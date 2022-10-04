Read full article on original website
KIVI-TV
5 games into the season, how does Boise State's defense stack up?
Through five weeks of the season, there isn't much certain about Boise State's offense — but the defense might be another story. The team changed starting quarterbacks and got a new offensive coordinator prior to Friday's game against San Diego State and that game had two halves that were night and day.
Boise State’s Presence in the NBA Over The Years
Recently, I shared how I felt Boise was ready to take the next step and pursue landing a professional sports team. When you factor in all of the things that Boise has to offer a potential professional sports franchise, it's hard to say that Boise isn't ready for a team.
Meridian, October 06 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Talented Idahoans Who Got National Attention on Contestant Shows
We have a lot of talent here in the gem state. Idaho is home to some incredible people who have hit some of the biggest stages and performed in front of millions of people watching at home. Here are some of the top Idaho contestants from American Idol, The Voice and Americas Got Talent.
How the Incredibly Popular Ford Idaho Center Got Its Name
With recent events happening at the Ford Idaho Center, and with the Thomas Rhett concert coming up, I was wondering how this popular venue got its name. I started digging, and it turns out it was created (under a different name) all the way back in 1997. At the time,...
Idaho’s Biggest Home is Massive and Stunning [Gallery]
This massive house is in Post Falls, Idaho and is lovingly called the 'Amway House' others call it the "River House". Remember all of those Amway products and catalogs from back in the day? The fortune that purchased this house was from a family getting rich from selling Amway. I remember Amway boxes stacked in my grandparents spare bedroom. They certainly didn't do it like the Puryear family though.
Red Lights Illuminate Boise This Week For A Special Cause
We’ve always shown major support for our firefighters throughout the year but this month marks a time when we remember our fallen heroes. The second of this month marked the beginning of Light the Night for Fallen Firefighters, which will go until Sunday, October 9th. Light the Night for Fallen Firefighters pays tribute to those who died while serving in the line of duty. To show support for Light the Night for Fallen Firefighters, families, businesses, and other local entities use red lights to light their buildings for the evening.
Country’s Fiery Red Head Is Coming To Idaho For The First time In 15 Yrs
The one and only Reba McEntire is coming to Idaho for the first time since 2008 and I am all about it! The fiery red head of country music has been doing more touring lately and she has announced making her way to Idaho in 2023. Reba McEntire Coming To...
Housing bust or first to adjust? What’s actually happening in Boise, Idaho
Boise, Idaho, is the first metro area in Zillow’s Home Value Index to see a year-over-year price decline. Does this mean the Boise housing market is crashing? Here’s what local real estate agents say — and why local data doesn’t necessarily jibe.
BF buys GF Idaho Lottery Ticket. She Wins. Who Gets The Money?
He was just trying to make his girlfriend's day a little better. After she gets home from her job at UPS, Kacie Nilson had some Idaho Lottery scratchies to go through. Luckily, her boyfriend had just that waiting for her. Like numerous times before, Kacie scratched off each ticket. Only...
Three design firms present final proposals for Expo Idaho
BOISE, Idaho — Three design firms are competing for the chance to transform over 80 acres of land at Expo Idaho, around the former site of the Les Bois Park horse racing track. They pitched their proposals to the Ada County Commissioners, who are looking to turn the area...
The 10 Greatest Taco Spots in Boise Probably Aren’t What You Think…
Hey y’all it’s National Taco Day! So, of course we’ve gotta share with you the best places for tacos in the Boise area. Keep scrolling for a list of the Top 10 Greatest Taco Spots in Boise, the 10 Most Irresistible Restaurants for Fish Tacos in Boise, and a bunch of amazing food truck options 👇
Beauty vending machine in Kuna laundromat gaining national attention
KUNA, Idaho — Hispanic and Latino people are growing Idaho’s economy with millions of dollars in buying power. A study done by the Idaho Commission on Hispanic Affairs shows there are about 1,100 Hispanic-owned business in Idaho. “We are making a comeback. I see many restaurants, taco trucks...
City leaders break ground on new southwest Boise skate park
BOISE, Idaho — City of Boise leaders and project partners celebrated the groundbreaking of a new state-of-the-art skate park at Molenaar Park in southwest Boise Wednesday. The project is moving forward faster than previously planned, thanks to a $1 million donation from the J.A. and Kathryn Albertsons Family Foundation.
Idaho’s Most Recognizable Employee Only Makes $11.54 Per Hour
The discussion of "pay" in and around the workplace is always a little "weird". So often it seems employees feel unable to ask for a raise yet there's always a competitiveness around making sure that your pay is even with your colleagues. Some workplaces publicize everyones pay, to be transparent. Others give everyone a raise together so that the bar is always even.
Reba McEntire Excited To Return To Nampa Where It all Began
The queen of country music, Reba McEntire, will be coming to Boise as part of extending her popular tour. The announcement was made this morning across the country as well as by the redshirts of the Snake River Stampede. When Will Tickets To Reba's Boise Concert Go On Sale?. Reba...
Watch This Idaho Dust Devil Turn Into A Tumbleweed Tornado
We are no strangers to the migration of the tumbleweed in Idaho. If you haven't hit at least one tumbleweed while driving the streets or highways of Idaho then you haven't been driving long enough. They are everywhere. Earlier this year there was a pretty epic trail of traveling tumbleweeds near Mountain Home and they really are pretty fun to watch. They are even more fun to watch when they get caught up in a dust devil as witnessed recently in Washington. Matt M. McKnight posted the video on Twitter on April 30th.
Get Back To Basics In One Of These Amazing Cave Homes Near Boise
You might think that winter vacations mean going someplace warm. That's why locations like Florida, Southern California, and even Hawaii become popular destinations this time of year. But what if you decided to take your vacation in a completely different direction this year. What if instead of going someplace warm, with a beach and palm trees, you decided to get back to basics.
Discounted Microchip Clinic Being Held For Boise Cats
There are very few things more important to ANYONE compared to their furry, lovable, pets. Here in Idaho, we love our pets and there is no denying that. Sit down at any patio or brewery in the Treasure Valley and you are sure to see plenty of doggos running around enjoying the scene. Of course, there are just as many cat people in the Treasure Valley, too, and this news is for them.
Idaho’s #1 Luxurious Hotel Ranks as One of the Best in America
Wow, take a deeper look at this hotel that’s right here in Boise! Keep scrolling for pictures. Love Exploring created a list of the most luxurious hotels in each state, and The Grove Hotel in Boise made the list for Idaho — making it one of the most luxurious hotel in Idaho and one of the most luxurious hotels in the entire country.
