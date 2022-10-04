ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Sasquatch 107.7

Drought Conditions Approaching Rochester Area

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Drought conditions in southeast Minnesota and statewide are continuing to expand. The Thursday update from the U.S. Drought Monitor indicates all but the extreme southern portion of Olmsted County are experiencing abnormally dry conditions. Meanwhile most of Goodhue, Wabasha and Rice Counties are experiencing at least a moderate drought.
ROCHESTER, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

13 Crazy Ways Nature Predicts a Harsh Winter in Minnesota

All sorts of predictions are circling about how our winter is going to shape up here in Minnesota, Iowa, and Wisconsin. I've seen that it'll come early, I've seen that it'll be brutal, ugh... I'm not looking forward to it. But if you really want to know how winter is going to turn out, let's turn to Mother Nature herself!
MINNESOTA STATE
boreal.org

What AccuWeather's 2022-23 winter forecast says about MN, including a 25%-49% above normal snowfall prediction for NE Minnesota & the Iron Range

Only the cold-blooded personification of winter knows, but that doesn't stop meteorologists from attempting to decipher the signs and predict what's in the winter pipeline. The latest attempt comes from AccuWeather, which calls the winter 2022-23 forecast "one of the most complicated and dynamic in recent memory" due to the "triple dip" La Nina.
DULUTH, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

Strong cold-front to impact Minnesota by Thursday, widespread frost likely

(Chanhassen, MN)--The National Weather Service out of Chanhassen says a strong cold-front will push through the region Wednesday night into Thursday, followed by "hoodies, flannels, and campfires Thursday night and Friday." Officials say we should see wide-spread frost Thursday night into Friday morning and again Friday night into Saturday morning.
MINNESOTA STATE
KEYC

Volunteers across the Midwest help save Minnesota farmer’s harvest

On Nov. 8, Minnesotans will head to the polls for the midterm elections. Pastor Mary Iverson and her congregation decided to cultivate their resources in a mission for the community and decided to rejuvenate the space. Weekly state high school football rankings. Updated: 1 hour ago. Rankings based on the...
MINNESOTA STATE
camdennews.org

Mythical creatures of Minnesota

This article was written by Jen Fuller, Kroening Nature Center, North Mississippi Regional Park. In honor of Halloween, this article explores myths and truths about animals and a tall tale of a Minnesotan cryptid, a creature that is claimed to exist but never proven to exist. After learning about these myths and legends, come to Kroening Nature Center for our Animal Masquerade Party on October 30 and make a cryptid mask of your own!
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bring Me The News

What AccuWeather's 2022-23 winter forecast says about Minnesota

Only the cold-blooded personification of winter knows, but that doesn't stop meteorologists from attempting to decipher the signs and predict what's in the winter pipeline. The latest attempt comes from AccuWeather, which calls the winter 2022-23 forecast "one of the most complicated and dynamic in recent memory" due to the "triple dip" La Nina, a phenomenon that Bring Me The News meteorologist Sven Sundgaard detailed last month.
MINNESOTA STATE
Sasquatch 107.7

Here’s Why Gas Prices Are Suddenly Going Up Again In Minnesota

They usually head down this time of year, but your eyes are deceiving you: gas prices have been suddenly rising again in Minnesota. Usually, about the time the leaves start to fall here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes, you can count on the cost of filling up your vehicles to have fallen, as well. Those lower prices are often the result of refineries starting to produce more home heating oil and the less expensive winter blend of gasoline, along with reduced consumer demand (because we typically don't take as many road trips in the fall as in the summer), all of which result in cheaper gas prices.
MINNESOTA STATE
Bring Me The News

7 Minnesota pumpkin patches to visit this fall

A classic activity to usher in the fall season is visiting a local pumpkin patch, and Minnesota has no shortage of places from which to ... pick. Looking to select your own pumpkin and/or partake in some festive fall activities? Here are six Minnesota pumpkin patches to visit this fall.
LINO LAKES, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Amazing Video Shows Black Bear Running In SE Minnesota

My heart is pounding just a little bit faster because I have a whole bunch of honey sitting in hives at my house and an animal that was just spotted in Southeast Minnesota LOVES honey. Yes, it was a bear. A pretty large (and fast!) black bear and it was caught on camera about 50 miles south of Rochester and really close to Iowa.
ROCHESTER, MN
fox9.com

Willmar man goes on months-long walk, from southern Florida to northern Minnesota

(FOX 9) - A Willmar man finished the trip of a lifetime on Sunday after he spent 10 months backpacking across the country. One look at Richard Larson’s beard tells you all you need to know about the wild journey that it was. He left Key West, Fla on Nov. 23, 2021 and made it to Angle Inlet, Minn. by October 2, 2022; trekking from the southernmost point of Florida to the northernmost point of Minnesota.
WILLMAR, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

This Small Minnesota Town Is Considered The Worst In The Entire State

There are some great places to live in the Land of 10,000 Lakes. However, there is one small town that is considered the worst small town in the entire state of Minnesota. Hopefully, this small town isn't your hometown, because no one wants to be number one on a list of the worst small towns in the entire state.
knsiradio.com

Two New CWD Management Zones Declared In Minnesota

(KNSI) – The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has announced two new chronic wasting disease management zones for the fall hunting season. Both are in the northern part of the state. Deer permit area 179 is now DPA 679, located in the Iron Range. DPA 261 is relabeled as 661 near the Grand Forks metro area.
MINNESOTA STATE
1520 The Ticket

Hog-Hauling Semi Rolls Over on Busy Minnesota Road

Woodbury, MN (KROC-AM News)- A busy interchange in Minnesota has reopened after being closed for several hours when a semi-truck hauling hogs overturned Sunday evening. The State Patrol responded to the rollover around 6 p.m. The crash happened along the entrance ramp from eastbound Interstate 94 to southbound Interstate 494 in Woodbury.
WOODBURY, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Sasquatch 107.7

