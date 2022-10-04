ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

Sept 21 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday ordered Russia's first mobilisation since World War Two and backed a plan to annex swathes of Ukraine, warning the West he was not bluffing when he said he would be ready to use nuclear weapons to defend Russia. read more.
Ukraine presses Kherson progress, urges more Europe help

Ukraine said Thursday it had recaptured swathes of fresh territory from Russian troops, as Kyiv urged Europe to help its forces expel Moscow's army. The recaptured territory was home to dozens of towns and villages that had been occupied by Russian forces for months, southern army command spokeswoman Natalia Gumeniuk said. 
Millions of families set to pay an extra £21BILLION of income taxes by stealth as frozen tax bands will put 7.7m people in 40% top rate bracket - despite Liz Truss's talk of 'cutting taxes' in mini-budget fiasco - in further blow for UK plc

Millions of families are set to pay an extra £21billion of income taxes by stealth as tax band freezes will put 7.7million people in the 40 per cent top rate bracket by 2025 - despite Liz Truss vowing to 'cut taxes' in her mini-budget fiasco. Households will lose more...
