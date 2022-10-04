Read full article on original website
Polaroid P2 wearable music player is portable and works with the Polaroid Music app
Wrap the Polaroid P2 wearable music player’s strap around your wrist and head out. This wearable gadget has a retro feel and boasts up to 15 hours of playback time. Plus, you can even pair a couple of these players together if you want to enjoy stereo sound at home or on the go. With a compact size, it boasts quite a bit of power—twice as much as the P1 has. Plus, it works with all the features that the Polaroid Music app offers. So you can connect it to the app and play your favorite playlists. Simply spin the analog dial on the music player to switch up the song. Overall, weighing only 23.3 ounces, it’s easy to take anywhere you go.
Enya Music NEXG smart audio guitar has an integrated speaker, preamp & sound card
Get the most from your instrument when you have the Enya Music NEXG smart audio guitar. In fact, it’s a Bluetooth speaker, preamp, sound card, and smart audio guitar with onboard effects. This all-in-one smart audio guitar incorporates a 50-watt Bluetooth speaker that supports volume control, backing track music, and silent mode. Additionally, it has a built-in preamp, tuner, and vocal remover button for making backtracks. It also has an integrated sound card and detachable outer frame. Use the free connected app to access deep EQ and editing effects. Furthermore, enjoy the detachable design, which allows for easy portability and storage. Play with multiple modes great for beginners and experts alike: music, karaoke, silent playing, jamming, and digital output. Crafted with a radius fretboard and zero fret design, it’s also comfortable to play. Finally, pair it with one of the NEXG charging stands in a coordinating color.
DJI Osmo Mobile 6 3-axis mobile stabilizer puts shake-free results at your fingertips
Never miss capturing your favorite shots with the DJI Osmo Mobile 6 3-axis mobile stabilizer. This 3-axis mobile stabilizer puts shake-free results at your fingertips. Also, it’s not just foldable and compact enough to fit in your palm. But it can also launch automatically once unfolded. Additionally, you can use the built-in extension rod to capture shots from dynamic angles. Additionally, you can use it along with the DJI Mimo app. This lets you easily enhance your shooting, editing, and sharing skills. In fact, it’s the quick release magnetic clamp that makes this version of the DJI Osmo a must have for content creators. The 3-axis stabilization will allow you to capture smooth, lossless, on-the-move creations. Finally, the new slate-gray color of this stabilizer is also sleek and stain resistant.
The best TV in 2022: our top picks from LG, Samsung, Sony, TCL, Vizio and more
These are the best TVs available now, from budget 4K TVs to top-end QLED and OLED TVs.
Garmin Edge 1040 Solar bike computer charges from the sun and offers multi-band GNSS tech
Make cycling more spontaneous when you have the Garmin Edge 1040 Solar bike computer. This gadget not only charges via the sun but also boasts multi-band GNSS technology. First, its Power Glass solar-charging lens gives you up to 100 hours of riding time when you use battery-saver mode. Then, the GNSS tech ensures you get accurate GPS positioning no matter your environment—whether urban or forested. Along with high-quality navigation, it also has a great user experience. You’ll be able to customize your home page, review your ride summary with ease, and get key info in an instant. The 3.5-inch touchscreen display shows you everything, and you can view real-time stamina insights as well as recommended power targets. In fact, it even lets you classify your personal strengths and weaknesses. So you can work to improve them.
The best smart TVs launched in 2022: bendable TVs, ultra HD TVs & more
Shopping for a new TV? Maybe you’re curious about the latest TV tech trends. Either way, today’s roundup of the best smart TVs launched in 2022 is a treat. We’re covering the coolest, most immersive, and most aesthetically pleasing models we’ve seen all year. In August,...
Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED Series television takes 4K UHD smart content to a new level
Watch movies and sports in a much brighter and more lifelike way with the Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED Series television. This smart TV comes with a 4K Quantum Dot Display (QLED). Additionally, the advanced HDR features give it a deep, realistic color. In fact, the Fire TV automatically optimizes the brightness of movies and shows. This happens through a built-in sensor that detects the lighting in your room. You can also experience deeper darks and brighter whites with full-array local dimming in 80 individual zones, which enhances contrast. When not in use, it offers the Amazon Ambient Experience. With this feature, you can easily turn your TV screen into a canvas. This will help you display over a thousand pieces of free artwork, personal photos, helpful Alexa widgets, and more.
