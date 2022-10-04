Read full article on original website
The new COVID-19 booster could be a tough sell for Tennesseans
The Biden administration is pushing adults to consider getting a new COVID-19 booster shot, however, experts say getting Tennesseans to get the vaccine might prove to be a tough sell.
Kentucky senator dies days after resignation amid battle with cancer
A Kentucky senator has died just days after his resignation. Kentucky Sen. C.B. Embry, 81, stepped down from the General Assembly earlier this week. Embry announced his impending retirement earlier this year due to fighting a long battle with cancer, but traveled while undergoing treatment to Frankfort during the legislative session so he could cast votes and uphold his duties.
Elections are right around the corner. Here's the basics
photo credit: Courtesy of Dawn Endico/flickr On Monday, Sonoma County starts sending out ballots for the November 8th midterm election and a number of seats are up for election across Sonoma County. Registrar of Voters Deva Marie Proto said there's plenty opportunities for voters to cast their ballots by November eighth. "In person voting, we have seven locations that will open in the county starting the 29th, and then we have 24 more that open on the 5th of November, so 31 total locations in the county to vote in person," Proto said. Vote-by-mail advocates say it increases turnout, Proto said...
Former Gov. Phil Bredesen endorses Democrat Heidi Campbell in race for Congress
In the race for the 5th Congressional District, former Gov. Phil Bredesen endorsed Democratic nominee state Sen. Heidi Campbell.
Battle in Lexington-based House District could tell us a lot about KY’s political future
Democratic Rep. Cherlynn Stevenson faces a Republican with an impressive resume and compelling story in a suburban Lexington House race where “every handshake matters.”
