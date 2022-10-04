ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Kentucky senator dies days after resignation amid battle with cancer

A Kentucky senator has died just days after his resignation. Kentucky Sen. C.B. Embry, 81, stepped down from the General Assembly earlier this week. Embry announced his impending retirement earlier this year due to fighting a long battle with cancer, but traveled while undergoing treatment to Frankfort during the legislative session so he could cast votes and uphold his duties.
Elections are right around the corner. Here's the basics

photo credit: Courtesy of Dawn Endico/flickr On Monday, Sonoma County starts sending out ballots for the November 8th midterm election and a number of seats are up for election across Sonoma County. Registrar of Voters Deva Marie Proto said there's plenty opportunities for voters to cast their ballots by November eighth.   "In person voting, we have seven locations that will open in the county starting the 29th, and then we have 24 more that open on the 5th of November, so 31 total locations in the county to vote in person," Proto said.   Vote-by-mail advocates say it increases turnout, Proto said...
