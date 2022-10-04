photo credit: Courtesy of Dawn Endico/flickr On Monday, Sonoma County starts sending out ballots for the November 8th midterm election and a number of seats are up for election across Sonoma County. Registrar of Voters Deva Marie Proto said there's plenty opportunities for voters to cast their ballots by November eighth. "In person voting, we have seven locations that will open in the county starting the 29th, and then we have 24 more that open on the 5th of November, so 31 total locations in the county to vote in person," Proto said. Vote-by-mail advocates say it increases turnout, Proto said...

