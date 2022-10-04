Read full article on original website
SKIMS Launches "Glam" Collection, Inspired by Kim Kardashian's Vintage Archive
Shapewear brand SKIMS just launched its all-new “Glam” collection, drawing inspiration from vintage pieces from Kim Kardashian‘s extensive fashion archive. Just in time for the spooky season, the new collection consists of five curve-contouring styles like bustiers, full-length one pieces, slip dresses and catsuits in a sleek black colorway. Each piece is designed in a corseted silhouette that aims to cinch and smooth the body for the ultimate silhouette, made to wear on its own or underneath other garments. Available in sizes XXS-4XL, the collection’s pricing ranges from £78-128 GBP (approximately $86-142 USD).
Teddy Santis Debuts His Second New Balance "MADE in USA" Collection
Following his first-ever release, Teddy Santis — the founder of Aimé Leon Dore – has debuted his second collection as the creative director of New Balance‘s “MADE in USA” line. Taking inspiration from the outdoors, the lineup consists of reworked versions of NB’s 990...
De Beers Balances Statement and Minimalism with Latest Jewelry Collection
De Beers Jewellers drops its latest collection of jewelry pieces designed to encourage self-expression through mixed metal designs and hidden codes. The De Beers RVL Collection is comprised of a range of pendants, rings, and bracelets in 18k white gold adorned in diamonds, and black titanium with rose gold accents and a single hidden diamond. Inspired by De Beers’ monogram, the letters “D” and “B” are imprinted and arranged into the metal to form a cryptic code.
"I Wasn't Trying To Look Sexy," Doja Cat Responds to Criticism of Gold Makeup Look
Doja Cat has been killing it in the beauty and fashion space, showcasing bold and daring looks with her shaved brows and most recently debuting a gold face-painted look at Paris Fashion Week. In response to her outfit and glam that the star wore to the A.W.A.K.E Mode show in the French capital, haters have commented that the makeup made her “look ugly.”
Richard Quinn Taps Clearpay to Create Interest-Free NFTs
Breakthrough designer Richard Quinn has teamed up with London Fashion Week partner Clearpay alongside the British Fashion Council, to offer fans a limited-edition rose NFT. Part of Quinn and Clearpay’s “London Fashion Week In Bloom” collaboration, the NFT takes cues from the designer’s recent Spring/Summer 2023 showcase which took place in September.
Adidas Officially Puts YEEZY Partnership "Under Review"
Adidas has announced the new status of its partnership with Ye and his YEEZY line following the rapper’s controversial show at Paris Fashion Week. In a statement provided by an adidas spokesperson, the company unveiled its decision to place the affiliation under review:. adidas has always been about creativity,...
Maude Apatow’s Earthy Eyeshadow Win Raving Reviews for Seasonal Trends
Autumn inherently brings out the best of us in makeup looks. Instinctively you want to reach for copper, deep brown and bronze tones for your hair update or even a simple lipstick choice when the leaves fall to the ground. Setting the tone for what we mean is our favorite “it girl,” Maude Apatow, who secretly beautifully displayed one of the season’s biggest trends: Earthy eyeshadow.
Nike Celebrates Olympic Gold Medalist Cheung Ka Long With Air Max 97
Olympic fencer Cheung Ka Long inspires Nike Hong Kong’s latest Air Max 97, with the sleek sneaker donning a fall-ready color story. The model’s olive green hues are borrowed from the mix of city and mountains native to Ka Long’s hometown of Hong Kong. (Coincidentally, the shade also happens to be his favorite color.)
Nike's Air Force 1 Mule is Back
Back in 2018, Nike debuted the “Reimagined” collection — an assortment of stylized sneakers created for women and designed by a team of female creatives. The assortment included an espadrille-inspired Air Jordan 1 Lover XX, a transparent AJ1 boot dubbed the “Explorer,” an asymmetric lacing “Rebel” model and a slip-on take on the classic Air Force 1 silhouette.
TITAN Brings Filipino Basketball Heritage to the Air Jordan 2
The Air Jordan 2 returns to the limelight as a canvas for high-profile collaborations ranging from Off-White™‘s vintage-inspired pair to Nina Chanel Abney‘s two-part drop. Manila-based retailer TITAN is the latest to reinterpret the AJ2, bringing freshness to the silhouette with a tropical colorway and mixed media...
Nicola Peltz Beckham’s '90s Supermodel Statement Brows Are Only for the Brave
Nicola Peltz-Beckham has beauty enthusiasts intrigued with her latest Paris Fashion Week beauty looks. From her effortless, Parisian-chic hair down to her editorial makeup moments — her moments have been making headlines. After doing a fabulous job achieving the fake bleached brows trend, the actor has stunned us again with her ’90s tweezed thin eyebrows.
An Editor’s Photo Diary from Paris Fashion Week SS23
For the fourth and final fashion week of the month, thousands of guests flocked to one of the most glamorous cities in the world for a truly expansive showcase of both emerging and established designers. Paris Fashion Week was once again back in full force this season, arguably the busiest showcase from the month in its entirety.
