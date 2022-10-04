At a South Park dog park, the group Dog Owners of Grape Street is upset the City of San Diego shut down their artistic community project that covered graffiti tagged all over the park bathroom, tables, and trash cans. In an effort to beautify the Grape Street Dog Park, several people and park patrons volunteered to help complete what became a mural of some of the local dogs.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 21 HOURS AGO