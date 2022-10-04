Read full article on original website
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
Sept 21 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday ordered Russia's first mobilisation since World War Two and backed a plan to annex swathes of Ukraine, warning the West he was not bluffing when he said he would be ready to use nuclear weapons to defend Russia. read more.
Ukraine presses Kherson progress, urges more Europe help
Ukraine said Thursday it had recaptured swathes of fresh territory from Russian troops, as Kyiv urged Europe to help its forces expel Moscow's army. The recaptured territory was home to dozens of towns and villages that had been occupied by Russian forces for months, southern army command spokeswoman Natalia Gumeniuk said.
Analysis-As China party congress looms, signals sought on easing COVID policy
BEIJING (Reuters) - The mounting economic toll of China’s zero-COVID policy is raising investor hopes that Beijing may finally begin laying the groundwork for the tricky epidemiological and political task of shifting course following this month’s Communist Party congress.
Millions of families set to pay an extra £21BILLION of income taxes by stealth as frozen tax bands will put 7.7m people in 40% top rate bracket - despite Liz Truss's talk of 'cutting taxes' in mini-budget fiasco - in further blow for UK plc
Millions of families are set to pay an extra £21billion of income taxes by stealth as tax band freezes will put 7.7million people in the 40 per cent top rate bracket by 2025 - despite Liz Truss vowing to 'cut taxes' in her mini-budget fiasco. Households will lose more...
S.Korean President, Japan PM want nations' relations back to 'good old days' -Newsis
SEOUL, Oct 7 (Reuters) - South Korea's President Yoon Suk-yeol said on Friday he shared thoughts with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida that the relationship between the two countries should "return to the good old days", according to media outlet Newsis.
U.S. bill pressuring OPEC+ after oil production cut gains momentum
WASHINGTON, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Top U.S. senators from both parties on Thursday gave momentum to a bill pressuring OPEC+ after the group this week announced a deep cut in oil production despite lobbying by President Joe Biden's administration to keep the taps open.
