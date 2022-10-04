Read full article on original website
Rights of workers continuing topic
Illinois voters will be asked in November to decide whether the right of workers to form unions and engage in collective bargaining should be enshrined in the State constitution. The first clause of the amendment contains two sentences. The first would establish a “fundamental right to organize and to bargain...
Kathy Salvi
By Jake Griffin, The Daily Herald The two candidates for Illinois’ U.S. Senate seat, both suburban women, challenged each other’s records on women’s rights, abortion access, guns, and a bevy of other issues in a candidate forum Monday where little middle ground was found. In the forum, organized by the...
Senate candidates spar
The two candidates for Illinois' U.S. Senate seat, both suburban women, challenged each other's records on women's rights, abortion access, guns, and a bevy of other issues in a candidate forum Monday where little middle ground was found. In the forum, organized by the Illinois Associated Press...
Illinois UI Fund reduced by $450 million
Governor JB Pritzker announced a plan Tuesday, Sept. 27 to reduce a $1.8 billion Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund deficit by $450 million through an infusion of unemployment-related revenues. The trust fund is the pool of money paid into by employers to provide a social safety net for unemployed individuals. The...
Open house events helpful in 4-H at three County sites
Each Fall, Illinois 4-H kicks off a new year, and 4-H programs are hosts to open-house events to celebrate in DuPage, Kane, and Kendall Counties. The 4-H Youth Development programs focus on building leadership, citizenship, and life skills. In the coming weeks, our University of Illinois Extension team and 4-H clubs from each community will have hands-on activities and the opportunity to meet volunteers and staff members.
Illinois Radical Women
Community Events HealthAbortionEventsIllinois Radical Women. Reproductive activists will commemorate the life of Rosie Jiménez at 11:30 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 1 at Water Street Mall, 44 E. Downer Place, Aurora. The Community Speakout in defense of reproductive justice for all honors Jiménez who died of an unsafe abortion October 3, 1977. Speakers will address their concerns...
Criminal abortion blasted
Speakers at an Aurora press conference Tuesday, Sept. 27, blasted U.S. House Republicans’ proposed legislation to federally criminalize abortion. Planned Parenthood of Illinois’ was host to the presentation at its Aurora health center. Speakers included Jennifer Welch, Planned Parenthood of Illinois president/CEO; U.S. representative Katherine Clark (D-Mass.), assistant...
Senator Emil Jones III charged
State senator Emil Jones III has been charged in federal court with three criminal counts tied to his dealings with a redlight camera company. Jones, a Chicago Democrat, is the son of former Senate president Emil Jones Jr.. The younger Jones has served in the Senate since 2009 following his father’s retirement. He is deputy majority leader and is the chairman of the Committee on Licensed Activities.
