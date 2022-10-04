Read full article on original website
US News and World Report
Micron to Invest up to $100 Billion in Semiconductor Factory in New York
(Reuters) -Chipmaker Micron Technology said on Tuesday that it planned to invest up to $100 billion over the next 20-plus years to build a computer chip factory complex in upstate New York, in a bid to boost domestic chip manufacturing. The project, which Micron claims will be the world's largest...
Biden touts recent IBM, Micron investments amid broader economic concerns
President Biden traveled to New York on Thursday to tout another major manufacturing investment, this time from IBM, as a sign of confidence among business leaders in the U.S. economy. Amid concerns about gas prices, broader inflation and rising interest rates, Biden on Thursday sought to focus on a particular...
tipranks.com
Semiconductor Stocks Soar on Potential Chip Export Curbs on China
The U.S. government is on track to restore the domestic semiconductor industry’s past glory, with more export curbs expected to be announced in the coming days. The trade war between the U.S. and China took another leap as the Biden administration is trying to restore the semiconductor industry back to its home ground away from China, according to the Wall Street Journal.
tipranks.com
Micron to Set Up $100 Billion Chip Unit in New York
Micron (NASDAQ:MU) is setting up a chipmaking unit in New York for about $100 billion, reports the New York Times. The significant development comes fresh on the heels of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) planning a chipmaking unit in Ohio and the passage of the CHIPS Act. Will MU Stock Go Up?. Micron...
1 Stock-Split Stock Set to Soar 834% From Its 52-Week Low, According to This Top Tech Investor
The stock market is down in the dumps right now, but here's a reminder to focus on the long term.
How Low Can Micron Technology Stock Go?
This cyclical downturn in the chip industry is now in full force. Strap in for a wild ride.
Wall Street: U.S. housing market to see the second-biggest home price decline since the Great Depression
National home price declines are uncommon, but it does occur on occasion. It happened in the early 1980s, then again in the early 1990s, and most notably in the years following the 2008 housing crash. That said, sharp home price declines are incredibly rare: Only the Great Depression and the Great Recession saw nationwide home prices fall in the double-digits range.
Biden has $52 billion for semiconductors. Today, work begins to spend that windfall
President Biden is touting new semiconductor investments in New York today. Back at the White House, a new team is meeting with cabinet members to work out how to spend $52 billion from Congress.
3 Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Right Now and 2 to Sell
The semiconductor industry is currently being challenged by demand pullback amid rising odds of a recession. However, given the increasing use of semiconductors and supportive legislation, the current tech selloff has created an excellent opportunity for investors to load up on quality semiconductor stocks Broadcom (AVGO), Qualcomm (QCOM), and Rambus (RMBS). However, fundamentally weak stocks NVIDIA (NVDA) and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) with an uncertain outlook are best avoided now. Continue reading….
Exclusive-Samsung, SK Hynix to be spared brunt of China chip crackdown by U.S. -sources
WASHINGTON, Oct 6 (Reuters) - The Biden administration plans to spare SK Hynix (005930.KS) and Samsung (005930.KS) from the brunt of new restrictions on memory chipmakers in China aimed at thwarting Beijing's technological ambitions and blocking its military advances, sources said.
Benzinga
US Stocks Look Set To Rally As Futures Spike On Hope Of Fed Easing Hawkish Tone — Apple, Tesla, Rivian Shoot Up Premarket
The major U.S. index futures are pointing to a strong opening on Wall Street on Tuesday, as stocks attempt to carry on the momentum from the previous session. On Monday, the major averages rallied after weak manufacturing reading and construction spending data triggered hopes of a measured pace of rate hikes. Sentiment also received a lift from falling bond yields.
US News and World Report
Russian Factory Activity Expands at Fastest Rate in Sept Since 2019 - PMI
MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russian manufacturing activity grew at its fastest rate in 3-1/2 years in September, driven by rises in production, new orders and client demand, a business survey showed on Monday, though Western sanctions continued to weigh on export business. The S&P Global Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) rose in September...
Apple Insider
India iPhone exports expected to double to $2.5B by March 2023
Apple's iPhone production in India is continuing to expand, and India factories are expected to double annual shipments to $2.5 billion. Apple is keen to spread its manufacturing efforts outside of China, in order to reduce risk caused by supply chain interruptions or geopolitical issues. Its production in India is continuing to show promise, with exports of iPhones made in the country reaching new levels of output.
U.S. dollar posts steep gains as investors brace for non-farm payrolls
NEW YORK, Oct 6 (Reuters) - The dollar rose on Thursday, climbing for a second straight session, as investors bet on another strong U.S. non-farm payrolls report that should keep the Federal Reserve on an aggressive tightening path for some time.
S&P 500, Nasdaq Futures Drop Lower As Traders Eye Fed Speeches, Friday's Jobs Report — Tesla, Twitter Pinterest, Credit Suisse Stocks In Focus
The major U.S. index futures point to a moderately lower opening on Thursday, potentially adding to the losses stocks incurred in the previous session. On Wednesday, the major averages retreated, as rate worries and profit-taking following two straight sessions of solid gains exerted downward pressure on stocks. The market opened lower and fell further in early trading as traders digested better-than-expected private payroll data. Stocks, however, cut their losses over the course of the session and yet closed modestly lower.
US manufacturing growth slows to lowest point in two years amid consumer spending decline
U.S. manufacturing growth in September slowed to its lowest point in two years, nearing stagnation due to a decline in orders, according to a gauge released on Monday. The Institute for Supply Management's manufacturing survey showed a nearly 2-point drop to 50.9%, dropping below expectations and reaching the lowest growth since May 2020, according to the data released on Monday. The index shows an order contract for the third time in four months.
Dollar gains as investors see Fed stance likely unchanged; euro, sterling fall
NEW YORK, Oct 5 (Reuters) - The dollar rebounded from recent weakness on Wednesday as investors viewed the U.S. Federal Reserve's aggressive stance on interest rates as likely unchanged, with the euro and sterling down at least 1% each.
Hong Kong shares soar 5%, leading Asian market gains
TOKYO (AP) — Hong Kong’s share benchmark soared more than 5% on Wednesday as Asian shares tracked gains on Wall Street. New Zealand’s share benchmark rose 0.7% after its central bank hiked its benchmark interest rate to 3.5%, saying inflation remained too high and labor scarce. The half-point rate hike was the fifth in a row made by the Reserve Bank of New Zealand since February. Statistics New Zealand said inflation was running at 7.3% and unemployment at 3.3%. The rate hike came on the same day the government announced its finances were in better shape than forecast. The Hang Seng in Hong Kong rose 5.3% to 17,988.86, catching up with gains elsewhere as markets reopened following a holiday Tuesday. Markets in mainland China remained closed for a holiday.
Stock Market Today: Downgraded Apple Drags on Stocks
Yesterday's market rise proved just a blip as stocks on Thursday returned to the script for most of September by finishing solidly in negative territory. The decline came as yields on government bonds resumed their climb. After the 10-year Treasury yield notched its biggest one-day decline since 2009 yesterday, it rose 6.2 basis points today to 3.769% (a basis point is 0.01%).
msn.com
Samsung Profit Sinks 32% as Memory Chip Downturn Worsens
(Bloomberg) -- Samsung Electronics Co. reported its first profit drop since 2019, underscoring the depth of a global PC and memory chip downturn. Trump Says US Agency Packed Top-Secret Documents. These Emails Suggest Otherwise. Operating profit fell by 32% to 10.8 trillion won ($7.7 billion) for the three months ended...