ScrewDriverKing 40-in-1 tool is packed with essentials and plated in 18-karat gold
Carry one tool that does it all, the ScrewDriverKing™, which is state-of-the-art 18K-gold plated. Experience a toolbox in your pocket. Plus, its indestructible design is resistant to rust and scratches for long-lasting durability. Every tool is visible and accessible in an instant, and the ergonomic design keeps both the tool and your hand dry. With ScrewDriverKing, you’ll never lose a screw bit again, thanks to the dedicated storage that keeps them secured. Altogether, this revolutionary tool boasts 27 screw bits, both 1/4″ and 5/16″, that perfectly complement the double-ended hex sockets, 9 spoke wrenches, a file tool, and a bubble level. Additionally, its rulers provide both inches and metric measurements, and it also has a screw-eye tool, an Earth magnet, a detent ball, and much more. An ideal multitool for everyday repair, it’s versatile, adaptable, seamless, and reliable.
Breezm custom-fit eyewear are engineered by next-gen technology for fit & comfort
Improve your eyewear experience with Breezm glasses. Each pair is custom-fitted to your exact facial measurements to relieve every pain point that comes with wearing pre-made frames. The 3D-scanning technology in the AI-powered iOS mobile app makes this possible. Once you scan your face, the AI recommends up to 4 different frame designs that best complement your features. You can browse through the rest of the designs, virtually try them on, and even customize the colors according to your taste. Once you place your order via the app, advanced 3D printers in South Korea print the frame front. It then goes through a refining, polishing, and dying process before assembly with premium lenses and beta titanium temples for weight minimization and durability. The Breezm iOS app is accessible for a limited time by invitation only.
LG gram 16″ 2022 lightweight laptop features a non-reflective IPS display with DCI-P3
Work without distraction when you have the LG gram 16″ 2022 lightweight laptop. This computer has a stunning 16-inch non-reflective IPS display and 99% coverage of the DCI-P3 color gamut. So you can work in any lighting. With Windows 11, it lets you optimize your productivity with tools that help you multitask, create, think, and connect. And whether you use this laptop for work or play, you can power through with the Intel Core i7 processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2050 graphics. Then, with 16 GB of memory and 5,200 MHz speeds, it’s easy to work and play. Moreover, weighing just 2.83 pounds, this laptop goes anywhere and doesn’t weigh you down. Plus, you can work for up to 13.5 hours or watch movies for up to 22.5 hours thanks to the 80 Wh battery. Moreover, this laptop passes military-grade durability tests for dust, temperature, vibration, and more.
Barebones Cowboy Fire Pit Collection has a modular design for cooking or a campfire
Cook your next meal or enjoy a fire when you have an item from the Barebones Cowboy Fire Pit Collection. Featuring 2 sizes—23″ and 30″—this series boasts a modular design for cooking your next meal or providing light or heat for your backyard. Moreover, the Barebones Cowboy Fire Pit Collection comes with a grill plate and pole for controlled-temperature cooking. In fact, the adjustable grill plate provides various choices for a distance of heat to create the perfect conditions. Furthermore, this set features overhead tool storage and a hanger bar that breaks down into 3 pieces. Finally, each grill consists of cast iron and steel for a highly durable, lightweight finish that’s corrosion-resistant. These materials are also sturdy enough for heavy backyard use.
Unitree Pump smart pocket gym weighs just 700 grams but provides all-in-one training
Travel with your fitness routine in your pocket when you have the Unitree Pump smart pocket gym. In fact, weighing only 700 grams, it contains thousands of workouts. So use it as a rower, dumbbells, a squat rack, cables, and more wherever you go. Its built-in motor controls the resistance level, providing a consistent pump to evenly work your muscles. Simply anchor it to doorways, chairs, your ankle, and other stable spots—no elastics required. Use the connected app to set your ideal resistance between 4.4 and 44 pounds. Or get it even higher by combining Pumps. Choose between eccentric and concentric resistance depending on when you want to feel the burn. And select any of the 4 modes—Concentric, Eccentric, Constant, and Chain—to customize your resistance and ratios. Enjoy arcade-style games and safety, of course, because it pulls the rope at a slow and steady pace, even if you let go.
