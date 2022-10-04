Read full article on original website
Related
The Verge
Amazon gives up on the Glow, its kid-focused video calling device
Amazon is discontinuing the Amazon Glow, its video calling / interactive gaming device designed to let families interact remotely with each other, as reported by Bloomberg. The device is already unavailable on Amazon’s website. “At Amazon we think big, experiment, and invest in new ideas to delight customers,” Amazon...
Logitech Litra Beam LED streaming key light improves your content with TrueSoft technology
Take your content-creating abilities up a notch with the Logitech Litra Beam LED streaming key light. Delivering pro-level quality, it offers TrueSoft technology. This allows you to direct and shape the light, providing pro-quality effects. Overall, it lets you control how your content looks and feels to those watching it. Its beam design, along with its 3-way adjustable desktop stand, lets you create just the right glow by changing the tilt, height, and rotation. Create the mood you want, and you can even pair multiple Litra Beams together depending on the end result you wish to achieve. Whether you want to adjust your lighting before you begin streaming or mid-content-creation, you can do so with this gadget. Rear buttons provide access to 5 brightness and 5 color temperature settings from warm candlelight to cool blue. Moreover, you can enjoy continuous, stepless adjustment through the entire range of 2,700–6.500K.
LG gram 16″ 2022 lightweight laptop features a non-reflective IPS display with DCI-P3
Work without distraction when you have the LG gram 16″ 2022 lightweight laptop. This computer has a stunning 16-inch non-reflective IPS display and 99% coverage of the DCI-P3 color gamut. So you can work in any lighting. With Windows 11, it lets you optimize your productivity with tools that help you multitask, create, think, and connect. And whether you use this laptop for work or play, you can power through with the Intel Core i7 processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2050 graphics. Then, with 16 GB of memory and 5,200 MHz speeds, it’s easy to work and play. Moreover, weighing just 2.83 pounds, this laptop goes anywhere and doesn’t weigh you down. Plus, you can work for up to 13.5 hours or watch movies for up to 22.5 hours thanks to the 80 Wh battery. Moreover, this laptop passes military-grade durability tests for dust, temperature, vibration, and more.
Polaroid P2 wearable music player is portable and works with the Polaroid Music app
Wrap the Polaroid P2 wearable music player’s strap around your wrist and head out. This wearable gadget has a retro feel and boasts up to 15 hours of playback time. Plus, you can even pair a couple of these players together if you want to enjoy stereo sound at home or on the go. With a compact size, it boasts quite a bit of power—twice as much as the P1 has. Plus, it works with all the features that the Polaroid Music app offers. So you can connect it to the app and play your favorite playlists. Simply spin the analog dial on the music player to switch up the song. Overall, weighing only 23.3 ounces, it’s easy to take anywhere you go.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Enya Music NEXG smart audio guitar has an integrated speaker, preamp & sound card
Get the most from your instrument when you have the Enya Music NEXG smart audio guitar. In fact, it’s a Bluetooth speaker, preamp, sound card, and smart audio guitar with onboard effects. This all-in-one smart audio guitar incorporates a 50-watt Bluetooth speaker that supports volume control, backing track music, and silent mode. Additionally, it has a built-in preamp, tuner, and vocal remover button for making backtracks. It also has an integrated sound card and detachable outer frame. Use the free connected app to access deep EQ and editing effects. Furthermore, enjoy the detachable design, which allows for easy portability and storage. Play with multiple modes great for beginners and experts alike: music, karaoke, silent playing, jamming, and digital output. Crafted with a radius fretboard and zero fret design, it’s also comfortable to play. Finally, pair it with one of the NEXG charging stands in a coordinating color.
Breezm custom-fit eyewear are engineered by next-gen technology for fit & comfort
Improve your eyewear experience with Breezm glasses. Each pair is custom-fitted to your exact facial measurements to relieve every pain point that comes with wearing pre-made frames. The 3D-scanning technology in the AI-powered iOS mobile app makes this possible. Once you scan your face, the AI recommends up to 4 different frame designs that best complement your features. You can browse through the rest of the designs, virtually try them on, and even customize the colors according to your taste. Once you place your order via the app, advanced 3D printers in South Korea print the frame front. It then goes through a refining, polishing, and dying process before assembly with premium lenses and beta titanium temples for weight minimization and durability. The Breezm iOS app is accessible for a limited time by invitation only.
HP SitePrint construction layout robot transforms how you make digital site prints
Getting digital layouts on the floor just got so much easier with the HP SitePrint construction layout robot. This robot is a breakthrough in the world of construction tech. It not only combines HP’s printing know-how and robotics technology but also makes the process error-free. The autonomous technology will easily reduce layout and labor costs. On the other hand, it will also save time with printed text. Even if the layouts are complex, the robot uses precise technology to make it look easier and more comprehensive. Additionally, the design is highly portable so you can easily carry it across different construction sites. Everything required to execute the layout (software, service, maintenance, and supplies) will be included in a single fee per square foot. This will make the process even more cost-effective.
