wonder strike from 30 yards out. Manager Jürgen Klopp was buzzing after the game, and praised the response from the team after the weekend’s humbling by Brighton:. “Everybody...
Reaction: Is Pierre Ekwah any good? West Ham fan fills us in on potential Sunderland signing
If reports are to be believed, Sunderland are on the verge of their first signing in the January transfer window - French midfielder Pierre Ekwah, a 21-year-old West Ham prospect who has been a regular this season in their U21s side. The player was first linked a few weeks back...
Klopp Hints At Darwin Núñez Injury Update
Following Liverpool’s 1-0 victory against Wolves in their FA Cup third round replay where manager Jürgen Klopp made eight changes to the stagnating team who lost at the weekend, questions were asked about a possible more permanent change in the line-up. Youngster Harvey Elliott wowed the crowd with...
Crystal Palace 1-1 Manchester United: Olise stoppage time stunner ends winning run
Manchester United’s winning streak came to an end at Selhurst Park on Wednesday night. Crystal Palace picked up a late free kick to spoil the party after trailing 1-0 for nearly the whole second half. It’s the first result to really go against United since the loss to Aston Villa, and delivered some bad vibes ahead of a big, big game at the weekend.
Klopp Talk: “Who Is Ready to Fight Has a Chance to Play”
There are caveats, of course. Liverpool’s performance against Wolves in their FA Cup third round replay wasn’t spectacular. The young group sent out would probably struggle against better and sharper competition. But they won the game. And played hard. After a first choice eleven failed to beat Wolves...
Manchester City’s Next Season Kits Leaked: Report
Manchester City saw the next seasons kits leaked. The new kits are all gorgeous and Puma has done a much better ob with them since coming on all those years ago. This season was a 2⁄3 for me as the club keeps making them better. Take a look at...
Match Report: Manchester City Women Leave It Late To Beat Leicester
Filippa Angeldahl scored a last-minute winner as Manchester City maintained their 100% record with a 1-0 win at Leicester. The holders had already qualified for the knock-out stage and it was looking penalties would be needed to settle the contest. But Angeldahl’s strike from Lauren Hemp’s cutback in the 90th minute avoided the need for a shoot-out and sent the blues on to face Bristol City in the quarter-final.
Gabriel Slonina called up to USMNT for January friendlies
The US Men’s National Team are scheduled for a couple games at the end of this month, taking on Serbia and Colombia in a pair of random international friendlies. Among the players called-up is Chelsea youngster Gabriel Slonina, who joined us from the Chicago Fire recently. This is not...
Rumour Mongering: Liverpool Still Interested in January Caicedo Signing
Liverpool’s weak link in a difficult 2022-23 season that sees the Reds languishing in ninth and quite possibly already out of the top four race has been midfield. At least that’s how everyone on the outside, from fans to pundits to rivals, sees it. Despite that, it appears...
Report: Sunderland set to sign France U21 international winger Isaac Lihadji from LOSC Lille
Sunderland may be about to make their first signing of the transfer window, according to reports in France. Lille winger Isaac Lihadji has been playing with the club’s reserves since the start of the season and with the player out of contract at the end of the season, he has been in talks with a club over a move in the current transfer window.
Arsenal target Declan Rice in not at all revenge signing on Chelsea — reports
Having been gazumped quite hilariously by Chelsea for No.1 Mikel Arteta Fan, Mykhailo Mudryk, Arsenal have made sure to let everybody know that they are quite interested in signing Declan Rice, our £80m former Academy trainee, Mason Mount’s BFF, and our forever transfer target. Reports from The Times...
Crystal Palace vs. Manchester United: Live stream, Time, & How to Watch The Match Online
Manchester United will go in search of their 10th consecutive victory in all competitions when they meet Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park in Wednesday’s Premier League fixture. The Red Devils overcame bitter rivals Manchester City 2-1 in Saturday’s derby, while Patrick Vieira’s side fell short in their local clash...
Harry Kane is linked with a move away from Spurs because of course he is
In a situation that nobody could have possibly seen coming except for human beings who might at least mildly follow Tottenham Hotspur, we have gotten our first thinkpiece article suggesting Harry Kane is considering leaving the club. And that thinkpiece’s author? You guessed it, it’s Matt Law writing in the Telegraph.
Poor Fan Treatment Makes Reading’s FA Cup Trip To Man United Feel Hollow
Cards on the table, I wasn’t up for this game from the minute it was announced while myself and Marc were mid-pod. You can literally hear my despair (unless he edited it out of course...). As a fan in his mid (more late these days) 30s, I’ve been to...