IKEA OBEGRÄNSAD limited-edition collection has 20 clever products for a home music setup
Be more creative with your music setup at home with the IKEA OBEGRÄNSAD collection. This limited-edition collection has 20 products that can help you create a great home music setup. These include a record player, wall and floor lamps, a clock, laptop, tablet, speaker, and record stand. Additionally, there’s also a desk, 2 options of shelving units, an armchair, 4 options of bags—including an accessory, a record, and a laptop bag—a rug, sleepers in 2 sizes, a throw, and a cushion cover. Together, they make the entire process of creating music super easy and creative. In fact, with this collection, you don’t have to stick to music-making. You can easily do other creative things at the same time. By collaborating with Swedish House Mafia, IKEA just added more style to the overall collection.
Bowers & Wilkins Px8 over-ear ANC headphones have angled carbon cones for better clarity
Capture all the nuances of music with the Bowers & Wilkins Px8 over-ear ANC headphones. A high-resolution 24-bit DSP is partnered with all-new driver technology that makes these headphones one of a kind. Additionally, they have angled Carbon Cone drive units. These reduce distortion, resulting in massively improved clarity. In fact, it also uses aptX Adaptive wireless technology and powerful Digital Signal Processing. This will ensure outstanding 24-bit high-resolution sound quality from suitable streaming services. You can also connect these headphones to your laptop via USB for high-resolution streaming. It ensures outstanding performance with no impact on musicality. The 6 microphones work together to deliver the best results. These provide noise cancellation and clearer voice calls. Overall, the cast aluminum arms and fine Nappa leather trim make these headphones a stylish and efficient option for music streaming.
Amazon Echo Studio Gen 2 2022 smart speaker boasts Dolby Atmos spatial audio technology
Enhance your living space with a new smart home gadget: the Amazon Echo Studio Gen 2 2022 smart speaker. Now available in white, this update on the previous model offers Dolby Atmos as well. Designed with better bass response and clarity than before, it gives you high-quality audio. This high-end Echo speaker offers multiple drives and impressive sound. Moreover, while it looks similar to previous versions, it has better audio performance. That’s thanks to spatial audio processing and improved 3D sound technology. So the sound it produces truly deserves to be in your living space. Plus, it has a better frequency range, too, with deeper bass notes and more clarity in the mid-range. Overall, this second-generation device will enhance any space.
Husqvarna Mountain Cross MC6 eBike gives you a faster and better riding experience
Ride like the wind anywhere you go on the Husqvarna Mountain Cross MC6 eBike. With a lightweight carbon frame, this electric bike ensures comfort all day long. Plus, the carbon material provides more flexibility than other more rigid steel frames. Climb hills and grades in a jiffy when you cycle on such a lightweight bike. Plus, the uniformed frame has standard bearings, axles, and screw fittings that are all compatible with other off-road bikes from the brand. The battery is easy to switch out and charge when necessary, and the super secure battery lock makes it easy to replace the battery as well. With a sleek chassis design, it accelerates with ease. And it prevents energy loss while optimizing the conversion of pedal force into power. Furthermore, its EP8 drive unit gives you even more power.
Polaroid P1 music player has a portable design for smaller spaces and intimate gatherings
Carry your music around with you in style with the Polaroid P1 music player. Coming in 4 vibrant colors, this portable music player is about the size of an apple. Additionally, the portable size makes it perfect for smaller spaces and intimate gatherings. The speaker stands out because of its simplicity, playfulness, and bold colors. In fact, if you want to make the experience even better, go for dual speakers. You just need to tap them together and wait for the stereo sound to go twofold. There’s also a handy carabiner clip you can use to attach this music player on the go. Together with the vibrant colors and the 10-hour playtime, this makes a great speaker you can actually carry anywhere with you.
Ring Spotlight Cam Pro security camera series has battery, plug-in, wired & solar models
Add a device to your setup that truly improves your home’s security when you select from the Ring Spotlight Cam Pro security camera series. The collection includes 4 models: Battery, Plug-In, Wired, and Solar. All of them use integrated radar to provide super precise motion alerts. Additionally, they use the Bird’s Eye View feature to provide intelligent 3D motion detection. It gives you a map of your area from the top down, showing the detailed path a person took to get to your front door. So you know if someone looked in your windows or was just a bit too nosy on your porch. With Audio+ technology, they allow for a 2-way talk feature so you can speak to people at your front door. Additionally, the Full HDR video quality ensures you can actually see people through the camera.