Polaroid P1 music player has a portable design for smaller spaces and intimate gatherings
Carry your music around with you in style with the Polaroid P1 music player. Coming in 4 vibrant colors, this portable music player is about the size of an apple. Additionally, the portable size makes it perfect for smaller spaces and intimate gatherings. The speaker stands out because of its simplicity, playfulness, and bold colors. In fact, if you want to make the experience even better, go for dual speakers. You just need to tap them together and wait for the stereo sound to go twofold. There’s also a handy carabiner clip you can use to attach this music player on the go. Together with the vibrant colors and the 10-hour playtime, this makes a great speaker you can actually carry anywhere with you.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ScrewDriverKing 40-in-1 tool is packed with essentials and plated in 18-karat gold
Carry one tool that does it all, the ScrewDriverKing™, which is state-of-the-art 18K-gold plated. Experience a toolbox in your pocket. Plus, its indestructible design is resistant to rust and scratches for long-lasting durability. Every tool is visible and accessible in an instant, and the ergonomic design keeps both the tool and your hand dry. With ScrewDriverKing, you’ll never lose a screw bit again, thanks to the dedicated storage that keeps them secured. Altogether, this revolutionary tool boasts 27 screw bits, both 1/4″ and 5/16″, that perfectly complement the double-ended hex sockets, 9 spoke wrenches, a file tool, and a bubble level. Additionally, its rulers provide both inches and metric measurements, and it also has a screw-eye tool, an Earth magnet, a detent ball, and much more. An ideal multitool for everyday repair, it’s versatile, adaptable, seamless, and reliable.
The best digital displays for showcasing your favorite NFTs and creative art
Own some NFTs and want to display them? Maybe those photos of your desert trek are too good to keep on your phone. Then it would help if you had one (or more) of the best digital displays for showcasing NFTs and creative art. These digital frames exhibit your prized pieces in stunning realism.
Husqvarna Mountain Cross MC6 eBike gives you a faster and better riding experience
Ride like the wind anywhere you go on the Husqvarna Mountain Cross MC6 eBike. With a lightweight carbon frame, this electric bike ensures comfort all day long. Plus, the carbon material provides more flexibility than other more rigid steel frames. Climb hills and grades in a jiffy when you cycle on such a lightweight bike. Plus, the uniformed frame has standard bearings, axles, and screw fittings that are all compatible with other off-road bikes from the brand. The battery is easy to switch out and charge when necessary, and the super secure battery lock makes it easy to replace the battery as well. With a sleek chassis design, it accelerates with ease. And it prevents energy loss while optimizing the conversion of pedal force into power. Furthermore, its EP8 drive unit gives you even more power.
Shadowrun: Edge Zone sixth-world upgradable card game is set in 2080 & has 300+ cards
Find yourself in the year 2080 by playing the Shadowrun: Edge Zone sixth-world upgradable card game. At this point, magic exists in the world. Along with it are orks, elves, trolls, dwarfs, dragons, and spells. While many people sell their souls to the megacorps to survive, some don’t fit the mold. Thus, they live in the shadows and the cracks, performing the grey ops the megacorps need to keep up with the competition. This, a shadowrunner, is what you are. You have access to limitless jobs, though they could be fatal. Sling spells, swing swords, fire bullets, hack the matrix, and more to survive. An update on the Shadowrun trading card game from the 1990s, it has new graphics, art, and game elements. Every player is a shadowrunning team that must enlist runners with different skills, aquire equipment, gain contacts, and more. Overall, complete the missions and try to win.
Flo Blanket with arm holes has special slits & flaps to let you freely move legs & arms
Stay comfortable in a whole new way with the Flo Blanket with arm holes. A true evolution of comfort, it is more than a traditional blanket. In fact, it has 4 strategically placed slits and flaps that let your arms and legs move freely. So you can stay warm and cozy while gaming, eating popcorn, or holding hands. Whether you use it for sleeping or relaxing, it allows your body to regulate its temperature as you move your legs and arms in and out of the holes. And this freedom of movement helps ensure the blanket doesn’t stick to you or stretch out. With a climate-adaptable design, it allows for normal blanket use while making you more comfortable overall. If you deal with insomnia, high body temperature, or anxiety, you’ll love Flo Blanket!
msn.com
Anker’s Soundcore Liberty 4 earbuds add spatial audio and heart rate tracking
Video player from: YouTube (Privacy Policy, Terms) Today Anker is adding a new entry to its line of Soundcore earbuds with the Liberty 4. While this set keeps the brand in the budget earbud category with a $149.99 price, they’re the first ones in this line to combine a “stick” design (as seen in the Liberty Air 2 Pro) and dual dynamic drivers that Soundcore claims “push the boundaries of sound performance, offering clarity across all frequencies for the best listening experience with all genres of music.”
Barebones Cowboy Fire Pit Collection has a modular design for cooking or a campfire
Cook your next meal or enjoy a fire when you have an item from the Barebones Cowboy Fire Pit Collection. Featuring 2 sizes—23″ and 30″—this series boasts a modular design for cooking your next meal or providing light or heat for your backyard. Moreover, the Barebones Cowboy Fire Pit Collection comes with a grill plate and pole for controlled-temperature cooking. In fact, the adjustable grill plate provides various choices for a distance of heat to create the perfect conditions. Furthermore, this set features overhead tool storage and a hanger bar that breaks down into 3 pieces. Finally, each grill consists of cast iron and steel for a highly durable, lightweight finish that’s corrosion-resistant. These materials are also sturdy enough for heavy backyard use.
Unitree Pump smart pocket gym weighs just 700 grams but provides all-in-one training
Travel with your fitness routine in your pocket when you have the Unitree Pump smart pocket gym. In fact, weighing only 700 grams, it contains thousands of workouts. So use it as a rower, dumbbells, a squat rack, cables, and more wherever you go. Its built-in motor controls the resistance level, providing a consistent pump to evenly work your muscles. Simply anchor it to doorways, chairs, your ankle, and other stable spots—no elastics required. Use the connected app to set your ideal resistance between 4.4 and 44 pounds. Or get it even higher by combining Pumps. Choose between eccentric and concentric resistance depending on when you want to feel the burn. And select any of the 4 modes—Concentric, Eccentric, Constant, and Chain—to customize your resistance and ratios. Enjoy arcade-style games and safety, of course, because it pulls the rope at a slow and steady pace, even if you let go.
Logitech Lift for Mac vertical ergonomic mouse helps small to medium hands work in comfort
Treat your small- to medium-size hands to comfort when you use the Logitech Lift for Mac vertical ergonomic mouse. Offering a comfortable shape, it works with macOS 10.15 or later as well as iPadOS 14 or later. Connect it via Bluetooth, and it also works with the Logi Bolt USB receiver. Based on the Logitech Lift mouse, this version suits Apple workspaces. With a design that promotes well-being, it aligns your wrist and forearm. That’s thanks to its 57º angle, which keeps your hand in a natural handshake position. In doing so, it removes pressure from your wrist throughout the day, keeping your arm and body in a better posture. Additionally, its softly textured grip provides a comfy spot for your hand to rest. And its easy-to-reach buttons make your work projects super easy for your fingers. Finally, the luxurious thumb rest and super quiet clicks round out this gadget.
Ring Spotlight Cam Pro security camera series has battery, plug-in, wired & solar models
Add a device to your setup that truly improves your home’s security when you select from the Ring Spotlight Cam Pro security camera series. The collection includes 4 models: Battery, Plug-In, Wired, and Solar. All of them use integrated radar to provide super precise motion alerts. Additionally, they use the Bird’s Eye View feature to provide intelligent 3D motion detection. It gives you a map of your area from the top down, showing the detailed path a person took to get to your front door. So you know if someone looked in your windows or was just a bit too nosy on your porch. With Audio+ technology, they allow for a 2-way talk feature so you can speak to people at your front door. Additionally, the Full HDR video quality ensures you can actually see people through the camera.
Amazon Astro 2nd Gen smart robot offers useful features for home and office situations
Think your home or office is missing something? It’s the Amazon Astro 2nd Gen smart robot. Designed to help you in more ways than one, it can actually keep a watchful eye on your pet while you’re at the office. Not only that, but you can also use it to help protect your workspace when you’re home. A cute and fun mobile security system, this Alexa device with wheels can act as a guard dog while helping you stay apprised of calendar events. Set Astro to be on patrol around your home, and it’ll take short video clips of your cat or dog when it sees them. Then, it shares the Live View with you so you know how they’re doing—or can ask them to stop eating food on the counter. An update of the first-gen model, it works with the the Alexa Together service.
IKEA OBEGRÄNSAD limited-edition collection has 20 clever products for a home music setup
Be more creative with your music setup at home with the IKEA OBEGRÄNSAD collection. This limited-edition collection has 20 products that can help you create a great home music setup. These include a record player, wall and floor lamps, a clock, laptop, tablet, speaker, and record stand. Additionally, there’s also a desk, 2 options of shelving units, an armchair, 4 options of bags—including an accessory, a record, and a laptop bag—a rug, sleepers in 2 sizes, a throw, and a cushion cover. Together, they make the entire process of creating music super easy and creative. In fact, with this collection, you don’t have to stick to music-making. You can easily do other creative things at the same time. By collaborating with Swedish House Mafia, IKEA just added more style to the overall collection.
Gadget Flow
New York City, NY
4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
240K+
Views
ABOUT
Gadget Flow is the original product discovery platform for staying up to date with the latest tech, gear, and most incredible crowdfunding campaigns. Reaching over 28 million people per month, our iOS and Android apps support AR and VR for next-level product exploration.https://thegadgetflow.com
Comments / 0